Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/23/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Aquamen #1, Ghost Rider #1, and Step By Bloody Step #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1040

I have to be honest. I have not, from a comics fan perspective, generally been enjoying Action Comics for awhile—probably since Bendis’ run. Even when the issues were well-written and the art good, the stories didn’t feel much like Superman to me. I’ve been transparent about not being much of a fan of “The Warworld Saga” at all, but have acknowledged that Philip Kennedy Johnson understands Superman and writes him solidly. It’s the setting that hasn’t rang true to me, the idea that Superman, who is for all of his superhuman powers among the most “human” of DC’s heroes, would remain more or less serene and patient in the grim scenario that is Warworld. Action Comics #1040 shifts that a bit and with that shift, I feel vastly improves the story from a fan perspective, but from a critical perspective as well. This issue sees Clark’s plans for an uprising, as it were, reach its ready point but before we can get there, there are complications. Yes, we see Superman as his hope-and-justice-standard-bearing self as he continues to foster those things and protect the weaker, but we also see him, albeit briefly, lose his cool when he’s confronted with the probably reality that in order to liberate Warworld, many innocents will have to die. We get a frustrated Superman who reacts, not out of character, but accordingly and there’s an honesty in it that Action Comics has been lacking for some time. As for the Martian Manhunter backup story, while Superman’s story is heavy, this issue gives us a delightful moment of J’onn and his tabby cat that frankly I didn’t know I needed, but it’s both a truly wonderful “aww!” moment and also absolutely perfect to the character and the story. Both stories… this is a solid, solid issue in all aspects. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #5

From the very first issue, Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target has been kind of a disaster of a comic. While the book seemed to be trying to evoke a wacky, Silver Age-style adventure which honestly seems like a perfect tonal fit for pairing Arthur and Oliver, the execution has overall been humorless, with a plot that, while it progressed issue to issue, made no sense in terms of how it was unfolding. Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5, however, shifts gears significantly. Across its pages Brandon Thomas finally explains what’s been going on—at least in terms of the weird lizard people world Arthur and Ollie have found themselves in. We finally get an explanation for what Scorpio has been up to and how it all went catastrophically wrong. There are some things in this explanation and the execution of a plan to fix it that doesn’t quite add up (and feels less like the villain not being forthright and more like Thomas losing the thread of the narrative) but there’s a lot more personality and humor with our heroes in this issue. Also, Ronan Cliquet draws a really cool dragon, so that’s at least worth the price of admission. This issue by no means saves the series to date—a poorly executed comic is still a poorly executed comic even with one fun issue—but at least this issue is both entertaining and even a little interesting, finally paying off on the Silver Age riffs of it all. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

AQUAMEN #1

The Aquaman family has expanded and evolved quite a bit over the past year, with Arthur and Mera becoming parents, Jackson assuming the mantle of Aquaman, and Black Manta stepping out of his arch-villain role into something unexpected and unique. Each of these characters has had time to come into their own and stretch beyond preconceived notions, and now they’re coming together in Aquamen #1. Though with how things are starting out, perhaps “colliding” is a better way to phrase it. Writers Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas team up with artist Sami Basri, colorist Adriano Lucas, and letterer Andworld Design to deliver an entertaining but relatively safe opening issue that succeeds in moving the chess pieces into position. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #6

A Wolf in Gotham arrives at its end with plenty of new elements added at the last minute. The final reveal behind Bookworm’s machinations and motives is underwhelming, even for die-hard Fables fans who will be left with far more questions and answers. Batman’s ultimate victory hinges on something in his utility belt not even mentioned before and not described in the moment. This roughshod approach to plotting leaves many of the splash pages and climactic moments feeling underwhelming. Their presentation still elevates them above a poorly assembled script, however. There are a number of standout layouts throughout issue #6, including some engaging applications of pages-within-pages. While the splash pages fail to leave a great effect, the more densely populated action sequences are impressive. There’s simply too much clutter to appreciate the sense of style presenting this messy miniseries, though. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLUE AND GOLD #6

Blue Beetle and Booster Gold are forced to fight to the death, while Rip Hunter attempts to find a way to negate the Omnizon’s claim on Earth. This was easily the best issue of Blue and Gold. Free of the constant clutter of the social media chatter, the comic can focus on a compelling story where Ted Kord tries (and fails) to save both himself and his best friend on an alien world. More intriguing pieces are also at play here, with an unexpected face making a brief appearance on the last page. Great issue and a great end to the maxiseries’ first arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #40

After establishing Selina’s new status quo last issue, this installment takes her fight against Gotham’s criminal underworld to swanky, but familiar, heights. Once the individual pieces of Tini Howard’s script begin to fall into place, they’re just delightful and buzzy enough, in part thanks to her earnest, but quick-witted dialogue. Nico Leon’s art is absolutely the highlight of the proceedings, creating a sleek, sartorially-lovely noir world that only gets even more brilliant with Jordie Bellaire’s color work. After this issue, I’m very curious to see how the rest of the run takes shape. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

