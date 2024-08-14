Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/14/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #1, Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #1, and Babs #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #4



Task Force VII #4 stands apart from the rest of this event-based miniseries as the first installment to deliver a complete, coherent story featuring style on both the artistic and writing fronts. The issue is centered in Gotham City where Failsafe is focused on imprisoning the city’s remaining heroes. Artist Claire Roe does outstanding work in depicting Gotham, specifically the shadow-filled tunnels and corridors beneath its streets. Utilizing powerful shadows, bold lines, and well-designed forms, there’s an iconic sensibility to the setting. Writer Pornsak Pichetshote centers the story on its most recognizable figure, Nightwing, whose loving personality creates a useful contrast for the utterly cold Failsafe. Like all of the other issues in this miniseries, Task Force VII #4 isn’t essential to “Absolute Power,” but it portrays the sort of struggle that makes this particular event interesting and delivers everything readers require in a tightly crafted 20 pages with a perfectly suited bittersweet conclusion. It’s the exception worth picking up, even for readers skipping tie-ins. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ACTION COMICS #1068



While this run has a distinctive feel of being “filler” content to get from more recent major arcs to the next big thing, there is no denying the charm of Simone’s work with the Man of Steel as “Superman and the Challenge from the Stars” continues. Not only does the lovely, Bronze Age nostalgia continue, there’s just this really fun and inspiring energy to how Simone crafts Superman as a humble and genuine hero who with every action feels the weight of his responsibility but never lets it crush hope. The presentation of the relationship between Lois and Superman here is also really nice to see. It’s all very refreshing. Rowell’s backup story is also solid, examining the challenge of Lois and Clark working together. It’s a take on this relationship that we haven’t really seen before and it’s very welcome and humanizing. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN AND ROBIN #12



Batman and Robin #12 is a really well-crafted and at times elegant expression of Damian’s growth as a character while it pulls together the impact Alfred has had on his life and offers something of a coda to Aflred’s death and its fallout only to almost immediately waste the fantastic storytelling and growth with what can only be described as comic book ‘roid rage for the sake of a plot twist to close the issue in a cliffhanger. That’s not to say it isn’t a fun turn since certainly feels like it sets up an unexpected alliance of sorts, but tonally it feels out of place and even a little cliche and uneven. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #3



Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age explore Diana’s new history and how it ties into the lost Kryptonian Age. The comic plays heavily into familiar pulp themes (Diana’s Amazon is actually within the Hollow Earth) and pulls along some familiar characters on some unexpected paths. Perhaps the best compliment that I can give is that this comic doesn’t feel like a Batman comic but rather a classic pulp story that still has plenty of mystery left to unravel. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #1



Just like its flagship series, DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 isn’t necessarily a bad comic, but it is a frustrating one. This sequel drops readers right into the conflict regardless of their prior investment, and tries to keep them hooked with a story that is bombastic, but inconsistently executed. Even if vampires are a cultural harbinger of our times, there is an even better version of DC vs. Vampires percolating under the surface, and it remains to be seen if World War V will become a showcase for it. –– Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC #2

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY – ROBIN LIVES! #2



I really like this comic book, but the non-linear storytelling in issue #2 is a little hard to wrap the mind around and the multiple story threads—the different little plots that are arguably trying to explain what’s going on with Bruce, Jason, and even a seemingly unrelated therapist that ties to our narrator—can themselves be a bit of a challenge to follow. Add to that the understanding that this is a four-issue series and we’re now halfway through, this issue feels almost like a stall. That said, there are some strong moments and the vintage feel of the issue is very well done in their exploration of where things could have gone in a completely different continuity. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #2



Williams and Hillyard return one week following Gotham City Sirens‘ premiere and moves at a breakneck pace to see Selina, Harley, and Ivy attempting to take down a twisted new plan from Punchline. There’s little gristle on the bone here for this second outing, with Hillyard’s energy working quite well in tandem with Williams’ understanding of the Sirens and their adversaries here. Sirens doesn’t necessarily break the wheel but it’s a fun outing for the anti-heroes that traverse in Gotham City on the regular. The character moments and energetic action works exceptionally well here and now that we’re halfway through, this latest mini-series will work as a solid addition to the Sirens’ resume. –– Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #14



