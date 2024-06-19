Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/19/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1, Nightwing #115, Destro #1, and The Writer #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #149

Batman #149 neatly tidies up not only the events of this most recent arc, but it also sets Batman on a more organized and stable course ahead of July's "Absolute Power" event by resetting a few things – namely the issues around Bruce's fortune and him having a home and true base of operations again. But outside of those mechanical elements, the issue is at its heart a slow down in which Bruce faces himself by way of a rapidly aging clone and, in doing so, is able to learn the lessons that he's somehow resisted learning for years from those closest to him. It's an interesting, if slightly rushed and superficial, take on the idea of being faced with your own mortality just without the stakes. It makes for a nice read and offers a little more emotion to things, all while table setting for what's next. I wouldn't call it filler, but as a coda it simply works. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #28

World's Finest #28 continues the 5th dimensional shenanigans, with Jimmy Olsen and Robin team up against the Doom-Mite, an extra-dimensional being that eats 5th dimensional imps like Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite, while Batman and Superman remain trapped in the 5th dimension with Bat-Mite. This is a decently fun issue, with Robin, Jimmy, and Batman all getting moments to shine, but the strong character moments were somewhat overshadowed by the goofiness that comes with 5th dimension stories... which is not something I generally enjoy, even with such a strong creative team. On the plus side, Dan Mora's art is amazing as always. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #66

As answers are finally provided about Selina's reincarnating predicament—and the target it puts on her back across the criminal underworld—Tini Howard's script is a kinetic delight. The double duty on art from Ivaan Shavrin and Carmine di Giandomenico strikes an interesting balance between the grounded and the outlandish, with some inventively-rendered fight sequences as well. Here's hoping the "Nine Lives" arc can stick the landing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #10

The combined talents of Montos and Adriano Lucas are unable to receive enough praise in regards to Green Lantern: War Journal #10, an issue that truly embodies the opportunity for creativity that Green Lantern as a premise provides. Montos and Lucas take advantage of that open canvas and deliver stunning pages brimming with color and intensity. Things pivot effortlessly from scenic to harrowing, and equally impressive is how Phillip Kennedy Johnson weaves together all three points of this story while retaining the stakes and momentum for each one. Green Lantern: War Journal is still going strong, and as these various angles collide, it should only get better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #6

Superhero comics have been celebrating metanarratives for more than 30 years, whether in the form of Animal Man's increasing self-awareness or She-Hulk's humor, which makes the discovery of a new perspective on that material absolutely thrilling. A new figure joins Constantine's increasingly strange crew in Dead in America #6 and the metamagic that accompanies them defines issue #6 as the gang escapes Law in Las Vegas. Effective visual cues and nods to modern (and past) storytelling trends are effective in their own right, but it's the inclusion of a figure reflecting decades of attitudes in Hollywood that fill them with meaning. Humorous and stomach-churning at different points, the arrival of a madman who sees the story serves to delve deeper into the legend behind America, the stories produced in its West, and the busful of misfit toys traveling in that direction. It's another superb issue of John Constantine, Hellblazer and one bound to keep comic book readers talking as they await issue #7. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #115

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Across Taylor and Redondo's Nightwing, and across the accompanying years of the DC Universe, we have been told time and time again that Dick Grayson is important. While Nightwing #115 is yet another display of pure artistry, its push towards a grander narrative accidentally calls into question Dick's elevated status as a brilliant and capable superhero. It will surely be fun to see how Dick gets himself out of this predicament as Taylor and Redondo's time on Nightwing draws to a close, but this frantic middle installment unfortunately deflates some tension. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TITANS #12

