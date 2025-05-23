6 Star Wars Universe Changing “What Ifs” We Want in Comics

The Star Wars universe, a sprawling tapestry of heroes and villains, triumph and tragedy, consistently sparks the imagination with its boundless possibilities. Yet, even within its established canon, tantalizing “what ifs” linger—pivotal moments where a different choice could have irrevocably altered the galaxy’s fate. For dedicated fans, these hypotheticals aren’t just fan fiction; they are the perfect opportunity for deep exploration, particularly within the comic format. From pivotal choices to unexpected turns, these six scenarios offer a fresh take on beloved characters and storylines. What if Anakin never turned? Or Luke joined Vader? Each idea is a goldmine for an epic comic series, packed with dramatic possibilities and jaw-dropping art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) What if Ahsoka Raised Luke and Leia?

Imagine a galaxy where Padmé Amidala doesn’t survive childbirth, leaving Anakin devastated, but without the immediate pull of the dark side fueled by her impending death. Instead, his former Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, burdened by the loss of her friend, steps in. Having left the Jedi Order, she possesses a unique perspective, understanding both the Jedi ways and the complexities of the wider galaxy. She takes the infant Luke and Leia into her care, raising them in secret, perhaps with the help of trusted allies like Captain Rex.

How would their upbringing differ? Would they be more attuned to the Force in unconventional ways, learning from Ahsoka’s experiences outside the rigid Jedi structure? Picture Luke and Leia trained not just in lightsaber combat, but also in navigating the political undercurrents of the galaxy, guided by a more world-weary and perhaps less rigid mentor. This scenario opens up fascinating possibilities for their development and their eventual confrontation with the Empire, shaped by Ahsoka’s unique wisdom and fighting style.

2) What if Anakin Never Joined Palpatine and Stopped Order 66?

In this altered timeline, Anakin’s loyalty to the Jedi and his trust in Mace Windu prevail over Palpatine’s manipulations. Instead of betraying the Jedi, a conflicted Anakin ultimately sides with Windu during the fateful confrontation in Palpatine’s office. Together, they manage to subdue and arrest the Sith Lord before he can issue Order 66. The galaxy breathes a collective sigh of relief as the immediate threat of a Jedi purge is averted.

However, the underlying tensions and the Clone Wars don’t simply vanish. With Palpatine exposed as a Sith Lord, a new political landscape emerges. How would the Republic and the Separatists react? Would there be a swift end to the war, or would new power struggles erupt? Anakin, hailed as a hero for his pivotal role, would face the complex task of rebuilding trust within the Jedi Order and the Republic, forever marked by his near fall to the dark side and the revelation of Palpatine’s treachery.

3) What if Obi-Wan Didn’t Leave Anakin on Mustafar?

Picture the devastating duel on Mustafar taking a different turn. Instead of the heartbreaking moment where Obi-Wan, believing Anakin lost beyond redemption, leaves him to his fate, he makes a different choice. Perhaps he manages to subdue Anakin without inflicting such grievous injuries, or maybe he carries his fallen friend back to the Jedi, refusing to give up on him entirely. This act of compassion, though difficult and potentially dangerous, could drastically alter the galaxy’s trajectory.

What would become of a severely injured, but alive, Anakin Skywalker in the hands of the Jedi? Would they attempt to heal him, both physically and mentally? Could he be redeemed without the extreme suffering that birthed Darth Vader? This scenario presents a compelling exploration of forgiveness, recovery, and the enduring power of friendship. The galaxy might face the looming Empire with a wounded but potentially repentant Anakin at the Jedi’s side, or perhaps his path to redemption would be a far more complex and internal struggle within the confines of the Jedi Temple.

4) What if Ahsoka Never Left the Jedi Order?

Consider a reality where Ahsoka, feeling the growing darkness surrounding her former master, chooses to remain within the Jedi Order. Her unwavering loyalty and unique bond with Anakin might provide the crucial anchor he desperately needed. Perhaps she uncovers Palpatine’s manipulations earlier, or her presence serves as a constant reminder of the light within him, preventing his descent. When the visions of Padmé’s death plague him, Ahsoka, still a Jedi Knight, could offer a different kind of support, grounded in the Jedi teachings but also in their deep personal connection.

Imagine Ahsoka standing alongside Anakin during the later years of Clone Wars, their combined strength and understanding a formidable force against the Separatists and the shadows lurking behind the scenes. How would the dynamics of the Jedi Council shift with Ahsoka’s continued presence? Would they be more receptive to Anakin’s concerns? This timeline could see a stronger, more united Jedi Order facing the rise of the Empire, with Anakin and Ahsoka as key figures in the fight for the Republic’s survival.

5) What if Qui-Gon Jinn Didn’t Die on Naboo?

Envision the events of The Phantom Menace unfolding with Qui-Gon Jinn surviving his duel with Darth Maul. His wisdom, his connection to the Living Force, and his more unconventional approach to the Jedi way would continue to influence the Jedi Council and his Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi. With Qui-Gon alive, Anakin’s introduction to the Jedi Order might be handled with more nuance and understanding, potentially tempering some of the anxieties and attachments that later contributed to his fall.

How would Qui-Gon’s presence have shaped Anakin’s training? Would he have been a more grounding influence, offering a different perspective than the more traditional Jedi Masters? Imagine a Jedi Order guided by both the pragmatism of Obi-Wan and the intuitive wisdom of Qui-Gon. This timeline could see a Jedi Order better equipped to understand and guide the Chosen One, potentially preventing the rise of the Sith and the devastating Clone Wars altogether, or at least navigating them with a different strategy and outcome.

6) What if Luke Skywalker Joined Darth Vader?

Consider the chilling “what if” where Luke Skywalker, faced with the revelation of his parentage and the seductive power of the dark side, chooses to join his father. Imagine Luke accepting Vader’s offer, believing they could rule the galaxy together and end the conflict. This father-son alliance would create a terrifyingly powerful duo, the combined might of the Skywalker bloodline unleashed upon the Rebel Alliance.

How would the galaxy react to this dark turn? Would the Rebellion crumble under the weight of their combined power? What would become of Leia and their friends? This what-if offers a grim exploration of the call of power and the struggle against one’s destiny. A comic series exploring this path could delve into the corrupting influence of the dark side on Luke and the complex dynamic between a father and son ruling the galaxy, perhaps not in harmony, but in a constant battle for dominance.