Absolute Power has been firing on all cylinders, and so have the tie-is, with Green Lantern being one of the most entertaining ones in the bunch. While Jeremy Adams gets you up to speed on what Hal is up to (and as expected, the chaos is thoroughly entertaining), but he also paints a picture of the broader Lantern world and works them into the story in meaningful ways, connecting them in a real way despite not occupying the same space. Carol and Alan’s roles feel as important as Hal’s, even if they affect certain things indirectly, and that’s especially true of Carol, as Adams continues to build her up not as just a character but as a hero. It’s been fun to watch, and that also describes Carol’s interactions with the JSA, sequences brought to life by the talented team of penciller Fernando Pasarin, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr, and inker Oclair Albert. Hal running through and making do with whatever weapons he finds is hilarious, made all the better with the priceless reactions and daunting sentient Amazo. The back-up story also follows this trend, as Marc Guggenheim and Darick Robertson showcase the Shadow Lanterns from the perspective of one new recruit. Through their internal monologue you get a palpable sense of what the Lanterns used to be and what they are being twisted into, and despite just meeting, it would be quite difficult not walk away affected by Shynt D’Proba’s story of hope, reality, and sacrifice. Just a fantastic issue all around! — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

OUTSIDERS #10



As the new era of DC’s Outsiders marches towards its conclusion, this installment ties the series’ disaparate threads together into something epic. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing’s script keeps the tension mounting, as our three protagonists are thrown into a multiverse-shattering new conflict. Robert Carey’s art is massive in scale—so much so that the visuals of a few panels eclipse the role they have in conveying the story—but there are some incredible aesthetic choices on display. While I have no clue exactly what kind of ending Outsiders is headed for, this issue instills confidence that it will be an interesting one. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55



The first installment in a series of standalone issues offering Zeb Wells’ run on Amazing Spider-Man its own denouement still delivers in a big way. The Amazing Spider-Man #55 takes this opportunity to focus on a single date in the life of Peter Parker as he struggles to make time for Shay with supervillains running amok. It’s a very familiar scenario for the series, but Wells and artist Emilio Laiso tackle it in an original fashion. The first few pages play out along decades-old lines, but Peter and Shay’s confrontation of the problem in dialogue and Peter’s approach to solving it make for a very compelling short story. There’s a maturity to the dialogue throughout the issue that doesn’t undermine its humor or action. Rather than continuing to self-flaggelate and deny time to his (potential) loved ones, Peter is challenged to find a better solution and so even in this minor incident, the essence of Spider-Man’s heroism shines through. If every installment left in Wells’ run is as good as this, then this final set of issues will be a highlight for the overall series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #23



Fantastic Four #23 sets up an excellent introduction to this two-part scientific mystery told through Johnny Storm’s perspective. From the introduction of the title, it’s apparent that the narrator has a robust, if blunt sense of humor and that tone is maintained throughout the issue. From shopping with his niece and nephew in New York City to exploring the unknown, Johnny is always ready with a quip before he takes action. What’s most engaging about this shift in storytelling though is how much it reveals about why Johnny conducts himself as he does. While there are plenty of great gags (including an appearance by Flame-O), it’s his explanation of the super-science behind this mystery and readiness to assist that are most impactful. The sci-fi conceit of this particular story pulls on some real science like most of the current volume’s adventures and finds a number of interesting ways to display the disaster and its cause on the page, but Johnny makes this niche concept accessible. Fantastic Four #23 is an endearing and funny issue that promises plenty more of that delightful approach ahead in #24. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLVERINE #4