Titans #12 resolves Vanadia's attack on Titans Tower with plenty of colorful action as Raven's descent into darkness is tracked in the background. Many pages are given to the battle with the Titans struggling to understand and help the android whose power rivals their own; it only goes sideways when Raven arrives. While all of the action is presented clearly (including several outstanding splash panels), events are rushed at best near the end. It's apparent what sort of confusion the issue intends to deliver, but Raven engages in an execution of a non-combatant that's impossible to misread as presented on the page, but her teammates respond as if they were witnessing an entirely different sequence of events. There's little space to unpack the confusion as the loose threads of Ivo's plot are wrapped up in the rushed span of only a few more pages. There's a noticeable gap between intent and execution as Raven's rising threat emerges, but the irony of Titans #12 is that she's already behaving as a villain on the page and only the creative team can prevent the Titans from seeing that. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #10

For Wonder Woman #10 to be the "finale" of the "Sacrifice" story, the issue doesn't really resolve or complete anything. The issue goes between to elements – Cassie, Yara, and Donna trying to fly the invisible jet to rescue Diana and Diana on an island with Cheetah, the latter aspect of which is just full narration that overly tries to explain but only manages to fill space. The Sovereign thought they had broken Diana and sent her to where Cheetah was being held but somehow, without any explanation of events, Diana knows what they're up to and it's a rescue mission instead. There are a lot of gaps in the storytelling and a big lack of resolving any of the issues from the start of this run. Instead it's random hard shifts from Diana's struggles last issue to some hugs at the end of this one. The only redemption this issue has is that the art is beautiful. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52

McGuinness and Nauck share art duties in an issue divided between Spider-Man's battle with Ben Reilly and his erstwhile allies gathering, respectively. The division functions well maintaining momentum without sacrificing the consistent aesthetic quality of Amazing Spider-Man, and it's another exciting acceleration in the Green Goblin's return. Readers will find surprises both amusing and shocking in an event already built upon so much of the current volume's lore, but the slow development of so many distinct characters and concepts makes these convergences read as being earned. Although the stakes are high, the issue doesn't veer away from the series' characteristic humor making for a fast-paced and thrilling read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #2

There's some enjoyable storytelling taking place with the history lesson regarding Bast, Khonshu, and other African deities. It provides some much needed background on where the vampires came from and their long history with Wakanda. While Black Panther doesn't have much of a presence in the Blood Hunt tie-in, that is about to change with how the issue concludes. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #10

Captain America #10 provides a challenging reading experience, not in that it is difficult to parse but that the stilted dialogue, overt exposition, ill-considered plot mechanics, and other problems make it challenging to maintain interest. The issue introduces another change agent (an inherently undemocratic concept with ubermenschian pretensions) called The Seer whose electronic abilities give her a plot-convenient form of omniscience and other poorly defined but overwhelmingly powerful abilities. Even then the action sequences have to be framed in such an unbelievable fashion to achieve their desired outcomes – ones that almost certainly sounded much better when written. She emerges as a plot device more than a character with no clear motives and intrigue, although intrigue would suggest this story is holding my attention and that's certainly not the case. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #9

It's always challenging to establish a new enemy, especially against a powerhouse like Captain Marvel, but Alyssa Wong has proved more than up for the challenge. Wong has established The Undone as a force that can't be toppled by sheer power alone, pushing Carol into more compelling territory as she shifts to outside the box ideas. Undone's pretense is also given a welcome boost with the more horror leanings of Illustrator Ruairi Coleman and colorist Bryan Valenza, who aren't afraid to creep you out a bit amidst all the action. You know what's worse than getting impaled with giant spikes? Getting impaled with giant spikes that have creepy eyes all over them, and it all works together to leave quite the impression. Captain Marvel has found its rhythm, and all signs point to this chapter sticking the landing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #16

There's a flat quality to the artwork in Doctor Strange #16 that hinders how engaging it is on a visual level since depth feels absent, especially when major action beats are carried out. Artist Pasqual Ferry and color artist Heather Moore do manage to make the vampiric version of the title hero rightly terrifying. Scribe Jed MacKay brings a very heady concept to what amounts to a crossover tie-in book, digging deep into both Marvel lore and a huge out of the box idea that feel like they're hitting above their weight class. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #2