DC VS. VAMPIRES #5

DC vs. Vampires is delivering the same sort of fun DC fans appreciated in DCeased as the standard rules of superhero storytelling are tossed to the side as heroes are quickly morphed into villains by a familiar horror trope, and vice versa. Issue #5 catches up with the Suicide Squad as the first showdown within the Justice League comes to its conclusion. Everything is going to hell and it’s a thrill to see Batman and Green Arrow do everything they can to overcome their much more powerful colleagues, and it establishes the underdog dynamics for the remaining big league humans. There aren’t many unfamiliar beats within that story, though, as Batman trots out familiar weaknesses in sequences that have been portrayed many times before (give or take a pair of pointy teeth). It doesn’t help that Otto Schmidt’s artwork has an unfinished quality in many panels with faces that don’t always cohere and a handful of stumbling action beats. The lack of limits is still enjoyable, but the execution doesn’t quite meet the promise in DC vs. Vampires #5. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE INC. #6

Deathstroke Inc. pivots on its premise following the fall of T.R.U.S.T. and fracturing of Deathstroke and Black Canary’s partnership. Issue #6 establishes the new status quo with a solid dose of action and an abundance of humor in Deathstroke’s assertion of his dominance. The expanding scope, which grows to include both the Justice League and Deathstroke’s own family, provides the series a much-needed boost as it’s clear in their final conversation that the connection between its central duo remained thin. The shift in style for recent issues doesn’t serve the series as well as Howard Porter’s work – lacking its weight and bounce that provides a visceral quality to these violent action sequences. Overall, Deathstroke Inc. #6 offers readers plenty of reasons to stick around just as it was seeming the tank might have run dry for this series . — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1054

The opening act of “The Tower” has thankfully come to an end. All of the pieces shown in the opening issue of this plodding storyline have reached the point where the storyline can really get going. I probably would have enjoyed this opening arc more without the “flash-forward,” and a tighter storyline. “House of Gotham” remains the highlight of the series, with another great tie-in with past Batman history (although I’m not 100% sure how the condensed timeline works). — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #4

Hardware: Season One #4 plays out like one long chess game between Curtis and Alva, and each tactical move is brilliantly revealed. By the end, it’s abundantly clear issue # 5 will be explosive. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #12

For as much as I love Harley Quinn as a character generally and have been enjoying Stephanie Phillips’ approach to the character, Harley Quinn #12—especially when paired with the preceding issue #11—feels like the comic book equivalent of “this meeting should have been an email.” The issue sees Harley “do the math” to deal with the bomb-train-Kevin in peril situation before moving on to stop Keepsake and while there is space for plenty of action in this, the whole series of events seems rather pointless. Harley blows some stuff up, rolls up to Keepsake to find it mostly already handled, things go boom and the “good guys” win. The crux of things ends up being that the way things played out just proves that while Harley may never be a big hero in the eyes of the people of Gotham, she’s become someone that the dregs of society trust and are willing to stick their necks out for. That’s it. That’s the comic. Oh, and then there’s a little tease at the end for the next chapter. Is the writing true to form for Phillips’ run thus far? Absolutely. Is the art of the same standard that Riley Rossmo has been delivering throughout? Definitely. But this issue just feels overcooked, overwritten, and a lot like it could have been a quick one page wrap-up. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE HUMAN TARGET #5

The Human Target gets scrambled, albeit in a clever fashion. This month’s issue of The Human Target dabbles with an interesting narrative conceit, as Chance and Martian Manhunter engage in an impromptu battle of the minds. How Chance can withstand a psychic assault is slowly revealed throughout the issue, with a convenient flashback. I enjoyed the jarring shifts in focus throughout the issue and how well the comic slowly reveals what’s going on. The artwork remains gorgeous. My only complaint is that Chance once again pulls one over on another JLI member, which reinforces the Mary Sue-esque qualities he’s been given this in this series. I can overlook that complaint, because this issue is a pretty great demonstration of how to use flashbacks and obfuscation effectively in a comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

ROBIN #11

The fallout from the League of Lazarus tournament continues to drop in Robin #11 with a surprisingly large al Ghul family reunion and tying up a few loose ends on Corto Maltese. This provides Robin and readers alike with a sense of how future series may proceed, emphasizing the strong supporting cast accumulated around Damian. Together they deliver some outstanding action sequences on the small island nation, whether it’s navigating a city in the midst of a holiday or punching out more assassins. It all looks great while providing a tour of DC Comics’ greatest martial artists and their many, many connections. Robin #11 functions as a capstone for the story so far with each notable named character receiving an appropriate denouement before the story arrives at one last loose end that sets up big future events for Robin #12. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SOUL PLUMBER #5

There is simply no way to get around it. The penultimate issue of DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber is bats**t crazy and in the most magnificent way. As has been the case with the series to now, Soul Plumber #5 continues to be both a satire and a rumination on the concepts of the church, human faith, and the merits and toxicity tangled within. It also continues to be foul in a crude way that is never too crude and everything that has been building in terms of Edgar’s pursuit of being a Man of God and the nefarious goals of both the church and the weird aliens using the church comes together in a frantic, frenetic insanity fest that has more than a few “oh sh-t” moments carefully woven together with Edgar’s own examination of faith and what the nature of god truly is. This issue is bugnuts and somehow also high art – and in terms of visuals is sufficiently unsettling and tonally spot on. This issue is an absolute blast and a knockout for one of the best series currently going. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