Percy and Ohta end their run on one of the newest Spirits of Vengeance roaring along the road and give fans a surprisingly heartfelt story for a series revolving around a mutant with a flaming skull. Whether it be the story between Logan and Daken or the two supernaturally charged brothers, there’s a lot of heart here that you might not expect. The story gives us plenty of action and bloodshed for sure and even sets up a new status quo for Wolverine’s son that many might not have seen coming. The future is bright for the many Spirits of Vengeance riding the backroads and Hellverine is a surprisingly worthy addition. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL THOR #14



The Immortal Thor #14 continues the Thor and Hercules team-up begun in the previous issue and because the battle is already in full swing it doesn’t feature as much conversation. That’s fine since the art team proves more than up to the task of balancing the moody darkness with the godly action scenes pitting Thor and Herc against Zeus and Nyx, a battle that further progresses Immortal Thor‘s themes of change over time, the turning of the wheel, going back to show that Gaea has been playing the game longer than anyone suspected. Part of why the action-packed issue works as well as it does is that it isn’t simply a fight, but lesson, a test that Hercules and Thor must pass, challenging their wit as well as their combat skills, creating a clever and satisfying experience for the readers. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1



The Immortal Iron Fist, real name Danny Rand, has officially been a part of Marvel’s ever-growing stable of characters for 50 years. With such a milestone arriving, Marvel pulled out all the stops to celebrate The Living Weapon by making an oversized one-shot crafted just for longtime fans of the character. Within this single comic issue are five stories staggered throughout the Marvel Comics timeline, providing readers a glimpse into backing material surrounding some of Iron Fist’s most pivotal moments. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23



Miles Morales survived Blood Hunt, but he came out of it changed for the foreseeable future. Spider-Man has to deal with juggling his vampiric urges and his need to do good and be a hero. It’s cool that Miles is continuing to seek medical and professional advice from the superhero community. It keeps the guest stars fresh, and one looks like they’re about to get an expanded role in future issues. I am absolutely a fan of Federico Vicentini and Bryan Valenza’s art, and how every action scene is just kinetic energy that bursts off the page. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #10



Jen Walters’ work-life balance comes to the forefront of Sensational She-Hulk‘s finale, as Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company wrap things up in a sweet, albeit truncated way. Rowell’s script provides just enough closure on Jen’s life as a lawyer, Avenger, and woman, while still proving that there’s a lot of room left to explore things in future runs. Genolet’s art is truly delightful, packing so much expression and charm into even the most inoccuous of panels. I am heartbroken that this run is coming to an end, but thankful that it got to deliver such a sweet, well-executed finale. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

SPIDER-BOY #10



Spider-Boy jumps full speed ahead into the spider-verse, and for those who adore multiverse-hopping stories with a sense of humor you can’t go wrong with Spider-Boy #10. Dan Slott has Bailey jumping into a few different universe scenarios, and there are some true comedic gems found throughout his unexpected journey. Nathan Stockman and colorist Erick Arciniega bring each of these unique worlds to life, with Slott leaning into the change in tone and dialogue that each worlds brings, and it’s fun to see Bailey winging it throughout all of these various interpretations. While I enjoyed seeing those unique scenarios, they play out a bit longer than you might expect, causing the main story that centers around Bailey to lose some considerable steam. I was ready to move forward with Bailey’s story pretty early on, and thankfully the issue ends on a high note, as we move in that direction and set the course for a new status quo for Bailey that should be rich with storytelling possibilities. Spider-Boy #10 was a solid issue, but the ending delivers a welcome payoff that has me incredibly excited for what comes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SPIDER-SOCIETY #1



While Alex Segura’s dialogue is filled to the brim with enthusiasm, the execution results in page after page of clunky introductions and multiple lines acknowledging how repetitive the dialogue is. Scott Godlewski’s art does a good job of melding countless Spider aesthetics, even as the construction of some of the battle scenes remains a little underwhelming. Spider-Society has potential, but at this point, it’s leaving a little too much to be desired. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #49