The cover of this book features Dracula, Blade's daughter Bloodline, and Daredevil. In the pages of this book is a story featuring Dracula, Blade's daughter Bloodline, and Daredevil. While two of these characters make perfect sense together, incorporating The Man Without Fear isn't the go-to guess of who Bloodline would encounter, but it just works. With the events of the book and most of Blood Hunt taking place in the cover of night, Daredevil is right at home, with every single panel embracing not only the gritty corners of the Marvel universe, but also its more macabre characters. As if the art wasn't as moody and mysterious, the exchanges between Daredevil and Bloodline manage to shed insight on what it means to be a hero, as writer Danny Lore finds unexpected connections between their backstories. Even though the characters featured in this issue don't immediately seem like an obvious assemblage, seeing Daredevil lend assistance both physically and emotionally to Bloodline before Dracula recruits her for her most challenging mission yet somehow works on every imaginable level, marking for one of the best installments in the entire "Blood Hunt" event. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #12

This issue of Immortal Thor concludes Odin's children's journey into the In-Betweener's realm, and not without sacrifice. But even that sacrifice seems small compared to the foreshadowing and warnings of doom peppered throughout. Things have been difficult for Thor since this series began, but things will only get more dire from here. The art here isn't as evocative of Immortal Thor's desired tone – something acknowledging the tension in Thor's nature as a superhero based on old Norse mythology – as past issues, but the slicker look isn't entirely out of place within the In-Betweener's clean, black and white world. The trick where Loki and Bragi, the two skalds, communicate with each other via narration remains clever, however, this issue doesn't entirely live up to the hype of the slow buildup in the previous installment, with some of Odin's children seemingly summoned only to hang about. It remains a solid tale, but not the best that readers have seen from the series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #19

With "Fall of X" in the can, Invincible Iron Man tacks to a more humorous tone as it takes down Orchis in this foregone conclusion. There are some good gags surrounding Rhodey and mostly harmless villains collected from the Bar With No Name, although it's tonally jarring contrasted with the series approach to this villain so far (and at the issue's end). That can be said for much of the issue as even well-conceived sequences often seem to belong to different comics. There is a seeming advertisement for a future Avenger's spin-off, a genuinely horrifying twist for one of the series' antagonists, and a charming monologue portraying this issue as yet another charming misadventure in the life of forever-bachelor Tony Stark. Invincible Iron Man #19 wraps many of its plots in a fine manner, but those individual pieces never cohere. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #9

It's truly a shame that this is Sensational She-Hulk's penultimate isssue, because it exemplifies everything that is great—and could continue to be even greater—about this series. Rainbow Rowell's script is effortlessly fun, as Jen and Jack return to Earth and Jen weighs her options for her future. Andres Genolet's art is a dream, both in the earnest facial expressions of the series' cast of characters, and in their sartorial flair. I am absolutely going to miss this series, but I'm glad it is at least getting to end on such a positive note. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #8

Spider-Woman's move to San Francisco continues to prove fruitful, and the introduction of The Assembly is one more winning part of the new formula. Steve Foxe utilizes the new recruits wonderfully throughout the issue, as while they are thorns in Jessica's side, there's also a paternal quality that starts to surface with specific members of the team. This ties into her current predicament with Gerry, so while that isn't the main focus at the moment, it keeps that mission present and meaningful in the overall scheme of things. It's also always entertaining seeing Jess interact with an ex, and artist Ig Guara and colorist Arif Prianto knock those interactions out of the park. Spider-Woman has found a winning combination, and the future looks as bright as ever. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #4