TASK FORCE Z #5

Task Force Z #5 starts out like a who’s who of the DC Comics horror pantheon, and quickly shifts into the recognizable mystery we’ve seen in the past few issues. There’s a plot in place and the direction is done fairly well, but it just seems like it’s taking ages to get from Point A to Point B. At this point there’s even a B-plot within a B-plot that’s growing even more tiresome. Task Force Z started out as a novel idea, but it’s just getting thin nearly half a year in. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #12

Before the War for Earth-3 storyline fully consumes the final issues of Teen Titans Academy, this issue provides an action-packed finale. The fate of the academy and its students, as well as the lingering speculation surround the identity of Red X, all come to roost in this issue. While the major beats are a little predictable, Tim Sheridan’s script still makes them really count, and hammers home the emotional core of the series. Outside of a few awkward facial expressions, Tom Derenick’s art also understands the assignment at hand, showcasing the magnitude and carnage of what’s happening, even as Alex Sinclair’s colors keep things vibrant. While this isn’t necessarily one of the best Teen Titans Academy installments, it still showcases a lot of the strengths of the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #4

For as repetitive and overdone as the general concept of Wonder Woman: Evolution actually is—put Diana in some sort of mystical situation in which she has to prove that human beings are worth the air they breathe, lather, rinse, repeat—Wonder Woman: Evolution #4 isn’t a bad read. After all, we end up seeing Diana against the Justice League (or rather this weird trial manifestation of them) and she lands some pretty great blows on the team’s heavy-hitters. But even with that satisfying bit, this issue feels very lacking. We have no idea what Diana’s real trial actually is, the purpose of it all feels less like saving humanity and more just an avenue to torment Diana further which seems to be all DC is capable of with this character, and Stephanie Phillips, who is usually pretty good at capturing the characters she takes on, really doesn’t give us much more than very thin tracing of Diana. The art on this book continues to be painful to look at as well, with distorted faces and physical proportions that are inconsistent on nearly every page and not even intentionally so to fit some sort of story role. The book is just a big meh, even with the fun of a really interesting Justice League brawl. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

Neither Peter nor Ben are anywhere near 100% at the moment, but The Amazing Spider-Man #90 is focused on reminding readers that Spider-Man is often at his best when he’s at his lowest state. Both Spider-Men make a concerted effort to begin fighting back against Beyond in this issue, whether that’s in the heat of battle or in the midst of an existential crisis. Readers get to see them making heroic choices and those play out in the narrative and its big visual moments as depicted by Mark Bagley turning in some of a decade’s best work. The Goblin Queen may not be a villain built to last, but her unique Goblin gaze summarizes a lot of strife into a brief, but powerful sequence. It’s a useful mechanic before Peter and Ben eventually face this saga’s real villain: Maxine Danger. If this issue is any indicator, it’ll be a killer showdown. –– Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #2

The trip down memory lane continues for Ben Reilly. Readers are given a mystery to solve surrounding the villainous Scorpion and his newfound knowledge about Spider-Man. It’s certainly intriguing as we try to pick up on all of the clues provided so far. Ben Reilly is depicted as an absolute brooder, trying to juggle his acceptance at being the one true Peter Parker and not a clone, which is sad considering we all know the truth. The art is expressive and full of energy, and the team works well together when it comes to Spider-Man action sequences. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #14

Black Widow is in a whole new stratosphere of storytelling for modern Marvel comics, and this issue proves that point in spades. What could easily be a serviceable middle installment in a compelling arc is instead a mesmerizing masterpiece, which not only gives Natasha each character in her ensemble a moment to shine, but progresses the overall storyline to a compelling degree. Kelly Thompson’s script is exhilarating and emotional in all the right places, and Elena Casagrande’s art and Jordie Bellaire’s colors work in harmony to create some of the most subtly masterful visual sequences I’ve read lately. I truly cannot stress enough how excellent this comic is. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #36

“The Last of the Marvels” comes to a scintillating close in Captain Marvel #36, and everything comes together for a bombastic and satisfying finale. Writer Kelly Thompson punctuates the grand scale fight sequences with wit and charm, so much so that I would have just read two more issues of Carol fighting side by side with Iron Man and Moondragon regardless of whom they were actually fighting. Previous threads are picked up again and tied together nicely, though I was waiting for one last shocking moment that never came. That said, everything involving Binary is an absolute home run, and every scene she’s in lands with fervor and impact thanks to the skilled work of artist Sergio Davila, colorist Erick Arciniega, inkers Sean Parsons and Roberto Poggi, and letterer Clayton Cowles. Every punch, slice, power blast, and wave of fire leaps off the page thanks to their combined talents. “The Last of the Marvels” has been a gripping rollercoaster ride, and I’m eager to see what’s next for everyone’s favorite Boss of Space. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

CARNAGE FOREVER #1

After enduring abuse from her parents and harassment from strangers, a young girl finds herself befriending an unlikely ally, one who unlocks her inner rage and unleashes it on those who deserve to be punished. Playing out largely like a horror story, the experience is sentimental enough to hook the reader by offering an unconventional exploration of a notoriously violent figure. Additionally, there are moments of truly disturbing actions, so it’s not entirely a fulfilling tale of revenge, more an interesting angle of how to tell a fresh Carnage story that does exactly what it sets to do and concludes without wearing out its welcome. A backup story featuring Hydro-Man comes across as merely being a prologue to the upcoming Carnage series, so while it helps set the stage for that narrative, it doesn’t do much to elicit excitement from the reader of just this one book. Luckily the final page of Carnage Forever features a play on family-friendly cartoons like Family Circus, but with a macabre twist on them to fall in line with the tone of Carnage, sending the reader off on a strong note. Anyone interested in the overall concept of Carnage and less invested Kletus Caday will surely be entertained with the book, while those who are already exciting for the new Carnage series will have even more chaos to sink their teeth into. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK AGES #5