As this iteration of Star Wars: Darth Vader comes to an end, the relatively underwhelming and chaotic sendoff continues the journey of the previous issue and pits Vader against Rebels, and Imperial schism, and his conflicted feelings towards Luke Skywalker. Like the more recent issues, it’s hard to invest in any of the ramifications of this current journey, as we’re meant to believe we could be headed towards a game-changing reveal, yet we already know exactly how the relationship between Luke and Vader plays out, while the supporting characters are all relatively unexciting. Still, witnessing the fury of Vader and the awakening he seems to be having in regards to his feelings towards his son is at least somewhat compelling, so even if the final issue of the series fails to ignite much interest in supporting characters, we can’t not be intrigued by the sendoff to this version of the storyline. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE ULTIMATES #3



The Ultimates #3 flips the script on Bruce Banner’s origin as a self-sacrificing American scientist testing a nuclear bomb analog to create its Hulk from the very real victims of American nuclear weapons experimentation in the Pacific. Thor, Sif, and Iron Lad go to an unspecified Atoll whose indigenous peoples, flora, and fauna were all transformed (almost always for the worse) by the experiments that imbued Bruce Banner with his own abilities. The issue begins with the grandeur of kaiju and other spectacular creatures inhabiting this “Monster Island” before digging into the immense cost behind this experiment shifting the tone from one of adventure to absolute horror. Key details and some effective design work make the issue’s climax painful to read, especially as the work of Banner’s team is made clear in detailed text pages. It’s a reflection of very real horrors clarifying the concept of Iron Lad’s war against The Maker’s empire in this series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #1

Higgins and From have a lot of weight to carry in this introductory issue, and it’s weight they seem to carry with ease. The duo, along with art team Manna and Milla, lay the groundwork of two universes that seem to be on a collision course to each other. Because of the sci-fi aspect of it, there’s loads of exposition—almost to a fault—but they skirt around it for a well-rounded debut. –– Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8



Moon Knight might have made his epic return in Blood Hunt, but Vengeance of the Moon Knight is the true welcome home celebration. Jed MacKay rolls out the red carpet for Marc and delivers a reunion that fans of the Midnight Mission have been anxiously waiting for, but it’s more than just a reunion. MacKay builds upon the growth and evolution of these characters by reflecting it Marc’s shifting approach in leadership. It’s the sort of payoff moment that sometimes gets railroaded by the hoopla of a return and reflected upon much further down the road, but the fact that it’s being built into the story right from the start should please the fans who have watched this cast adapt, evolve, and change both before and after Marc’s death. Speaking of delighting fans, artist Devmalya Pramanik and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg are sensational, delivering sleek action and stirring emotional moments in equal measure. The Midnight Mission is back with a vengeance, and things only promise to get better from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

VENOM #36



As convoluted as this new Venom arc has been at times, the “Venom War” crossover is shaping up to be one with interesting ideas at the least. Writer Torunn Grønbekk takes charge in the Venom solo series as Al Ewing wrestles with the larger event book, and like any great event tie-in Grønbekk is tackling a story that spins out of the main story which made me wonder “What’s happening there?” Dylan Brock is finally compelling in his Kyle Reese-esque mission to fight the future. Series artist Cafu does leave something to be desired in his paneling however, with a flatness that defines the entire look of the series despite major action moments. Color Artist Frank D’Armata does his best to make each era that Dylan visits carry its own larger marker of the time period; it’s a compelling design choice even if the rest of the book feels like it’s stuck in bold typeface. –– Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1



Writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing stretch the willing suspension of disbelief over this Venom War tie-in and its place in the larger story, but do great work with the characterization of Venom and Peter Parker reunited. Greg Land hops in as the pencil for the tie-in (Jay Leisten is credited as the inker) and if a certain image popped into your mind when reading those first seven words of this sentence, you’re correct. The art is stilted and cold, with splash pages that seem fine upon a first read over but which are largely unmemorable. Shout out to color artist Frank D’Armata who elevates all of the action of the issue with pop and layers that make its stilted pencils almost seem ambitious. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1