Jango closes in on the item he was hired to procure, with Aurra Sing and Nakano Lash at his side, though he comes face to face not only with other bounty hunters hoping to secure the item for themselves, but also see the value in taking out the iconic bounty hunter. Both this issue and this miniseries as a whole hasn't been especially compelling for any real narrative momentum, outside of the core concept of seeing Jango Fett in his prime. Writer Ethan Sacks might not be forging new territory, yet does manage to deliver exactly what is necessary for a story like this, while artist Luke Ross and colorist Nolan Woodard are the real starts of the show not only for the more action-packed encounters in the book, but also their depictions of this era in the galaxy far, far away. This series isn't going to win over anyone who isn't already a fan of Jango Fett and this point in time in the saga, though absolutely meets the expectations of the assignment, in the sense that it places prominence on bounty-hunting battles over mythology-changing reveals. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6

How many more times can Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto get away with this? How can they make it look this easy? How does a reboot of the Spider-Man mythology in 2024 not only remain one of the most captivating Marvel comics on the stands narratively but from a visual standpoint too? Everything about Ultimate Spider-Man feels like a perfectly placed brick, building on a foundation we know but constructing something entirely new. Ultimate Spider-Man remains a remix of what we know and what we expect, a zig when we expect a zag; but that alone isn't why it continues to be something special. Hickman has crafted fully realized versions of these characters that are whole, with lives that exist between issues and beliefs that are challenged with frequency. And Marco Checchetto's designs for this world feel real, with depth and contrast, where action and dialogue scenes feel equally captivating. This is proof that you can make a story in a major universe with an A-list character and just do your thing, and it can be both rewarding and the readership will flock to it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime is, at its core, a love letter to a character that hasn't received the appreciation he deserves over decades of starring in fantastic adventures. If you're a longtime fan of Scrooge McDuck, this will affirm your love and make you proud of that fandom. If you're a newcomer, there's a good chance this is just the start of your journey in becoming a part of that fandom. It's tough to close this issue and not immediately look for one of the character's many past adventures. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #2

The new Venom: Separation Anxiety from David Michelinie remains a return to form of a specific era, and while many readers may not vibe with its extremely wordy plotting, it evokes a very specific style of Marvel Comics. The best thing that can be said for Venom: Separation Anxiety is that the artistic team are being given access to a great stable of characters. Penciler Gerardo Sandoval has a firm grasp on making Venom/Eddie visually interesting, and he gets to put a spin on The Thing and a Symbiote-infused Purple Man, it's fun! His work is elevated by inker Victor Nava and color artist Romulo Fajardo Jr, making this one a more fun comic to look at rather than read. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 VENOMVERSE REBORN #1

After the uneven offering that was What If... Venom? Marvel has brought back the symbiotic version of the multiverse with Venomverse Reborn. With "King in Black" Eddie Brock serving as the narrator, we're introduced to a few alternate realities centered around everbody's favorite symbiote. First we get a crossover between the Insomniac Games Venom and Knull from the King in Black event comic and the results are a little mixed, though I'll chalk that up to the game's version of Venom being a bit more complicated than the usual villainous interpretations. The book then takes a sudden turn into gory body horror with its second story as the Symbiote eats its way through several Avengers as Bruce Banner helplessly tries to solve the mystery of their murders. It's a fun read, but be prepared for the tonal whiplash -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #2

Wolverine: Blood Hunt #2 is very matter of fact; Logan and Nightguard need to reach Long Beach and have to mow down waves of vampires to get there. And they do just that, all while Juan Jose Rep has fun drawing the action scenes in all their bloody glory. This still doesn't feel like a must-read tie-in for the "Blood Hunt" event, but it delivers on vampire action as promised -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Image (Photo: Image Comics) DESTRO #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It seems appropriate that Destro #1 is a comic book that offers readers a shiny exterior and entices them with the promise of humanity concealed below. As the newest addition of Skybound Entertainment's Energon Universe line—a revamp of Transformers and G.I. Joe properties in a shared universe—Destro arrives with obvious hallmarks of quality: respected creators, top-notch design and presentation, and a recognizable leading man. What's engaging about the start of this 5-issue miniseries plays its two sides against one another. On one hand it is a revitalization to resell corporate IP and all of the associated franchise opportunities with a new face, an entertaining if hollow pursuit. On the other hand, Destro #1 dares to imagine its central figure as a complex anti-hero who deftly shifts between notes of horror and fascination reflecting terrors of modern warfare. It's enough to tempt even a cynical reader to take Destro seriously. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FERAL #4

