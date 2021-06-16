Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/16/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Planet-Size X-Men #1, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, and Save Yourself #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #5 Even as a reader with no attachment to Fortnite, I’ve found this series to be an enjoyable ride capably displaying an overlap between two distinct franchises that makes both accessible. As it enters its final stages, however, there’s a lot of tidying up to be done before the finale. This includes some disruptive jumps forward in time and long explanations of plot-driven mechanics. While it’s still fun to see DC heroes struggle with a new set of rules and how to play a very different sort of game, much of the action falls flat on the page with workmanlike layouts and uninflected panels. The novelty is the source of this story’s attraction and this close to the end (and without Fishsticks) there isn’t much novelty left to be wrung from the combination. As a result, several elements in Zero Point #5 read like they are filling space before the final showdown arrives on the final page. That showdown ought to be fun, but these final few steps in reaching the finale were not. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #32 This issue of Catwoman is stellar on basically every level. Not only is it a meaningful continuation of the arc that Selina and her ensemble of supporting characters are currently on, but it simultaneously manages to be a relatively standalone story. The focus is on different vignettes from Selina’s past, and how her skills and her reputation prove that she truly is a formidable threat. Ram V’s script is excellent in every sense of the word, with awe-inspiring lines of dialogue and narration that prove just how stellar he is at writing Selina’s story. Evan Cagle’s art also feels cohesive (thanks, in part, to Jordie Bellaire’s always-stellar colors), but almost like an anthology, with different flourishes that effectively set the different stories apart. This might be the perfect jumping-on point for an already-stellar Catwoman run, and I can’t wait to see where things go next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE FLASH #771 The latest adventure in Wally West's travels through the multiverse continues with its best issue yet, thanks to an amazing story that sees the Flash entering into the era of the "Superfriends". Jeremy Adams and Kevin Maguire are able to make gold in the majority of this story, creating one of my favorite issues of the Scarlet Speedster in quite some time. This latest arc has been a celebration of all things Wally and an amazing storyline for the Flash. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #81 Dick Grayson is the little hero who could. He's scrappy, agile, and wears a chip on his shoulder everywhere he goes. He's persistent at the same time he lets his naivety take over all too often. We've gotten every ounce of Dick Grayson—and then some—within these past few issues of Nightwing. Since Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo have taken over this title, it's propelled to new heights. Unfolding in front of our very eyes is a story of how even the littlest of heart and compassion can move a mountain, and the end result is a peak comic book title. Here, Dick's naivety leads him right back into a corner, but that's A-ok—he's Dick Grayson and we all know he's going to punch his way out of it. It's been a long time since a Grayson title has been in its prime but here, Taylor and Redondo combine for exemplary sequential storytelling. Month in and month out, Nightwing has become exactly what superhero books should be. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 STATIC: SEASON ONE #1 Static: Season One #1 is a re-introduction and reboot of the Milestone superhero Static. Written by Vita Ayala and illustrated by Chriscross, the new version of Static seamlessly updates the superhero as a hybrid of the original comic series and the very popular and beloved WB cartoon. The differences between the Static comics and cartoon were always subtle but distinct (Richie Foley and Rick Stone are similar but separate characters, as were the comics and cartoon versions of Hotstreak) and Static: Season One wisely chooses to try to merge these interpretations rather than try to put one version over the other. It also helps that the comic is incredibly good - Chriscross's art is some of the best we've seen from him in years, and Ayala weaves together Virgil's teenage superhero angst with more personal and relevant anxieties very well. This is a great return to the Milestone Universe and I hope that every Milestone comic receives the same care and fantastic storytelling as Static: Season One. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Kara Zor-El, out of all DC Comics' many superheroes, has always seemed to have the most difficult time finding her place and purpose, and that's not only because of her confusingly complicated continuity. As a character concept, Supergirl is often seen through the lens of her cousin Superman. Although Supergirl possesses plenty of adventures of her own, this still leaves her with questions of who she is and where she fits best. Enter Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1—written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely and colors by Matheus Lopes. Kara Zor-El heads into space and finds herself on yet another quest for identity, but while it's a strong enough start, there are enough missteps to make readers question if the hype for this much-anticipated miniseries was overblown. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERMAN: RED AND BLUE #4 Red and Blue continues to deliver Superman stories that emphasize what is best about the character without engaging in a maudlin or instructive tone (with the exception of the didactic “#SavedBySuperman” here). The first four stories in Superman: Red and Blue #4 all emphasize the impact Superman’s attitude and disposition have upon others. “A Little is a Lot” is a perfect example as there is only one instance in which superpowers are the focus, but the effort shown in the artwork combined with how that effort inspires others creates a story far more powerful than simply showing one invincible man saving his more fragile neighbors. Marvel #1 ALIEN #4 The flaws in Aliens are as noticeable as they are because of this series’ profile—this is Marvel Comics’ launch of a new franchise that it will most likely possess in perpetuity within the House of Mouse. Yet every part of this debut story continues to fall flat and what might have appeared a step below mediocre as yet another Dark Horse miniseries seems utterly disastrous here. Larrocca cannot escape close ups, only suggesting backgrounds behind the endless litany of manufactured faces and leaving readers without any sense of space or scope as a result. There is no tension in action sequences where geography is impossible to discern. The tension is already negated in the paint-by-numbers script that moves between familiar beats even when they defy the story’s own logic. Characters arguing at length in the midst of the xenomorph’s massive nest after roasting their way there seems like a choice based purely in convenience. Perhaps if Aliens were at a smaller publisher, it would be easier to overlook this unedingly disappointing entry into a franchise that has produced some outstanding comics in the past, just not at Marvel in 2021. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 The "Infinite Destinies" event marches on in this week's Captain America Annual, and it definitely creates a more satisfying reading experience than the installments that came before it. The issue sees Captain America and Black Widow traveling to Texas in search of Overtime, a convicted murderer with a complicated past, which only has only grown more complicated since he bonded with the Time Stone. Gerry Duggan’s script achieves just the right balance of earnest platitudes and action, and Marco Castiello and Vincent Acunzo’s art brings a grounded sensibility to an otherworldly conflict. The issue’s backup story, the second part of Jed MacKay and Juan Ferreyra's “Infinite Fury,” proves to be a compelling complement for Cap fans and for those following the larger story, and Ferreyra's use of panel construction and simple colors makes the small-scale tale absolutely magnetic. If the rest of the "Infinite Destinies" annuals can keep up this momentum, I might end up loving the overall event. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1 Demon Days: Mariko is an interesting comic to come from Marvel. The publisher touts that it's unlike anything else you've seen come from the label, and that's pretty true. However, I'm not sure if purely being unlike anything else coming from Marvel automatically makes it a good thing. Demon Days: Mariko has gorgeous artwork from Peach Momoko, but its story feels like it moves way too quickly. It's almost hard to keep up due to something new and insane happening every few pages. This might be a book that some fans will really find enjoyment in, although I don't think it's for everyone. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #33 The wedding of Doom is a pretty interesting concept, especially the way Slott puts it together. Not sure how I feel about the way the ending of the issue comes together, but Silva keeps things engaging no matter which way the plot twists or turns. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 HEROES REBORN #7 After several issues of mostly standalone, one-shot-type stories, Heroes Reborn #7 picks up the central story by the issue's end with the heroes of the Squadron Supreme aware of the Avengers and something being very wrong with the world. On the plus side, the story really moves here and while the issues upon issues of setup do not fully pay off, the pieces that do come together do so well-enough for the stakes in the final pages to feel very real and for the story heading into Heroes Reborn to feel a lot more interesting. However, the overall quality of this issue's story reveals just how unnecessary most of the preceding issues were even as a few elements connect here. The return on investment just is not there, broadly speaking. Going a beyond that, there are some sort of unsubtle digs at DC Comics that feel cheap and tired rather than humorous. I could do without those. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1 The final Heroes Reborn tie-in pulls a page from We Stand On Guard as Canada’s premiere superhero team is transformed to the desperate, final defenders of a nation conquered by the United States. It’s an interesting spin for the characters involved—the few Alpha Flight survivors seen on the cover—and one that provides readers a couple of wince-inducing twists. There’s not enough space to do much beyond establish the status quo and conflict, but those elements are made the issue’s focus with strategies and solutions that mirror the desperation of a people living beneath the Squadron Supreme’s boot heels. That tone is consistent throughout and provides a spin on Wolverine that feels different, but true to the character with a denouement that fits the preceding events perfectly. Some parts of the story are less impactful than they might have been otherwise with lackluster redesigns for Final Flight and workmanlike action sequences; Weapon X & Final Flight remains one of the more consistently engaging quick takes in this Avengers event. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 There are a lot of plotlines happening in The Mighty Valkyries right now. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27 Saladin Ahmed’s "Clone Saga" continues to distinguish itself from the 90s version of the storyline, making a case for why it shouldn’t even be compared in its latest issue. Artist Carmen Carnero keeps the energy high throughout despite the action being minimal and the dialogue high, a testament to Ahmed’s character work and their dynamic depictions of this off-brand Miles clones. The slower tempo of the title this month might feel like wheel spinning but it’s handled succinctly and with precision. Ahmed’s entire run on Miles Morales has been one to keep an eye on and this is turning into the masterwork of the series. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #19 It would have been easy for Vita Ayala to reveal that the Shadow King still posses Amahl Farouk, weaving his sinister web in Krakoa's dark corners. But Ayala takes a more nuanced and interesting route, revealing that—like many of the other New Mutants characters—Amahl is the product of his lived experiences and doing what he thinks is best for these young mutants. It's a more complicated and more interesting approach that makes Amahl all the more fascinating even as he commits a despicable act to cover his tracks. Storytelling like this is has turned New Mutants into one of the most compelling of the current X-books. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Planet-Size X-Men #1 represents the peak of the current X-Men line on multiple levels. On one hand, it extends the already sprawling Krakoa era to yet another new frontier. On another, it's a prime example of the X-line's gravitation toward self-indulgence. The story is titled "Fireworks," which is appropriate given how much the issue leans on its dazzling visuals. It's less a story to itself and more a pivot point for an expansive line, a prologue of things to come across many series. Planet-Size X-Men may primarily be spectacle, but it is an impressive spectacle and one that will leave hungry X-Men readers even more eager to see what comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #14 Luke, Leia, Lando, and Chewbacca unite to hatch a plan to save Han, though Calrissian maintains his gambling ways with a secret agenda for the pursuit. This installment into the "War of the Bounty Hunters" mainly serves as a way to put the pieces in place for some major reveals, but writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas manage to make the book so engaging, you largely don't realize until the end of the issue how little has actually taken place. We;re given multiple hints of things to come, from the importance of the Crimson Dawn to an unlikely collision with Jabba the Hutt, though we still can't turn the pages fast enough to find out what's next. Given how surprising and exciting the debut issue of the proper Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters series was, this serves as a good way to catch our breath while still delivering an engaging bit of exposition. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #35 What is essentially Venom #200 is a very long issue. Know what you're getting into when you sit down with it. Despite the length, however, each page feels earned. Cates does a wonderful job of wrapping up his ongoing saga while doing a great job of providing a clean slate for Al Ewing's next run. The ending is one that has been suspected for a long time, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable of a conclusion. A great final issue to a phenomenal run that will likely become synonymous with the character himself. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 X-CORP #2 X-Corp got off to a hot start, but issue #2 is somehow even better. The Hellfire Gala continues to provide an enthralling environment for intrigue, comedy, and espionage across all the X-Books, and X-Corp is no different. The party is used as a perfect occasion to interview new members for the X-Corp board, and Tini Howard takes full advantage, weaving in the various candidates with no loss of charm, mystery, or snappy dialogue. The back and forth between Monet and Warren continues to be the engine that powers this impressive machine, but credit to Jamie Madrox and Trinary whom each bring their own flavor to the team. That said, who knew Mastermind would turn out to be the MVP, but indeed he has, and to see him become a more permanent fixture would be a thrill. Alberto Foche and Sunny Gho are on their A games as well, though I wouldn’t mind seeing a bit more dazzle in the action sequences. X-Corp is going to some truly promising places, and its future looks bright. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 AGGRETSUKO: MEET HER WORLD #3 Aggretsuko: Meet Her World goes live this week with issue three, and it digs deep into the corners of Retsuko's people-pleasing way. Despite being known as a pushover, the heroine is determined to shake up that reputation, but it all fails when she is brought to an after-work meeting at a wrestling match. It is there fans watch as a prissy princess gets a needed dose of reality, and Retsuko uncovers a nicer side of her boss. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK FRIDAY #3 With the chaos of the beasts' invasion reaching a crescendo, the stakes of the horrifying journey are taken to new heights, seeing surprising deaths and unexpected reveals regarding the creatures' mythology. While Black Friday never quite managed to be exceptional, it made sure not to wear out its welcome, culminating with an issue that offers just enough answers to excite audiences while never being explicit about the meaning of the whole book. The concept and themes surely tie into capitalism and consumer culture, yet the book manages to only address those concepts as necessary, without feeling preachy or like there was a massive metaphor that motivated the book. Fans of indie horror will surely appreciate this gritty and gruesome entry into the genre, which manages to leave readers fulfilled while also keeping the door open for more adventures. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BRZRKR #3 More of B's history is reealed in BRZRKR #3 with his memories going deeper and unlocking more details. However, even as we learn more about B's story, Caldwell's true intentions for unlocking B's history start to be revealed. Overall, this issue works well. While we've been delving into B's origin, the art paired with it suits the narrative making the lack of groundbreaking territory (the story is a bit predictable, as is Caldwell's ulterior motives) a pleasant read. Here, though, it both aspects of the story—B's history and Caldwell's intent—combine to give the story a good jolt forward, something that has been much needed. The general drawbacks to the issue, however, remain the same. For every speck of humanity that the book gives to B it also has to go out of its way to strip away and present him as a savage animal wracked with existential pain. To put it bluntly, the Wolverine-adjacent of it all is getting old, even as the story starts to heat up. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 COMPASS #1 So many “new” comics can be plainly seen as derivative, which makes the discovery of something that reads as being almost wholly original a genuine thrill; that’s Compass #1. It is most easily defined as an archaeological adventure set in 13th century Wales. Yes, the heroic Muslim scholar sent by The House of Wisdom feels like an antiquated Indiana Jones, but that comparison arises because the setting and its stakes are so separated from most standard fare. Shahidah is clearly her own person and watching her define herself in these pages is a thrill. The first half of Compass #1 provides a stunning pair of action sequences that rely entirely on the skillful depictions of Justin Greenwood who capably defines setting and space so that each action feels consequential. It’s just as apparent when she in conversation with old allies and new acquaintances; dialogues expanded with excellent lettering that defines a number of different languages. What really sets Compass apart and will have me returning each month is its setting. For all of the oddities and exaggerations, Compass #1 is steeped in appreciation for history and this brings ancient Wales (and the many characters populating it) to life in quick fashion. There is history present in the dialogue and it offers readers an iceberg, allowing them to know enough to make sense of what is occurring while still be aware there’s a lot left unsaid. Compass #1 provides readers with an immersive setting and propulsive start to a story unlike anything in comics today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FIREFLY: BRAND NEW 'VERSE #4 Firefly: Brand New 'Verse #4 is a pretty basic Firefly story as the Firefly crew attempts to escape the trouble they've brought on themselves, all while the new crewmembers seem to move into the orbit of the older characters with a sense of inevitability. Some of Josh Lee Gordon's dialogue in the issue is a little much even by Firefly standards for humor in dangerous situations. Fabian Mascolo offers clever layouts, particularly one page where Kaylee's vehicle pulls off a hairpin turn. Mascolo weighs the page's composition so that readers feel the car's weight as its momentum swings wildly from one direction to the opposite. Unfortunately, Mascolo can't bring the same life to the characters, who seem incapable of emoting, and lacks an eye for details. Coupled with Luci Di Giammarino's pale colors, the visuals sap the energy out of what should be a thrilling escape. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GRENDEL: DEVIL'S ODYSSEY #7 On the very first planet that appears capable of providing humanity with hope, it turns out that the same problems found on Earth can be discovered in intergalactic civilizations. Grendel Prime’s quest to create a more peaceful order runs headlong into a conservative movement on Bojan Feq that seeks to protect their violent practice of “The Ordeal.” This movement is led by an unsubtle Trump metaphor, a toad-like egotist who speaks with the former President’s unique cadence and makes a show of his cruelty. Nonviolent resistance proves to be an inadequate tool as themes that radiate throughout the Grendel mythos are pulled to the forefront of this story and connected, in no uncertain terms, to the United States’ current political conflicts. It’s an engaging and, at one moment, heartrending take on what is possible, and one that is consistent with the worldview of this series and the many preceding it. Even if the Trump stand-in is a bit too on-the-nose, the uniqueness of Bojan Fel’s promise and downfall are clear enough to keep readers engaged in one of the best Grendel stories ever told. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HOME #3 While Home has an interesting hook, wherein refugees attempting to cross the U.S. border in order to find sanctuary discover that their youngest just so happens to have superpowers, it isn't able to live up to the intrigue that its premise offers. Other Publishers #2 HOUSE OF LOST HORIZONS #2 The Agatha Christie vibes intensify in The House of Lost Horizons #2 as each character’s motivations and background are expanded offering readers plenty of clues to pick through. It’s useful to have two detectives moving about this lonesome house filled with supernatural artifacts. Despite some ties to Mignola’s Hellboy mythos, it’s easy to appreciate this whodunnit as just that and the focus on characters and the mystery at hand ensures an accessible mystery to any reader. While the mystery itself remains abundantly engaging, its presentation only rises to a functional standard. While the entire cast is easily distinguished, their recognizable designs often appear flat on the page with unnuanced expressions and posture—informative, but unengaging. Readers seeking to challenge themselves in solving this story will find themselves well supported, but those seeking the high standards set by other Hellboy tie-ins may find themselves somewhat disappointed by the rather plain presentation. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 LUNA #5 A reunion seemingly eons in the making finally culminates in this final issue of Luna, bringing with it ramifications that are beautiful, majestic, and tragic all at once. It's difficult to really judge a single issue of Luna now that we've reach the end of the journey, given that each installment fell short of offering its own standalone experience, rather the overall narrative was almost arbitrarily broken up into five parts. Now that we know the destination, however, it amplifies the events of those previous chapters to create a more unified storyline, delivering the love and wonder that fans would expect from Maria Llovet. As a whole, the book is romantic and wondrous, while also offering allegories for more real-world issues without ever being blatant about the topics it aims to embrace. The book might not be as dark or disturbing as some of her other genre efforts, but it still depicts a colorful and bombastic land of cosmic fantasy. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 Death's story as a mortal continues this issue with her third life and this time, rather than being all-consumed in her self-appointed mission to kill Darius Shah she has indulged in the pleasures of living—which of course bring her into contact with Darius at a key moment in his life. Because that's how life works and Ram V has mastered telling life's story in elegant, meditative prose. Here, that pairs seamlessly with the issue's art in thanks to the use of a rather unconventional storytelling perspective. That perspective may be the biggest strength of this issue, as it mixes up the general premise of the series, letting stories of both Laila and Darius be told through an impartial and fleeting lens: a burning cigarette. It's brilliant in its simplicity and its impact. Somehow this book manages to get better each issue, and indeed even the art improves each time. The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 is nothing short of divine. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY II #1 P. Craig Russell continues to adapt Neil Gaiman’s prose with success, structuring and pacing the narratives to give a classic comic feel that makes this seem like a lost series first published in the 1950s. Artist Matt Horak does good work with the grand elements of this issue, specifically anything related to the gods themselves, but things do become a little mundane as the story continues. Colorist Lovern Kindziersk does a tremendous job making the images pop throughout, especially with interesting background work. The real trouble is that there’s no proper ending for the start of the tale nor a seamless cliffhanger.-- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE PERHAPANAUTS: SECOND CHANCES #1 Second Chances gives a hodgepodge of tales set in the worlds of the Perhapanauts, a team of explorers largely made up of different cryptids, including a chupacabra and a mothman. The lead story focuses on the team traveling through time to investigate an (acutal) UFO incident in the 1950s and promptly breaking the time travel rules they promised to follow. From what I understand, the lead story is the only new story in the comic, as the rest is re-printed material from the Perhapanauts' first run 15 years ago. Still, if you haven't read the original series, you may want to give this comic a try. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #5 Radiant Black delivered a knockout punch last issue, and while the first part of this newest issue feels like it walks things back a bit, you probably won’t care one bit after where things go from there. Kyle Higgins seemingly killed his lead after Nathan had a building fall on him, which allowed Marshall to take over the power source that started this whole thing, and the change really is night and day. Marshall is just so much more compelling as a personality, and his genuine anger and pain can be felt throughout the entire issue. That lends the ensuing battle an edge that just wasn’t present with Nathan in the lead, though credit for that also goes to artists Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa and colorist Natalia Marques, who make those sequences pop with motion, vivid colors, and most of all the necessary emotion to bring it all together. Other Publishers #3 SAVE YOURSELF #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Save Yourself is one of the newest titles to debut from BOOM! Studios, and the comic has got all the things fans of this publisher love already. From magical girls to vibrant art, this all-new series has made its way to readers with a powerful strut. Save Yourself #1 is an intriguing take on the magical girl genre that begs us to reconsider if things are ever what they seem. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 SEVEN SECRETS #9 There’s been quite a bit of action over the past few issues of Seven Secrets, but sometimes the quieter moments can be just as epic, and perhaps moreso in the long run. Tom Taylor moves the stories of both The Order and The Seekers forward by issue’s end, providing key context on the villain’s side of things especially, though this moment of calm also allows welcome insight into the secrets themselves. In fact, while you will undoubtedly side with the heroes here, Amon does raise an interesting point regarding their sacred duty, and there are several moments throughout this issue that give you pause in much the same way, including one very unexpected moment towards issue’s end. Again, the art team of Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baiamonte, and Katia Ranalli deliver in spades here, with character designs that stick with you despite the rather substantial amount of characters you meet along the way, each with their own distinctive flair and feel. The same goes for The Seekers, and their work on Amon makes him look like the lethal force he’s described to be. Seven Secrets is really hitting its stride, and issue #10 can't get here soon enough -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SEVEN SWORDS #1 Seven Swords sees Evan Daugherty take classic swashbuckling characters like D’Artagnan, Don Juan and Captain Blood and mash them together in an Avengers-style crossover. Fans of the classic literature characters will undoubtedly get a kick out of this opening issue, but if you haven’t read up on all of these characters you might be a little lost as the references to their previous adventures smack you right in the face. Thankfully, there’s enough to enjoy without that knowledge as the art is excellent and the action moves at a brisk pace. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SILVER CITY #2 After a gut-punch of a first issue, Silver City is back for more, and the web that it’s weaving is only getting more complex. As the circumstances behind Ru’s final moments on Earth are brought to life, the series begins to dive into the pasts—and futures—of some of the characters in her orbit. While the dialogue doesn’t always hit the mark, the heart of the story the series is trying to tell definitely does, and the punk-rock, salt of the Earth sensibility of Luca Merli’s art and colors only further carry that mindset home. I’m still incredibly intrigued by the tale Silver City is bringing to life, and hopefully, that will continue into future issues. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SILVER COIN #3 The Silver Coin #3 delivers the series’ first “mythology” issue as it begins to make connections with prior issues and suggest the connective tissue that weaves each of these standalone encounters into something more sweeping (and terrifying). That draws the emphasis away from a specific subgenre of horror, but writer Ed Brisson quickly serves up a trio of young ne’er-do-wells who are defined well enough to make at least some of their ends tragic. It’s the display of two homes (one shown in a stunning splash page for its final appearance) and the suggestions of a figure just out of sight that really make this addition work. The loss of control caused by an outside force and the severe actions it inspires make this play like a possession story, but one that spends minimal space hinting at how badly things will go before arriving at that destination. Much like the early stages of 100 Bullets, The Silver Coin comfortably suggests grander designs within a more conservative structure and both halves of that coin will keep me returning for more. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #41 With Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary on the horizon, Sonic the Hedgehog #41 makes it clear the character’s comics have plenty of road left to run. This installment kicks off with the franchise’s two most recognizable characters making it clear why their dynamic still sells with plenty of laughs and some efficiently crafted action. Most of the issue focuses on emerging threats, however, as the Deadly Six reform and develop a plan that should leave readers anxious to see what develops. Issue #41 makes it clear that accessibility does not equate to simplicity as the simple jokes and action beats don’t overwhelm plotting that may challenge (but certainly not overwhelm) younger readers. Sonic the Hedgehog sets the gold standard for all-ages comics with a vibrant cast of characters and villains nefarious enough to always provide sufficient tension to balance all of the fun. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAKE #4 Stake has had its ups and downs over the course of its story that attempts to put a new spin on the creatures of the night, but this latest installment is hand's down the best to date. The characters click here, bouncing charming dialogue between one another, but the art is the star of the show here. While the comic itself is mostly black and white, this new issue seems to have found its footing when it comes to the inclusion of color. 