Marvel continues its Red Band exclusives with a Werewolf by Night tale that loosely connects to Blood Hunt. Elsa Bloodstone is back to join Jack Russell, who is trying to live a peaceful existence. Of course, when you’re the Werewolf by Night, that plan goes horribly wrong. I am curious to see how our primary villain plays into these events, especially since he recently had a power upgrade in another series. Even though this is a red band rated issue, the blood and gore is kept to a relative minimum. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1



The Infinity Watch has been one of the more pleasant surprises in recent weeks, and that trend continues in the latest installment found in the Wolverine Annual #1. Apex and Multitude’s unexpected confrontation with Wolverine is as volatile as you would expect, though most of the volatility is surprisingly not coming from Wolverine. That brings a fresh dynamic to the issue, though as before, Multitude is the shining star of this series, and Ezra Clayton Daniels builds on that throughout the issue. The character just feels so rich and full of storyline possibilities, and in a rare instance is standing out amongst the infinity Stones rather than becoming a blank vessel for the stones as has sometimes been the case in the past. Artist Yildiray Cinar and colorist Frank D’Armata bring a nice mix of modern sensibilities with a classic feel to the story, and some of the Wolverine sequences are simply perfection. Granted, there are times Apex feels a bit too one-note, especially compared to Multitude, but that’s also why Wolverine is such an effective foil for him. The back-up story is also moving into more intriguing territory, so as much as I didn’t expect it, I think I’m all-in on finding out how The Infinity Watch ultimately plays out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

X-FACTOR #1



X-Factor returns, and the blue-and-yellow uniforms suggests they’re here to recapture the spirit of the Peter David/Larry Stroman/Joe Quesada, et al 1990s era that put a humorous spin on the idea of a government-backed mutant strike force. X-Factor #1 shows that assumption insn’t necessarily wrong, but it isn’t entirely right either. X-Factor borrows heavily from the mutant superheroes meet celebrity culture pitch that informed Peter Milligan and Mike Allred’s transformation of X-Force into X-Statix in the early 2000s. In fact, “informed” may be putting it too mildly as this issue hinges on exactly the same central setup and punchline as in the first issue of Milligan and Allred’s run. There have been updates here are there, replacing the celebrity TV culture of the early 2000s with the social media influencer trends of today, but it’s hard to feel like I’ve read a superior version of this exact issue before. For those who haven’t read those X-Force/X-Statix comics (you should), it’ll certainly feel less like déjà vu, but it still feels not quite as sharp as some of Russell’s other work in the same vein, while the artwork has a an odd and offputtingly soft veneer, perhaps meant to reflect the social media filter that X-Factor’s fans are seeing them through (the Greg Land cover is similarly appropriate to the issue’s content). It’s not a total bust, but it is a bit underwhelming and quite derivative. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #2



There’s something unshakably juvenile about the first two issues of this new X-Men series. It’s practically built into the text of X-Men #2, as Cyclops muses about how being surrounded by badass women with swords was boyhood fantasy. The Juggernaut gets shot out of a canon after Kid Omega makes an anime reference that stops the issue dead in its tracks The artwork is incredibly busy, the twist is predictable, and the characters are buried under dialogue that struggles to explain what’s going on at every turn. It all feels overblown and hollow, like what the best X-Men comic ever would be if conceived of by a 12-year-old or Michael Bay. I’m not sure what X-Men #2 is trying to achieve beyond possibly turning X-Men into a straightforward power fantasy and not even doing that particularly well. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Image #1

THE DOMAIN #2



The Domain #2 builds upon the well-executed, if overly familiar, origin structure of its debut for a stronger sophomore installment. Throughout the issue each of the friends given access to new, galactic powers utilizes them for different reasons they must reconcile with one another. It offers small dashes of superheroic achievement, including some action, balanced by a sense of reality in the form of interpersonal conflicts and missing context. The messiness makes each of the protagonists distinctive quickly, even before introducing the series’ first set of antagonists who arrive with plenty of flair and humor. It’s clear that while The Domain is building upon ideas established in the Silver Age (if not earlier), it’s also aiming to reflect how to reinvigorate these concepts with new perspectives and storytelling motifs in a very enjoyable second issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE WAY TO HELL #3