Secrets are laid bare in Feral #4, and truth be told, I wasn't prepared in the slightest. Granted, I'm used to Feral finding new ways to leave me heartbroken, but I have to go back to Stray Dogs to find the last time this team broke me quite like this. Tony Fleecs, Trish Forster, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson are executing a master class in storytelling with Feral, showcasing a consistent ability to keep you completely focused on pure survival that you are knocked senseless when the characters themselves make massive revelations that shake up everything you assumed you knew, and that's even before the final page has its say. Feral is must read status every single month, and hopefully I can keep together long enough to see how it all ends. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #307

With this being my seventh review of an issue of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, I feel comfortable saying that reading Larry Hama's dialog describing the high-tech military equipment used by the Joes, Cobra, and other factions in this conflict may be the closest I come to the sensation triggered by ASMR videos. Somehow, reading about the finer points of "radar defeating composites" and the "copious load capacity" of a bomb bay interior feels good in a place like this. Hama's dialog is believable to effectively blur the line between what's real and what's pure sci-fi. There's a lot of old-school charm in how the design page design integrates into the artwork. The generous gutter borders surrounding the page add a bit of tension by making the art feel tighter and, if nothing else, stand apart from the full-bleed pages that have become common in modern comics. This issue sees the cold war between the various factions turning hot, affecting the vibe of an action movie, with standout moments like a Joe pulling the trigger on a cyborg's eye socket from point-blank range. If that sounds like your thing, this book will speak to you. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ONE HAND #5

The One Hand is a consistently stellar bit of cyberpunk noir magic. This issue features a series of beautiful layouts that make moody use of light and shadow and facial silhouettes, diffuse light creating zones of color that mimic the red dots behind Ari in his mysterious interrogation room. Using airplanes as a metaphor for the city, the thematic underpinnings of Neo Noveno that have been present since that first scene with Ari and the therapist in front of the sunny window come to the forefront. Are you willing to sacrifice purpose for freedom? Free will for destiny? There are no easy answers here, and that's as it should be. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 REDCOAT #3

Redcoat #3 is a fun ride. Geoff Johns clearly has a ton in mind for this new concept, mashing together pieces of classic American folktales with actual magic — the latest being Johnny Appleseed's seeds that work like tree bombs and George Washington's hatchet from the cherry tree story being a Kratos-esque magic axe. Toss in a young Albert Einstein as the plucky sidekick and an immortal facing a three day countdown to his untimely demise and you've got yourself a good time. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SELF HELP #1

We've seen this story before, where two identical people swap places for one reason or another. And there's an element of this series debut that feels a little stale for that reason alone. But the situation that causes the eventual switch is intriguing enough and the central character offers plenty of mystery to the equation. There's some very interesting potential here, which isn't what I expected after the first few pages. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 UNDER YORK #2

Under York is a densely plotted series and writer Sylvain Runberg is spinning a lot of plates. Under York #2 is at its best when dealing with the actual usage of magic and its ramifications, with moments of police procedural and politics weighing down the rest of it. Series artist Mirka Andolfo does good work with a variety of characters, locations, and even magical spells, giving this a distinct visual feel (with special shout out to inker Carmelo Zagaria and color artist Piky Hamilton). On the whole this is one with niche appeal, but those eager for something with a big scope and a unique take on magic will have something to look forward to. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #2