Dark Ages #5 begins with a funeral and reminder of this series’ universe-shaking stakes before proceeding to Deadpool shenanigans and a children’s crusade. Individual elements of the series work; Taylor has an excellent grasp on Deadpool’s sense of humor and knows how to hit familiar high notes within the Marvel canon. Yet the juxtaposition of these dire stories against splashes with children leaping ahead (into battle) and jokes played out against supposedly terrifying threats undermine the entire ordeal. There’s no sense of consequence because so few of the characters even take their circumstances seriously. The new designs and reimagined world play out more like a guidebook than a narrative because it seems many of the characters are already anticipating a happy ending despite every signal to the contrary. That inconsistent tone only serves to undermine what does work within the series and delivers an unsatisfying penultimate chapter with insufficient space to course correct before the finale arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEVIL’S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2

John Walker is the worst, and unfortunately, the second issue of Villains for Hire centers around him. Your enjoyment will depend entirely on how much you can stand U.S. Agent. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD #2

Elektra: Black, White and Blood got off to a solid start, but it’s issue #2 where the premise and the character finally coalesce. The anthology format can present several different sides of a character and form a very unique sort of window into the person it’s depicting, and on that level issue #2 succeeds across the board. “Cut and Run” (by Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata) presents Elektra’s cocky and vengeful side while “Verite” (by Al Ewing and Rod Reis) showcases the lethal assassin her reputation purports her to be. Meanwhile, “Yokai” (by Greg Smallwood) pulls back to reveal the caring and tenderhearted aspects of Elektra we so seldom get to see, and it all paints a vivid (and at times quite gory) picture of who she is and what she’s about. This is easily one of the most cohesive, well-rounded, and visually impressive Marvel anthology issues yet in this format, and here’s hoping the momentum continues next month, because if so Elektra fans are in for a treat. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #1

Blaze finds himself in therapy as a therapist continues to make the point that monsters aren’t real. We, as readers, are then left to define what monsters are, and if the Ghost Rider has the right to snap the necks of the aforementioned monsters simply for existing. It’s a moral conundrum set up here that will carry this story forward, and it will be interesting to see how future scripts work on the issue. Smith’s lineart is ideal for a story such as this, and when combined with moody colors from Bryan Velenza, a dark and gritty issue of Ghost Rider is delivered. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRON MAN #17

Every new issue of this Iron Man run manages to leave me absolutely spellbound, but this particular installment found so many ways to sweep me off my feet. After showcasing the ramifications of Tony’s latest decision with the Power Cosmic, the events culminate in a battle with his friends and foes that is equal parts a gorgeously-executed super-powered brawl, and an emotional and often-funny conversation between allies. With his narrative, Christopher Cantwell is building a modern classic for Tony and the rest of the characters in this book, one that is made even better by Ibraim Roberson and Angel Unzueta’s art. This comic knows how to brilliantly craft a story around Iron Man and those in his orbit, and you’re doing yourself a disservice if you’re not reading it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

Saladin Ahmed’s near-flawless work on Miles Morales continues and with each issue he makes it all seem so easy. Deftly balancing the action set pieces with character beats that propel Miles further, Ahmed’s work will deservedly become the subject of a major omnibus run at some point. Artists Michele Bandini & Luigi Zagaria work together like peas in a pod, with their artwork so indisputable that you cannot pinpoint when one is penciling versus the other. If there’s a nitpick to make about this issue it’s that it seems to relish in repetition, spinning wheels to fill an issue since the endpoint was predestined, satisfying as it is for what comes next. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #3

Ahmed delivers again, continuing to make this new Ms. Marvel adventure a true triple threat. This one issue is packed with a thoughtful contemplation of what it means to be a hero, genuine problems facing a teenager, and an exciting mystery surrounding a potential villain. Even more impressive: All three elements are woven into one narrative idea rather flawlessly. Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit is another special story for Kamala. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #5

Phoenix Song: Echo #5 looks to close the chapter on the story of the Adversary while also acting as a platform to launch Maya Lopez to new heights, and for the most part, it succeeds. Writer Rebecca Roanhorse has fleshed out Maya’s world considerably with this series, as her ancestors have been a consistent highlight throughout the series. Unfortunately, they aren’t really around for the big finale, and there’s still far too much of the issue with Maya off the board. When she is back in action though, the book soars, as there has been satisfying development in River’s character, and their dynamic feels genuine by issue’s end. Forge still doesn’t address his faulty approach early on, but I am intrigued to see more of Forge and Echo as we move forward in the universe. Artist Luca Maresca, colorist Carlos Lopez, and letterer Ariana Maher craft some lovely sequences throughout, though once again, the book is at its best when Echo is powered up and ready to rumble, as those stylish pages and sequences are some of the best pages in the issue. Echo is in a much more intriguing place by series’ end than she was at the beginning, so despite some aspects of the series holding things back a bit, Phoenix Song: Echo is still a win. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHANG-CHI #9