On paper, Path to Hell has too much going for it. It shouldn’t work, but it does, and really well at that. Duggan manages to balance a supernatural Western noir by way of Kurosawa for a seamless tale of love, demons, and the hero’s journey. Falling in Love on the Way to Hell #3 is a bit of a slow burn, providing readers needed insight into the title’s leading duo. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GEIGER #5



Geiger #5 hands on a single fight established by the end of Geiger #4. Each new stage of the battle emphasizes the miserable state its trio of protagonists are in as they drag themselves across concrete to defeat the aptly named Electrician. It’s a lot of space for a villain with no definition and heroes who seem to have barely begun their quest, but artist Gary Frank makes the fight an ordeal to behold, even if a couple of splashes seem indulgent. Centering the fight around the well-being of a dog isn’t subtle, but it provides clear (if easy) emotional stakes. As a result the final pair of pages—the only two to suggest at some larger story structure—seem tacked on like an afterthought to remind readers to buy more Ghost Machine comics for the whole picture. But all of the best parts of this comic are defined by Frank, not this new shared universe concept. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NAPALM LULLABY #6



Napalm Lullaby #6 tries to lean into the social commentary about religion and cults, but gets a little muddled with the actual structure of the episode. There is a lot that happens in the issue, particularly in terms of an epic fight between the Janitor and Sarah, but the way the captions and dialogue are presented it’s very hard to follow and track in terms of who is doing the contemplating and exactly how things are playing out. It’s that structural muddle that sells short the philosophy that’s being presented and makes the stunning turn at the end lack a little bit of the punch the final pages of the issues should have. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

PRECIOUS METAL #3



Is it entirely clear at all times what exactly is going on in Precious Metal #3? Not really, which may certainly turn off some viewers, but when I became confused I simply allowed the vibes of the series to carry me. Series creators Darcy Van Poelgeest (the writer) and Ian Bertram (the artist) have crafted something so unique that an infrequent lack of clarity can be overlooked since the larger totality of Precious Metal is unlike anything else you can find on the shelves. Bertram’s artwork, with colors by Matt Hollingsworth, remains stunning with splash pages that will make your brain hurt and wish you could blow up the image to the side of your wall just to see the details. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RIFTERS #3



It doesn’t matter where in time Rifters seems to go (even if its protagonists seem largely confined to the 20th century) because the same voice and sensibilities follow them. Even in the future, characters seem to be fighting the same fights of 2024 with the same language and, no matter how much swearing and fecal gags are added, it’s not terribly amusing. The appearance of a Zodiac look-a-like leads to a reprimand that seems to come out of nowhere as consequences are only established actions, leaving the action itself without suspense or tension. It’s another rendition of a joke that didn’t work across a single issue stretched to support a conspiracy that’s barely even begun to cohere on the page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #11



Jorge Corona shapes Transformers #11 as an issue that’s all about escalation as even its pacifist Autobot receives an excellent splash in an issue chock full of powerful images bound to delight readers. Both Autobots and Decepticons have big plans featuring big risks and nothing is left to stand still in these pages as every action builds to a larger reaction, suggesting something truly tremendous by the cliffhanger. What’s just as impressive is how well both Corona and Johnson draw out the humanity in all of their characters amidst so much activity. Callbacks to the first issue and tearful confrontations are every bit as moving, often emphasized by the clear scale of humans and robots interacting. It’s another excellent issue of Transformers that will leave readers eager to chase its entire ensemble into the future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF THE GODS #3



