The Writer #1 Review: An Overwhelming but Promising Introduction to Fresh and Familiar Forces

For a substantial portion of his career, Josh Gad has been a staple of the nerdier sides of pop culture. While projects like Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Murder on the Orient Express have audience appeal across multiple realms, he's made his own passion for pop culture quite clear on social media, with his all-new comic book The Writer allowing himself to integrate himself further into the more fringe corners of fandom. The project sees Gad collaborating with writers Ben and Max Berkowitz, artist Ariel Olivetti, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic to bring to life an unexpected hero to battle back against monsters that might not be as well-known as other outcasts, though have arguably deeper lore. With The Writer #1, readers are thrown into the deep end of a battle between Judaic creatures and the man who had the power to stop them, resulting in a story that feels both chaotic and full of potential.

Writer Stan Siegel (who looks remarkably like Gad himself) is struggling with a lot of challenges in his life, including the loss of his father, his connection to his daughter Izzy and his estranged partner Betsy, and her rise and normalization of antisemitic hate crimes. The innocuous act of trying in his father's ring brings with it a mysterious figure, along with some horrifying monsters, that alert Stan to the fact that his father, and now he, was involved in ancient orders that served an integral piece in the wars between good and evil. Luckily, knowledge isn't the only thing Stan has on his side, as the ring might not have only unlocked a target on his back, but also empowered Stan with tremendous abilities.

With this being the first issue in an original series, the creators seem to have embraced the "more is more" approach to storytelling, in which we are inundated with a lot of information that is relayed to us at a breakneck pace. While other series might be a bit more restrained, sometimes not giving us enough excitement, it's refreshing to see The Writer just going for it right out of the gate. This approach, of course, could be understandably overwhelming to a number of readers, yet this narrative momentum feels more akin to stories from a bygone era, whether they be found in adventure serials or classic comics.

The mythology teases of this first issue could be intimidating to some, as we open with King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba before jumping into the present day, yet those familiar with Judaic legends will fully understand the significance of these figures. Whether it be those more traditional stories or modern-day fears of racism, the creators are fearless in their approach to topics that aren't often explored in sci-fi, fantasy, or horror comics. This isn't to say that this is entirely new territory that the writers are heading into, as characters like Hellboy and Marvel's Red Skull have been intrinsically linked with ancient evils, the occult, and the supernatural, yet just by honing in on Judaic legends makes these concepts feel fresh.

One of the major components of The Writer is the concept of the Golem, which historically is an anthropomorphic creature that comes to life when a command is written on a piece of paper and placed in its mouth. The Writer, however, takes that concept and spins it into an exploration of a figure who could embrace a variety of powers through this same ritual. The Golem might not be as familiar to all readers as Christian angels or demons, but this concept that Gad and the Berkowitz brothers have embraced is so simple and full of potential that it's surprising we haven't seen such an idea explored in a comic book before.

Mirroring the timeless and vintage feel of the stories themselves is Olivetti's artwork, which feels as striking as Renaissance paintings but possessing a kinetic and contemporary energy. Even the more mundane elements of Stan's journey, such as walking into his kid's school or sitting down for some coffee at a diner, bring with them a divine beauty. When Olivetti gets the chance to take on ancient abominations, his skills truly shine, particularly in his art's balance of light and shadow. While the art is impressive throughout, the panels in the comic book that are more static might even be more effective than the thrilling encounters, as you get the sense that Olivetti actually had to be in the room with these beasts and posing them precisely to capture their chaos in his artwork.

It's a bit too early to tell where The Writer is headed, but it's a strong start for the series, especially given this is Gad's first foray into the medium. The comic book manages to channel lesser-explored corners of folklore than seen in the world of comic art yet one that pays respects to traditional tales. It's clear from this one issue that The Writer will find ways to deal with evils both ancient and contemporary, whether they be beasts from beyond or the racism in your own community. I'm willing to overlook just how frantic the pacing of this introductory issue is, as I'd rather feel the excitement of not being able to turn the page fast enough than dreading what doldrums lay ahead. Here's hoping the creative team can keep up this strong, genre-bending work.

Published by Dark Horse Comics

On June 19, 2024

Written by Josh Gad, Ben Brekowitz, and Max Brekowitz

Art by Ariel Olivetti



Colors by Ariel Olivetti

Letters by Frank Cvetkovic

Cover by Jeremy Haun and Nick Filardi