The new “Blood and Monsters” arc of Shang-Chi starts off with a bang here in issue #9. This is likely the most action-packed issue of Shang-Chi that we’ve seen so far in this run, so if you’re into fast-paced fighting, then this will be for you. In the midst of all the kung fu fighting, though, Shang-Chi also introduces some new characters and lays the groundwork for some interesting plot threads in the future. There’s not a whole lot to dive into with issue #9 of Shang-Chi overall, but this series remains a very fun read through and through. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILK #2

Silk delves into the mystery behind its youth-sucking witch with one of the most-appropriate cameos possible. As our heroine continues to investigate the Korean legend turned villain, things spiral out of control with a K-pop concert brings Luna Snow to town. Silk and the singer must ward off the witch when she comes to party, but in doing so, our villain finds herself a dangerous new target. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #2

Any major questions from the first issue are swiftly answered in the second, and head-scratching can be shoved aside in favor of another Marvel space epic. Hopefully things move a little bit faster going forward, as this feels like it might shake out to be nothing more than a space conversation. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY #16

Strange Academy #16 sets the pieces in motion for the title’s last two issues and judging by this outing, the finale’s going to be a real doozy. This issue isn’t filler, but it’s one of those pieces of the story that exist to move the pieces into place, or on the path they need to be. Sometimes that can be rushed and cluttered, but Young and Ramos manage to handle it pretty well here. The book does move fast, jumping from one scene to the next in the blink of an eye, but it’s not too rushed. It’s just a wonder how they’ll be able to tie up everything nice and tight with just two issues left to go. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3

X Deaths of Wolverine #3 finally slows down the pace long enough to begin explaining what’s going on and why we should care. Spurned by mutants, Moira seeks an alliance with man and machine while the Omega Wolverine gives chase, hoping to stop her from creating the dystopia from which he came. It’s “Days of Future Past” meets Terminator, but Sarah Connor wants to invent Skynet in this version. The visuals are still busy, but the slowed pace makes them more bearable, and the new context helps give the narrative a weight that previous issues lacked. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALL NEW FIREFLY #1

Boom’s Firefly comics get a fresh start with All New Firefly #1. Based on this first issue, writer David M. Booher seems to intend to bring the series back to its more grounded roots after the preceding series turned up the sci-fi aspects. We have a familiar premise in Jayne Cobb’s temperament and past deeds landing the entire crew into a tight position with only one longshot opportunity to escape. Though the framework is simple, the dynamics are fresh thanks to Serenity’s command structure changes, with Kaylee Frye now out of the engine room and giving the orders. The issue’s layouts are simple but varied and often high in panel count to keep conversations interesting. Perez’s linework is simple, but his faces are overly-cartoonish for the more realistic depiction of the world. Francesco Sabela’s colors are muted and don’t have much pop but aren’t distracting either. It’s not an outstanding issue but it is a stellar reset setting the stage for the series’ new era. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #1

Arrowsmith picks up in quality significantly with issue #2. Fletcher finds himself in a prison camp looking for his contact while forces on both sides of the war slowly make strategic moves. Busiek does a fantastic job making Fletcher relatable and delivered a jaw-dropping debut for a new villain. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #9

There are comics out there that are all too predictable, then there are comics that you never see the next turn coming until it slaps you in the face. Black Hammer: Reborn subscribes to the latter of those ideas, and pushes it forwards leaps and bounds past then. This issue doesn’t just slap you in the face, it does everything in its power to take your head straight off with the mother of all twists. Best yet, Lemire gets a chance to exercise his comedic chops with the earliest pages in this issue’s script, even though it might be one of the heaviest of the series otherwise. Yarsky’s return is also a welcome point, taking Reborn back to its roots. Sometimes you just don’t know where the hell a Black Hammer story is taking you, you just have to have the faith it’ll get you where you need to go. Black Hammer: Reborn #9 is the biggest proof of the idea this series will always have your back. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BOLERO #2

Bolero #2 jumps all over the place. In some ways, that’s to be expected given that this is a series that centers around the concept of the multiverse. In other ways, I feel like the story kind of gets jumbled with how much happens in this book. I think my biggest criticism of Bolero after issue #2 though is that I am just not finding myself jiving with the main character. Although their motives make sense and I can empathize with them in some ways, in others, I think they’re just kind of a horrible person. Despite this, the art in Bolero remains top tier and makes this series worth checking out on its own. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BRZRKR #7

BRZRKR #7 takes the story on a bit of a turn that feels weirdly calm and almost comforting in that we get some answers—or at least what are presented to B as answers—as to what they really want with him. This issue admittedly feels very superficial and simplistic in some aspects with the tracing of a specific artifact through history and the revelation of what it is, but getting some broader context certainly enriches the story and Matt Kindt makes it an enjoyable, well-paced read. There is also some kind of thin “this is our plan” sort of exposition and with five issues ahead of us it’s pretty obvious Caldwell’s Protocol X either is going to go very badly or isn’t what he’s claiming it is, but for now, this issue does certainly fill in a few blanks while not really derailing the momentum issue #6 picked up. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