This “episode finale” might have felt more impactful if the issues leading up to it had been stronger and more coherent. They weren’t, and this third issue finds itself just as lacking. The characters have a ton of potential, there’s just not much in the way of intrigue connecting them. Some more clarity in the narrative, or even a more fully fleshed out story could’ve helped Akogun tell a stronger story over these three issues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

BABS #1



There are a lot of adjectives that come to mind when thinking of comics created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Jacen Burrows, but readers are unlikely to put “fun” anywhere in that list. Whether it’s in viscerally upsetting horror series like Crossed and The Ribbon Queen or nihilistic war comics like Punisher: Soviet and Get Fury, the collaborators are known for delivering mature takes on genres largely devoid of colorful superhero trappings. That makes Babs—a new fantasy series at Ahoy Comics featuring a sword-wielding heroine facing a world filled with dragons, orcs, and other monsters—a pleasant surprise. The new series showcases their range as creators, embracing the fantasy genre with a sense of humor and delivering a debut issue unlike anything they’ve crafted before or on the stands today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA – ORIGINS #3



This issue shows the rest of Vox Machina fighting their way out of the Underdark (after dealing with a nasty monstrous bug. It’s the typical Vox Machina violence shenanigans, although the second half of the comic when the team is reunited is when things really start to shine. As the comic begins to move into territory touched on by the TV show, it’ll be interesting to see how the comic navigates through the rest of this arc. Fans obviously know the details of what’s about to happen, but the comic shouldn’t have too many issues having fun and being inventive. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

FROM THE WORLD OF MINOR THREATS: BARFLY #2



There is so much good tucked into the Minor Threats universe, but Barfly might be among the very best the franchise has to offer. After getting to know its lead character in the first issue, this second outing spends a lot of time and effort letting us see just how poorly he fits into the world around him, through no fault of his own. Hated by those who created him and barely know him, this outcast is just out to find in his place in the universe, making him a deeply relatable protagonist. Each page is equal parts hopeful and heartbreaking, following a character you want so desperately to just get a win. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

GILT FRAME #1



Right out of the gates, Gilt Frame is a certified hoot. Matt Kindt and his mother Margie are the two creators behind this title, a murder mystery whodunnit that goes to great lengths to stand out. It’s fresh and unique, and the main characters are some of the most relatable you’ll read this week. Although I’m not sold on Kindt’s art being the right style for this story yet, it does the job well enough for an otherwise spectacular script. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

HEARTPIERCER #4



Atala’s saga comes to an end in an epic fight against her former ally, Tharn, who now goes by the name Howler. The massive werewolf survives the loss of his eye and appears to best Atala, but a flashback shows us more of her origin story and sets her up for a glorious revival. There is obviously some worldbuilding taking place, which the conclusion leaves open-ended. Enjoyers of fantasy adventure comics should give this a try. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

INTO THE UNBEING #3



Not only do our protagonists in Into the Unbeing plumb further into the depths of the unknown, but so do we as readers, as we never quite know what each successive panel will deliver us. Our main characters are trapped, hoping to find a way out, though the reader will want to dive as deep into this bewildering, frightening, and grotesque anomaly as we can. It’s truly impressive how writer Zac Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman can keep us this confused and this intrigued with each passing issue, yet without ever overwhelming us. Both the reader and the protagonists can give up hope of anticipating what’s around the corner, though at least we can have benefit of being able to more safely continue to uncover the conundrums the creators are delivering. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

JONNY QUEST #1



Johnny Quest #1 picks up after the Free Comic Book Day special which is typically not the kind of thing to leave readers lost, but there are times where writer Joe Casey doesn’t always make things super clear. Like the classic cartoon there are moments of exposition where visually one might expect static, but series artist Sebastián Píriz and color artist Lorenzo Scaramella go out of their way to keep the energy up that makes them fun. The pair build on this with the issue’s big action beat, which bleeds across panels and concludes on a super fun, if obvious, reveal. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

