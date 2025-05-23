Hawkeye Breaks Away From The Ultimates to Assassinate the Evil Reed Richards

Ultimate Hawkeye sets out on a solo mission to take out the evil version of Reed Richards in an Ultimate Universe one-shot. The Maker is responsible for creating the new Ultimate Universe, a world where the Maker prevented many of Marvel’s heroes from reaching their true destinies. However, a resistance has risen to fight back, calling themselves The Ultimates. The team has slowly recruited heroes to join their cause, including Charli Ramsey, the bow-slinging vigilante known as Hawkeye. Fans responded positively to Hawkeye’s debut, and will soon see them get the spotlight in the first solo one-shot of the new Ultimate line.

Marvel announced that Ultimate Hawkeye #1 will release in September. Ultimates creative team of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri will deliver a framing story that positions the one-shot into their ongoing Ultimates narrative. The creative team for the main story will be announced at a later date. However, we do know that Ultimate Hawkeye will peel back the curtain on Hawkeye’s history as Charli Ramsey breaks away from the team to embark on a covert operation to take out the Maker single-handedly. Marvel promises the mission will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe.

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 COVER BY r.b. SILVA

Charli Ramsey debuted in Ultimates #6 and was recruited to the team by Captain America. Hawkeye fought against Roxxon’s evil exploitation of their people, earning Cap’s respect in the process. Clint Barton received one of the “origin boxes” that Iron Lad sent out to various characters, but Clint tossed it into the trash. Charli came across the discarded Hawkeye weapons and used them for themselves in their fight against Roxxon. The heroes that have joined up with the Ultimates include Hawkeye, America Chavez, Wasp, Giant-Man, She-Hulk, and Luke Cage.

The Ultimates just learned that Doom kept a terrible secret from the team. They were all killed in their fight against Hulk and his Immortal Weapons, but Doom used the Immortus Engine to rewind time and save their lives. However, Doom wasn’t able to prevent the near-fatal injuries sustained by Iron Lad. With all the secrets out in the air, the Ultimates are more determined than ever to stop Maker. Iron Lad is already hard at work on Ultimates 3.0, and they will start to incorporate ideas from the entire team, not just Iron Lad or Doom calling the shots.

The first crossover event in the Ultimate Universe is Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a five-issue limited series that drops Miles Morales into the Ultimate Universe when his little sister Billie accidentally activates a key to the alternate universe. Miles will meet the heroes and villains of the Ultimate Universe, including a team-up with the Ultimate Spider-Man.

“Miles is definitely coming into this interaction with more experience than is traditionally the case when he meets a Peter, and that’s part of the fun,” Cody Ziglar told ComicBook. “Miles has some ‘big there, done that’ energy which rubs off on the new Ultimate Spider-Men. In fact, I dare say it Miles might be a little too cocky for Peter’s taste but that’s also where some of the comedy lies!”

“This is an Ultimate Universe-wide story — and there might be a few life-changing revelations for both Miles and the Ultimates characters along the way!” Deniz Camp teased. “I don’t want to ruin anything, but readers are going to learn more about a number of Ultimate characters, and some of the Ultimates characters are going to learn new things about themselves.”

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 goes on sale September 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the one-shot in the comments below!