CROSS TO BEAR #4

It’s strange for a book to make its most interesting narrative turn in the second half of its finale. That puzzling choice aside, the words and art of Cross to Bear never seemed to be on the same page, clashing tonally from start to finish. There are some good ideas throughout, and a second arc would almost certainly make improvements, but an overall lack of execution hindered what could have been. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DEADLY CLASS #51

As Deadly Class nears its end, Marcus gets surprisingly sentimental—or is that just Rick Remender? Either way, Wes Craig’s stellar visual storytelling and Lee Loughridge’s stark colors make for a visual feast, while a fun narrative device sees Marcus distracted in a new and surprising way. The sentiment, jokes aside, is welcome, and it seems likely that Remender has a pretty good sense for what his audience wants… even if the whole issue seems to be about telling them it’s a terrible idea. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #16

The “Deviation” issues of The Department of Truth continue to be a highlight of the series. This month’s issue is illustrated by Alison Sampson and colored by Jordie Bellaire and is a psychedelic delight to look at. While the comic’s plot still suffers from the same issues I’ve harped on over and over again, the change up in art styles provides a breathe of fresh air for the comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GETTING DIZZY #4

Getting Dizzy runs through its first big quest as the Mega-Negatrix comes to town with chaos on its mind. It falls to Dizzy and her friends to fight the evil, and quite literally, they discover you can beat anything when you have the Power of Friendship on its side. The simple story rounds itself out with bright colors, best friends forever, and more. And honestly? It is the kind of feel good content you would expect from the cheerful Burb Defender. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #4

I’ve reached the point in Grrl Scouts: Stone Ghost where I’m starting to wonder how much I actually like the story that’s being told here. Once again, all of the aesthetic elements of this series continue to be top-notch, but I don’t think the narrative itself is doing a whole lot for me. Much of this is because the comic continues to move at a very fast pace to the point that it’s jarring. Your own mileage may definitely vary on this front, but if nothing else, Stone Ghost remains a visual spectacle for the comic medium with each new issue. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5

Gunslinger Spawn might be the best of Todd McFarlane’s many spinoff series but like every other title in the family it has the potential to shift from good to bad from issue to issue. Gunslinger Spawn #5 leans more to the good side as artist Brett Booth is given the chance to draw big splash pages with a lot of crazy characters and monsters. Heavy once again on the exposition, but that’s just Todd’s style, this issue does deliver on some interesting twists to the entire Spawn canon that will have hardcore fans eager to keep reading. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARBINGER #5

Harbinger #5 feels a bit angsty at times, a bit long-winded. The actual “superhero-ing,” as our protagonist calls it, alleviates some of that amid the talks with some classic brawls of grand pace and scale. The designs for the antagonists, Titan and Blam, for example, stand out particularly well amid the minimal facemasks and jumpsuits you’d expect from traditional heroes. More of Blam is good news for future Harbinger issues. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

THE HEATHENS #4



The Heathens #4, structurally, is a bit more coherent than its previous issues which is something of a feat considering how the book is divided up across multiple points of view and narratives. The trick here is to read slow and try to make sure you truly follow who is speaking and when. If you can manage that, it sort of feels like the story is coming together with Bumpy and Sofia now in the same place and Billy and Shih both dead and realizing that Stalin has essentially lied to them about everything. This is a massive improvement for the series overall. That said, this is definitely still a story that would benefit from being told all at once and it’s almost less clear than ever exactly what is actually going on outside of the quest for redemption for these criminals—a redemption that may not exist. But also, for all the challenges this comic has, The Heathens #4 just solidifies how great Billy the Kid is as a character here and when can we get him his own book? — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #5

To conclude the first arc of this new series, Aaron not only had to battle literal monsters, but come to terms with some internal revelations about what his future might hold. Given that this installment features a major showdown between a variety of foes, it largely comes across as melodramatic and with many phrases and threats you’d expect to see in a final battle, the effectiveness of which depends entirely on how engaged you were in the narrative leading to this showdown. For some, this might be the payoff you’ve been waiting months for, while others will be frustrated by the series leaning into cliched dialogue and artwork that only barely offers any detail with its antagonists as backgrounds feel like a jumble of rudimentary shapes and colors. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOY OPERATIONS #4

The first three issues of Joy Operations provided minimal insight into the series settings and circumstances opting instead to slow roll the story. That pacing shifts radically in Joy Operations #4 and it reads like someone pressed the fast forward button. It’s difficult to focus on any specific element of the issue because there are so many dissonant threads, often in conflict with one another. As Joy and her co-pilot hash out the nature of their relationship and reach an understanding an entirely new setting and set of characters are introduced in a tense scene which also accompanies an explanation of the strange circumstances besetting Joy; and it’s still unclear what exactly the stakes of this story are. It’s too much and made even more tedious to tolerate when most of the characters speak in essentially the same cadence despite their wildly different circumstances and personalities. It reads like a first draft and with so many captions and word balloons coating the page, it’s difficult to even commend the generally sharp work of Stephen Byrne. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #19