KARDAK THE MYSTIC #1



Archie’s resident mystic conjures up an entertaining one-shot this week. The story and setup are simple, yet the comic still delivered intrigue and redemption on the part of Kardak. For fans who may not be familiar with him they are given a quickly digestable setup of a magician down on his luck, and offered a “too good to be true” proposition. While he takes it and is ultimately betrayed, instead of pouting about it, Kardak goes about fixing his mistake. This is a good lesson to be learned by all. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #2



Thanks to the debut issue of Kill All Immortals getting the stereotypical exposition about immortal Vikings out of the way, this second chapter in the story can cut to the chase to embrace the inherent bloodshed of such a storyline. This issue puts the action at the forefront as Frey attempts to escape her family, but not without facing down a few deadly obstacles. From a narrative perspective, there’s not much that this second installment of the series offers that feels entirely fresh, but what it lacks in narrative creativity it makes up for in pulpy mayhem. We don’t quite know what to expect from the rest of the series, though if it continues to embrace the more chaotic elements of the concept, it’s sure to earn its fans, if only to see the Viking combat juxtaposed with the contemporary environments. It’s not especially engaging, yet it’s also hard to deny the visceral reaction of seeing an ax getting buried in people’s faces. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDST: ADDRESS UNKNOWN #1



The first Midst comic shows the founding of the sci-fi/western’s central town of Stationary Hill, with a group of disparate castaways building a settlement in a seemingly stationary islet protected from the “Un,” a nightmarish night-state. The Un is such a fascinating part of Midst and it was fantastic to see it come to life in such a haunting form, with plenty of danger when the town gets caught in an unexpected tremor. If you like Midst, you’ll love this comic; and if you haven’t given Midst a try, you may want to after reading this. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROFANE #3



There’s such a great narrative hidden at the center of Profane, with its lead character struggling desperately to break his programming and become something other than what he was designed to be. Unfortunately, as interesting as that story can be at times, the book too often gets lost in its own meta mechanics. You spend so much time focusing on the confusing elements of Profane‘s real world vs. fiction world problems that everything else tends to fall by the wayside. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK – CONTESTED CONVENTION #1



The Finals Week string of one-shots continues with a topical, and unabashedly wacky, dip into the world of politics. James Asmus and Jim Festante’s script is a frenzy of fun jokes and tightly-constructed scenes, which manifest in a fun but not quite groundbreaking storyline. Suzi Blake’s art is so effective in translating the world of the show, it veers dangerously close to just looking like a sequence of screenshots from the series, but still captures the series’ madcap energy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

S.I.R. #1



It only takes two words to sell S.I.R.: motorcycle jousting. That’s also what makes the first issue a disappointment as even when the motorcycle jousts arrive, they lack any context to make sense of them. Much of the issue is devoted to introducing Avery, a new university student exploring a fantasy-influenced campus in a world seemingly resembling our own. There are hints of past trauma and old friendships that lack sufficient substance to land any emotional punches. Rather, it’s a lot of vague exposition for a setting, characters, and conceit that never quite coheres. Motorcycle jousting isn’t even addressed as a concept until it appears like an underground fight club maintained in a highly populated locale’s arena like another mystery. As much fun as the concept and design may be, there’s too little on the page to offer much insight into the sport or its stakes. The end result is a deflation of expectations and little cause to follow on to issue #2. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #1



Nightwatcher #1 has the vibe of a compelling pilot episode, making a clear case for the book’s existence (Who is looking after the people of Mutant Town while the Turtles are scattered to the wind?), and giving its mystery hero the opportunity to break out like never before. Readers and TMNT fans should be looking forward to seeing what Ba and Pe build on this cornerstone. –– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TINY TINA’S WONDERLANDS: LAND OF GIANTS #1



There are a lot of great ways to tell stories about people playing D&D, and this Tiny Tina adventure tries very hard to be one of those. Unfortunately, it just misses more often than it hits its target. The back and forth between the campaign and the game itself never finds any sort of solid rhythm, causing the whole thing to feel disjointed. –– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5