Judgment Day #2 continues the carnage in Riverdale as Archie and Alistair cut a bloody swath through former friends and neighbors. The stuttered pacing of issue #1 is maintained as well with much of the story narrated in captions with only brief segments of dialogue to suggest character motivations. While Jughead is positioned as the (almost certainly doomed) good influence, Betty and Veronica seem to exist outside of the madness lingering in doorways and tempting Archie before he marches back out. The depiction of grindhouse horror offers readers something notable with plenty of monsters and gore-tastic encounters, but there's little suspense or fright found in such rushed sequences as the miniseries plots toward its conclusion. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BLOW AWAY #3

Blow Away has its first misstep of sorts with issue #3. The issue continues Brynne's investigation of what happened to Red and Blue, but much of the issue is spent sort of rehashing, in a sense, what we saw in Blow Away #2. The locals don't want to talk, the sheriff is suspicious, etc. While another confrontation with the sheriff does ultimately prompt Brynne to act—and by issue's end get herself into a serious predicament—it feels a little formulaic in how it gets her there. That said, the art throughout the issue continues to paint a picture of isolation and paranoia that echoes the environment, giving the issue a great deal of balance. That alone keeps the tension of the overall story intact and elevates everything going forward. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BRIAR #6

The consequences of Briar and her friend's actions continue to haunt her, as they receive no respite, forgiveness or solace after the disaster that befell in the last episode. While Briar and her friends are trying to do the right thing, prejudice and their own short-sighted actions continue to compound in an awful way. The misery seems set to continue next issue, although something has to give unless the comic wants to continue to heap more misery on these characters. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BUTCHER'S BOY #2

It's a rough night in The Butcher's Boy #2 as the teenagers trapped in a desolate Western town are plagued by stomach problems and nightmares alike. The issue cuts between timelines, jumping back two months between sequences in the current story, in order to provide context and slow the building nightmare scenario. Unfortunately, much of what is established in these flashback sequences was previously established in The Butcher's Boy #1. There are no notable mysteries or nuances established amongst a crew of individuals whose personalities and relationships remain largely unchanged. As a result it simply reads with a slower pace than the first issue and the sense of impending doom is more likely to make readers impatient than nervous. Connections to the town's "mystery meat" and distrust amongst themselves sets up action for issue #3, even if there's nothing mysterious about what's to come. Most of what is found in this installment reads like more of the same. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE DISPLACED #5

The mystery of a disappearing town grows even deeper when the same event happens in a different city. Watching the survivors blink out of existence is pretty sad to witness, and I'm left wondering why know one can remember the survivors exist, and why they are dying when they don't stay amongst themselves. Part of me wonders if they're really dying, or just being transported to wherever Oshawa, Ontario is now. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 HELEN OF WYNDHORN #3

Readers eager to explore the fantasy world suggested in earlier issues of Helen of Wyndhorn will be thrilled by Bilquis Eveley's pages in Helen of Wyndhorn #3 as Helen and her grandfather set out to return the mysterious creature found in issue #2. Although the story is still framed by her governess's perspective, the issue spends most of its space outside the confines of our mundane reality and every panel of this Howard-influenced world is spectacular. Whether it's showcasing majestic vistas or a barroom brawl, the series captures the ecstatic joy and wonder associated with the fantasy genre. All of this visual splendor is grounded in a simple quest, but small details (including a delightfully creepy guardian at the threshold) construct complexity around it. That is true for the meta-narrative surrounding Helen's exploits, as well, with interview tapes and auctions complicating the very discovery of this story. It's easy for readers to lose themselves in the visual splendor of issue #3, but it doesn't mean this story loses any of its ambition in the telling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HERCULES #3

As Hercules' investigation grows complicated, both new and familiar allies follow him on a journey filled with surprises. While some of the jokes get a bit too repetitive, Elliot Kalan's script keeps things just whimsical and action-packed enough to entertain readers of all ages. George Kambadais' art continues to capture the fun of the animated film's style, while applying its conventions to some surprising new characters. Hercules is proving to be a fun extension of the Disney mythos. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #24