Killadelphia is probably one of my favorite ongoing series and Killadelphia #19 is a prime example of why. It’s the start of a new arc in the horror series, and it comes right out of the gate with a blend of action, history, and philosophy that has a very subtle but powerful way of getting the reader to think. It’s something that Rodney Barnes does very well generally, but especially so this issue as he balances multiple POVs while also somehow pushing the battle for humanity and Philly to a tipping point. He also throws George Washington into the mix in a way that is somehow both completely unexpected thanks to Jason Shawn Alexander’s art and yet narratively makes an incredible amount of sense. This issue fires on all cylinders and is absolutely outstanding one every single page. It’s an incredibly well-done start of arc. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE #1

Matz and Luc Jacamon are back with another volume of their BOOM! series that takes fans into the world of contract killing. The internal narration from our “protagonist” Denis allows readers to know his every waking thought, which helps to show his point of view on matters such as society as a whole. However, at times it becomes a bit too much. Anyone interested in getting a bit of action in this debut issue will be sorely disappointed. Matz and Jacamon break down many of the issues found in society, which are a somber reminder of how the world really works. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONSTRESS #37

Part of what has made Monstress such an engaging series through out the entirety of its run is that there are so many aspects and elements of Maika’s story that we, as readers, do not know because Maika herself does not know them. It’s the nature of trauma, to have missing memories, chunks of time that are absent or the details of which be missing. It’s how the mind protects itself. And in Monstress #37, with Maika trapped in her own mind with Zinn due to her previous poisoning, that protection begins to unwind and we are finally made privy to those secrets and things that have long been buried. It is a nearly perfect issue. Marjorie Liu, as always somehow manages to expand the world she’s built in a way that is both explosive and quiet and Sana Takeda can do no wrong with her art. The only real “flaw” here is that some of Maika’s memories are a little hard to follow—and while some of that may ultimately be by design when the arc is taken as a whole, in the individual issue it does make for a little stumble in pacing. Beyond that, this issue is exquisite and exquisitely satisfying. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS #4



It seems Orphan and the Five Beasts is ending for now, but the masterclass in comics martial arts action from James Stokoe goes out with a bang. Much like the last Beast encountered by Orphan Mo, this one comes with an origin story that neatly foreshadows elements of the battle ahead while delivering some tragic threads twisted around a brutally funny concept. An abundance of arms and lots of culinary concerns dominate the following sequence in a truly astonishing array of mind-bending attacks. It’s a wonder to behold this showdown cast in grisly color by Stokoe as the fists and blades manage to shatter even his word balloons. Every page turn raises the stakes and provides something new to marvel at in a truly delightful action sequence. Orphan and the Five Beasts has been a delight from the start and whenever Orphan Mo returns it’s bound to be an exciting day. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #3

The new Rangers of Power Rangers Universe are pretty damn charming, and that is once again on display in issue #3. The delightful characters are once again the focus, and writer Nicole Andelfinger showcases their endearing qualities throughout the issue, whether it be in a sweet and relatable conversation (as relatable as working on gateway arches to the Morphin Grid can be mind you) or in the midst of a grand battle. Those battles sizzle with energy thanks to the artwork of Simone Ragazzoni and colorist Mattia Iacono, and they utilize the premise of this raw and unpredictable Morphin Energy to keep the battles fresh and engaging. Seeing all of the various forms is a treat as is seeing the pieces of the Morphin Grid puzzle come together, and while there are still moments where the artwork feels just a bit cluttered, it’s a major improvement from last issue. The mystery around the Phantom Ranger and his role in all this continues to build as well, and this is shaping up to be quite the addition to the Power Rangers mythos. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

RED SONJA #6

While the titular warrior is all but absent from this issue, the narrative detour it takes is a necessary and well-executed one, focusing on one ally—and one adversary—that is associated with Sonja’s current predicament. Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino’s script knows how to build out the world and characters of the series without getting too terribly off-track, and Guiseppe Cafaro’s art brings the much-needed scrappy, otherworldly feeling to this issue. While clearly a middle installment in the larger narrative of this Red Sonja series, this issue still proves to be an entertaining one. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ROCKSTAR AND SOFTBOY #1

Rockstar and Softboy starts off with an impeccable opening—”informative,” too, as one character puts it—and only gets better from there. Listening in on the conversations between the two is a treat with humor expertly interwoven with more casual yet believable talks about sexuality, friendships, and balancing work with life. The casual, whimsical nature of the story makes its wilder moments seem plausible even when they’re filled with fantastical creatures and cinematic transitions. Rockstar and Softboy is a wholesome and entertaining comic overall even for those who look at it and think they can’t possibly be the target audience. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE RUSH #4

Most great horror narratives, especially those with supernatural elements, contain a moment where the protagonist and audience alike recognize they know even less than they previously thought. That moment arrives in The Rush #4 and it’s a thrilling shift in perspective when Nettie departs Brokehoof. There are a number of threads that point to the mysteries still rumbling beneath all the carnage and cold, including wisdom from native inhabitants and the local geologist. It’s the arrival of the faceless man, featuring a terrifying appearance evoked in Gooden’s chilling design and some subtle lettering work by Ostmane-Elhaou, that suggests a new shape to this story. By the end of The Rush #4 plenty of questions remain but the answers are so close that it’s impossible to resist continuing, for readers and Nettie alike. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48

