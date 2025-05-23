The Weirdest X-Men Character Debuted 24 Years Ago And We Still Need Answers

Charles Xavier’s X-Men has a history of fielding a roster of unique and unusual members. From the “bouncing, blue-furred” Beast to Marrow’s elements of body horror, X-Men membership is a testament to the diversity of the Marvel Universe’s mutant population. However, no one satisfies the “strangeness quotient” more emphatically than Doop. His combination of bizarre physical traits, unique powers, and quirky personality makes him the definition of an unconventional hero. Moreover, his strangeness is amplified by the fact that there doesn’t seem to be an end to the unique abilities he possesses or can obtain – this unconventionality is only just beginning to be understood.

First appearing 24 years ago in Peter Milligan and Mike Allred’s X-Force #116, Doop did not start out as the “overpowered” hero he is today. This stemmed from the fact that his initial appearances offered no indication of such abilities. Nothing in his role as the team’s social engagement lead, or his physical form — a floating, green, slime-like creature — or his unintelligible language suggested he would be anything more than a secondary character. Indeed – it seemed he was created specifically to be the comedic relief. As it turned out, his uncanny ability to connect with fans quickly established him as one of the most beloved members of the X-Men universe.

Doop’s Origins is Either a Major Plot Hole or an Genius Tweak of the Modern Day Hero

Doop’s weirdness starts at the beginning, that is, in his origin. Indeed, while new heroes in the Marvel Universe often just show up on a team without much backstory, Doop’s sudden emergence as part of X-Force is a bit different because he was depicted as a member of the “staff” rather than one of the team of heroes. In Peter Milligan and David Lafuente’s All-New Doop, he is described as a “marginal character”.

However, what’s even stranger is that Doop’s introduction was part of a major reboot of X-Force that saw the old Cable-led team being completely replaced overnight. The new team shifted its focus from the dark and dirty, morally grey missions that the X-Men normally avoided to chasing fame, acquiring celebrity, and growing their social media footprint. In that context, Doop was introduced as a secondary character in a series that was obviously meant to be a satire of superheroes and disposable media fame.

Doop is the Very Definition of an Unconventional Hero

While the creators may not have originally thought much of Doop, fandom embraced him, and as a result, his role on the team grew significantly. As a member of a satirical team of mutants, the creators didn’t seem concerned with filling him out as a character, especially with the constraints typically placed on more mainstream Marvel characters. According to Captain America, Doop was initially created by the U.S. government as a weapon against the Soviet Union and its allies during the Cold War.

However, in All-New Doop #4, that origin was later revised, stating that Doop is a biological being who, along with his parents, was born from the “dreams and wild imaginings” of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, whom he tried to emulate through his own videotaping. After being told that making European films was damaging his mental health, Doop moved to California and took a job as X-Force’s videographer. If that wasn’t strange enough to secure the “weirdness crown,” his origin may still be subject to further retconning.

Doop’s Adaptability Gives his Creators Maximum Flexibility in Writing his Story

If the peculiar aura surrounding Doop’s origins isn’t enough to highlight his strangeness, then his powers and abilities certainly will. Despite his unassuming, almost whimsical appearance, Doop is, rather astonishingly, one of Marvel’s most formidable beings. Beyond his obvious ability to fly, Doop possesses incredible strength. According to Marvel’s official descriptions, he boasts Class 100+ strength, placing him in the elite tier of powerhouses within the Marvel Universe.

To illustrate, Doop is strong enough to stagger Thor and withstand a direct hit from the God of Thunder’s hurled hammer – Mjolnir. Furthermore, Doop can alter his size at will, move at exceptionally high speeds, transport himself and others to different dimensions, generate objects — even replicating Mjolnir from within his body, resurrect himself from death, and wield psionic powers comparable to those of Professor X. In other words, Doop is as close to being the ultimate fighter as there is in the Marvel Universe.

Doop possesses a vast array of powers —too many to list— but taken together, they demonstrate just how overpowered he is among Marvel’s pantheon of heroes. What’s even more remarkable is how someone so absurdly powerful managed to evade the notice of Professor X, Magneto, and even the Sentinels for so long. And yet, there’s still room for his origins to grow stranger and his abilities to become even stronger. This open-ended flexibility cements Doop as one of the weirdest —yet most beloved— characters in the X-Men universe.