The fifth between Jace and The Order of St. George is now boiling over in chaotic fashion, and House of Slaughter #24 is setting the stage for what should be a thrilling and bloody final confrontation. Tate Brombal delivers a long awaited Maven spotlight, showing how deadly Jace's lone ally truly is. Antonio Faso and Miquel Muerto make those moments absolutely shine, creating a brutal sequence that ends all too soon. That's paired with a one on one battle between Jace and Rene that's also quite intense, though its length and monologuing does hurt the book's overall pace. That said, by the issue's end there's one hell of a hook, so it effectively brought me back in just time. That final confrontation is shaping up to be something no one should miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #4

I Heart Skull-Crusher was a ton of fun out of the gate but, while it remains a very solid read, it's showing some signs of struggle as it gets into the actual meat of the intended story. The main beats and character moments still shine brightly. It's just that some of the connective tissue has lost a little luster. With where the book is going, though, these feel more like minor hiccups than major problems. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 JAMES BOND 007 #6

Garth Ennis's James Bond story wraps up in delightfully bloody and brutal fashion. Bond completes his mission to make sure the Russians don't get their hand on a Cold War superweapon, while also determining who led to its initial theft in the first place. There's plenty of gruesome violence mixed with humor this issue (an Ennis class), but ultimately this comic brings the story to a satisfying ending. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 JOY OPERATIONS 2 #1

I didn't know what to expect when picking up this issue, but I came away very impressed. If you're not familiar with the first volume of Joy Operations, Brian Michael Bendis, Stephen Byrne, and Joshua Reed do a great job of getting the reader up to speed on the dynamic between Joy and Hampton. The art is easy on the eyes and the story keeps a steady pace with a little bit of action tossed in at the end. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 MAN'S BEST #4

As Man's Best nears its end and the journey becomes increasingly weird, more chances are taken with layouts and compositions, which adds some flair and excitement to this issue, including one especially arresting two-page spread. However, the plot and characterizations still feel overly simple, even for a story about three pets. With each character firmly locked into their spot on the optimist-pessimist spectrum, there's not much variation in their behavior, making their actions and dialog often repetitive. The art is strong enough to make it feel worthwhile, at least for those fond of intricate layouts that play with dimensionality, but the story feels stretched thin. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION #2

What appeared to start as just another Masters of the Universe tie-in comic has become something a little more intriguing with a dramatic tension that was unexpected given the franchise. Tim Sheridan pens the script which, while dense at times, deploys a twist in its latest issue that will raise eyebrows. Daniel Hdr delivers solid work on the pencils, but his art is elevated by the moody inks of Keith Champagne and the pop of the colors by Brad Simpson. This one is a true team effort that, while slow at times, is hitting above its weight. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #10

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #10 normalizes the series' cast of characters as it touches upon every figure in its ensemble in overlapping narratives; it's a familiar approach for readers of quality superhero team comics in which subplots simmer around a central story in one issue. What makes it work is the distinctive visual cues provided to each setting and character, whether it's Dracula Boy's nighttime shenanigans or Adam's grandiose office. Every step of the story is interesting in itself, even if Christopher's experiment at the heart of this issue serves an unclear cause. The experiment may be vague, but the scientific madness depicted with wires and lightning is still thrilling and serves to better define his mother's position in the queer subtext. With its cast established, a range of villains and settings at work, and a great sense of pacing, it's easy to imagine Christopher Chaos carrying on for years with these storytelling norms. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK – THE WRATH OF BETH #1

The latest in Rick and Morty's string of "Finals Week" adventures is delightfully zany, and surprisingly profound. Beth's arc will delight both fans of the show and those just looking for pure awesomeness, and Marc Ellerby's art takes an inventive approach to the massive alien landscapes and epic action sequences. I'm eager to see how last two "Finals Week" one-shots deliver in their own gleefully weird ways as well. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5