The Chaotix take centerstage for an entire issue in a mystery that showcases the abundant charm of these less-encountered supporting cast members. The trio’s dynamics play well in both personality and power as each stage of the investigation provides them differing opportunities to show their value. It’s the mystery itself that really elevates Sonic the Hedgehog #48 as the Chaotix stumble across a number of plot threads left dangling earlier in the current series. It’s apparent that larger plans are at play and reader will be eagerly anticipating the upcoming landmark #50 when the cliffhanger arrives. This issue delivers a fun and moody mystery that places a well deserved spotlight on the Chaotix – a top-notch issue of Sonic without Sonic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

STAR TREK: KLINGONS #1

Star Trek: Klingons #1 tells one chapter in the story of Kahless the Unforgettable, the mythopoetic figure that serves as the closest thing Klingons in the Star Trek universe have to a god. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly lean into this, pitting Kahless against three dishonorable warlords. There’s a page the warlords each introduce themselves. The dialogue creates a sense of echo, a rhythm reminiscent of fairy tales or mythopoetic narratives, imbuing the story with the feeling of an elder retelling it from memory. Artist Timothy Green II fuels the story’s mythic atmosphere with a grand, top-down view of Three Turn Bridge, the mountain-top enclave that looks like it was built specifically with the intent of hosting an epic battle of legend. That final duel does not disappoint, borrowing visual stylings of Japanese samurai films. If there’s one weak spot in the issue, the flashback panels are not always entirely clear in what they’re depicting. Readers who aren’t already familiar with the story of Kahless and his brother, Morath, may find these panels confusing. However, the way they allow the final page to weave a bit of ambiguity into Kahless’s supposedly noble motivations is a nice touch. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #13

If The High Republic is about what it means to be a Jedi, High Republic Adventures is about what it means to become one. The journeys of these young characters are another fascinating addition to this entire The High Republic line, one that has taken a deeper dive into the iconic space knights than really any era has before. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #1

The story begins with a child, frail in form and entirely naked, and his protector, a metal colossus prepared for battle, making their way across a snowy wasteland; the boy curls against himself in the giant’s outstretched hand as snow falls. It’s an impactful image – one that speaks to themes of power, isolation, and survival. It’s also the fundamental building block upon which all of Step By Bloody Step is built. As the story continues it relies upon these two fundamental concepts: 1. This is the story of a boy and his protector and 2. This is a story told in images. In the telling it reminds readers that simple ideas hold untold power and there is no idea too nuanced or precious to remain unseen. Step By Bloody Step #1 is, simply put, a masterclass in visual storytelling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMASSIVE #1

The Radiant Black corner of the universe is expanding in a massive way over the next year, and it all kicks into gear with the beyond impressive new one-shot Supermassive. Supermassive brings together Radiant Black and the newest additions to the world Rogue Sun and Inferno Girl Red, and the results are dynamite. The characters contrast against each other brilliantly throughout, and Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, and Mat Groom each convey their hero’s unique voice and personality and allow them to shine as individuals as well as part of this collective impromptu supergroup. Those who read Radiant Black will also love seeing Marshall loosen up without some of the baggage that he has to deal with in his own series, and Rogue Sun and Inferno Girl Red both present intriguing hooks for their own upcoming launches. Meanwhile, the art team blows this book out of the water, with Francesco Manna, Melania Palladino, Simone Ragazzoni, Marcelo Costa, Abel, Erica D’Urso, Igor Monti, and Becca Carey combine to craft stunning action sequences that take advantage of the bombastic powers at their disposal. Supermassive is filled to the brim with eye-popping colors and style, and that three-page splash towards the end needs to be a poster because that is sensational! Throw in a banter-filled road trip and witty dialogue and you’ve got yourself one hell of a great time. Don’t make me say I told you so later, go read it…now. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: WAR’S END #1

With recent issues of Transformers splitting the Autobots into two groups, Transformers: War’s End catches up with those who left Crystal City to investigate rumors of Exarchon’s return to Cybertron. Exarchon is one of the more exciting aspects of this take on Transformers, serving as an otherworldly being of pure destruction antithetical to the political intrigue that has defined this run. Yet, War’s End maintains the same sluggish pace as the main Transformers series, with readers waiting for everyone else to catch up to what they already: that Exarchon is indeed back and ready to begin the Three-Fold Spark’s conquest once more. The reactions to this potential threat are varied, with Megatron outright refusing to accept any unforeseen threats to his rule. At the same time, Starscream is more politically savvy, thinking an external threat could unify Autobot holdouts under their banner. The visuals are off Lawrence’s compositions lack depth, and his figures, more exaggerated than those seen in the main book, are out of place in this narrative, while Bove’s colors seem less focussed than one expects from him. Hopefully, we’ll see more than Exarchon slowly getting the gang back together in the next issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TWO MOONS #10

This “Ghost War” arc of Two Moons wraps up here in issue #10 and I’m left unsure how to feel of it as a whole. While the past couple issues in this series have started to progressively get crazier, I think the expanded scale that Two Moons went for with this arc was to its detriment. Compared to the first storyline, which was much more character-focused and succinct, “Ghost War” stumbled a bit at times as it looked to introduce a number of new faces and quickly build out this world. I’m very interested in seeing how Two Moons evolves from this point forward, but I do believe that a smaller cast of recurring characters would make for a smart choice. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5