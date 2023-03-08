Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/8/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1, Predator #1, Teen Titans: Robin, and The Gimmick #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 is a comic that does not require reading. Fans concerned about events in the Superman family of books can be sure they know all they need from the solicit, while the story inside this issue remains cold, uninflected, and generally uninteresting. It provides capable illustrations and slight expansions for a series of story beats already summarized in fewer than 100 words. Perhaps future issues will provide a narrative to provoke interest and engage its audience, but that is entirely absent here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN #133 While I would like to see this story progressing a little faster so that we could get back to the main universe so that Bruce and deal with Failsafe because it feels more and more like we've just forgotten the urgency of that storyline entirely, this adventure in this alternate Gotham is still a fascinating one, particularly this issue as we dig a little more into the cracks in the system as it were. It seems like Catwoman has her limits and her own moral compass—gray as it is—in any universe and watching Bruce be very "back to basics" in a way we don't get to see him in the main universe is certainly refreshing. Zdarsky continues to prove that he's a great writer for Batman here. This is genuinely a solid issue. It's flaws are really only pacing and how much of that is preference and how much of that is genuine flaw is really up to the individual reader to decide. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #5 This issue tries to take the story into darker rather than just gritty territory and while fans of Silvestri generally are going to love this turn, looking at it more objectively this may be the point where things slip. It has started to become difficult to tell if this is a noir comic or a horror comic because while it is trying to be both at the same time, it lacks edge for one or the other at any given point, thus making it fall short. The twists this issue lack punch even as the art pushes things over the top in the gritty department – which, in turn sort of has an unintentional "pick me" vibe mixed with the 80s. Add to that, this is a very, very dialogue heavy issue so it is, at time a slog. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #794 Adams continues the "One Minute War" by injecting some fantastic superhero action with this latest entry, much of it focused on Wally West's speedy daughter Irey, with an assist by the original Flash, Jay Garrick. Adams and Cruz has managed to create a thrilling crossover here, playing on the strengths of the Flash Family ingeniously, and while this issue might be hinting at the idea that some of the losses won't stick in terms of how the fight against the Fraction will be resolved, the war remains a solid entry when it comes to Adams love of the DC's fastest heroes across the board. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #6

The latest entry following the two Clown Princes of Crime asks, and answers the question, 'what happens to a city where the Joker can run free without a Batman to stop him?'. The answer of course is quite a bit and Rosenberg remains able to tell a terrifying tale involving the Joker that doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the murder and mayhem he can pull off. The ongoing is able to deliver a Joker who can be downright terrifying and I would be remiss if I didn't also mention the side story here that is able to play on his lunacy while injecting several gags and goofs from his past at the same time. The Joker is a character who many might think, and rightfully so, that he wouldn't be able to sustain his own solo title, but I'm happy to say that those readers would be proven wrong with this latest outing. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #12 While Monkey Prince #12—and the series overall—is a fun one, the issue is kind of a mess. There's a lot of story compression and every aspect of things feels rushed, like there wasn't enough runway to land this story especially with the Lazarus Planet of it all. There's also some over complicated explanations that require way more room and time to digest, not to mention and oversize cast of characters in this last act. Artistically, some of the pages are extremely cluttered as well which makes following the story visually difficult, too. The real win is that the story leaves Marcus in a place where you know he is going to pop up again and you actually want him to because for all the mess of this issue, he's a character with a lot of promise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 POISON IVY #10 While I don't love Janet in this issue, I love the "side quest" feel of Poison Ivy #10 and all of the jabs at the "conscious capitalism" and toxic wellness movements. That is, perhaps, the absolute best part of the entirety of the Poison Ivy series – how it shines a light on our culture in a really interesting way while also examining the character. Functionally, however, this issue feels a little chaotic and a little scattered. It will be interesting to see where this arc goes from here given how sort of shaky things are in this slightly frantic and clumsy issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #2 Another solid issue of Static, as the hero tries to grapple increasing responsibilities at home, with friends, and as a superhero. We get another tease of a familiar Static Shock character in Adam Evans, although he's far from the superhero we've seen in the cartoon. We also get some more insight into the attacks on Bang Babies, along with a new target. Nikolas Draper-Ivey's art is a bit more uneven in the second issue. There are parts where it looks great, and there are pages where it almost looks unfinished. Still, I think it works due to a more consistent layout that conveys the story a bit better than in the first miniseries. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 The Amazing Spider-Man #21 prepares to reveal the origins of the current run's status quo with Peter and Mary Jane split, but providing the framework for a 6-part story answering questions posed more than a year ago is almost all the issue accomplishes. It invokes some current events that will inevitably pay off in the months ahead before providing a flashback that introduces some of the causal elements to this unexplained distance (and Peter's very rough restart). The most engaging elements of this story are Romita Jr.'s always energetic action sequences featuring a particularly creepy new(ish) antagonist and asterisks calling back more than a decade of Spider-Man history. These ties and an excellently depicted splash cliffhanger promise that the current storyline will have been worth the wait, but for now The Amazing Spider-Man #21 feels like a little bit more waiting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #66 Fractals can be an intensely fascinating image to witness with ever-expanding replications of a pattern with an entirely realistic and minutely detailed form, but they inevitably lose their interest once the same pattern has repeated itself to often; so goes The Avengers #66. As Mephisto battles nigh-infinite Mephistos and other nigh-infinite Avengers leap into battle with nigh-infinite Dooms, no character is recognizable and it's apparent this is all spectacle for the sake of spectacle – with Mephisto even narrating that the greatest threat is yet to be revealed. It's numbing and the overstuffed splashes and spreads created by this ongoing replication of characters and battle only manages to tell the tale efficiently, never providing a singular piece of original imagery to last with readers beyond the back cover. For a comic so overstuffed with content, the cardinal sin is to be dull and that's exactly what The Avengers #66 is. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #15 The John Ridley run of Black Panther comes to an end on a solemn note. I enjoyed how the feud between former best friends T'Challa and Jhai wrapped up; not with a fight-to-the-death, but a discussion about mistakes they've made. Their friendship shined through all the way to the end. The status quo changes that were introduced will warrant monitoring when the new volume of Black Panther launches this summer. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #2 Bloodline: Daughter of Blade had a killer debut, and though issue #2 narrows down its focus a bit, it doesn't lose any momentum. Writer Danny Lore spotlighted Brielle's relationships with her friends and with her mother Safron, and though they are all part of the issue, most of the book's attention is centered on the dynamic between Brielle and Whitney. I found myself engrossed in the story while also wishing that Rebecca, Jayden, and Safron were all a bigger part of things. Whitney looks to be a major part of things moving forward though, and if that turns out to be the case, this issue will play a substantial part in their dynamic. Just like issue #1, issue #2 is beautiful, as artist Karen S. Darboe, colorist Cris Peter, and letterer Joe Sabino build upon the stunning style that made the first issue so eye-catching. Vivid purples, pinks, oranges, and reds pop off the page and set Bloodline apart from Brielle's fellow Marvel heroes. Once again the Blade side of things is part of the cliffhanger, but issue #3 looks to mark a major payoff in that regard, so I'm not complaining. The Brielle and Whitney relationship isn't quite as compelling as the other people in Brielle's life just yet, but I sill thoroughly enjoyed the issue and can't wait to see where issue #3 takes us next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #5 The Fantastic Four continue their road trip and encounter some C-listers from their catalog along the highway. The reappearance of Salem's Seven seems to serve primarily as an excuse to introduce a new sci-fi subplot that provides one spectacular splash in this issue surrounded by a lot of exposition and dialogue that treads dangerously close to camp, especially Reed's. While the concept is a neat take on real science, it's primarily addressed in dialogue beyond a single, brief graphic. Not finding more engaging ways to feature this conflict visually (again, outside of a single, spectacular splash) leaves it somewhat lifeless. The most memorable moments from the issue, as a result, are brief bits of humor or small endearing moments. It reads as being a very small issue with suggestions for long-term problems ahead, but little of note to be handled here. The scale of Fantastic Four #5 meets the stature of its villains providing a lackluster installment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #4 The inevitable confrontation between Mary Jane and Black Cat finally arrives in Mary Jane & Black Cat #4 and resolves exactly in the fashion that most well-attuned readers might expect, but the issue succeeds in how it meets reader expectations, not in defying them. It speaks well to the venture that all of the relationships in this issue hold some authentic appeal, even the strained alliance with the demon S'ym. But whatever charms the straightforward-backstabber holds, they pale in comparison to a genuine portrayal of friendship between the eponymous heroines. They speak bluntly and with passion, and all of that is naturally converted into a thrilling display of superhero style amidst a dramatic battle. It's a great fusion of familiar drama with ludicrous stakes that feels true to Spidey comics and both of the characters involved. That this issue is resolved just in time for the pair to go out of the frying pan and into the fire promises an excellent finish to this outstanding miniseries. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 MOON KNIGHT #21 You know an issue has your attention when you arrive at the end and it feels as if no time has passed. That's what happened with Moon Knight #21, made even more impressive by the fact that Moon Knight isn't even in the majority of the story. Jed MacKay has continually developed the surrounding cast to the point where you don't even mind issues where Marc isn't in the forefront, and you're equally as invested in what happens to them, especially in regards to Reese. It's impressive to say the least, and so is the gorgeous artwork by Alessandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg, who at this point are easily one of the best teams to ever work on the character. Cory Petit's lettering is just as impressive, conveying the feeling and sound of the club through Reese's viewpoint in truly brilliant fashion. No complaints here. Moon Knight just keeps killing it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION #1 New Mutants: Lethal Legion picks up where the previous volume of New Mutants left off, with Escapade spending part of her time on Krakoa while bonding with other members of the Lost Club, particularly Cereblla. But more time on Krakoa means less time for Morgan Red, her friend since childhood who remains in New York City and is averse to immigrating to the mutant nation. The issue's dialog is often pedantic, oscillating between speaking in inspirational memes and baldly verbalizing the themes. The teenage romance of it all is welcome, especially when most modern superhero stories forego such subplots in deference to more bombastic fight scenes. However, the moment is fleeting and lacks chemistry between the characters. More interesting is Morgan's conversation with Rahne about Krakoa. Morgan criticizes Krakoa's nationalistic tendencies, but where Morgan sees a country, Rahne sees a community fighting for the few moments of peaceful joy the world will allow them. Each vocalizes different perspectives on Krakoa's meaning and value that X-Men fans have expressed for years, and each has valid points. It'll be interesting to see where that conversation goes in future issues. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 The rebellion against Mr. Sinister continues in a bombastic fashion while this story buckles beneath the weight of multiple worlds. As a standalone story, Nightcrawlers has proven to be a dense mess, with too much lore packed into the pages at hand. So much goes on between these covers no characters or plot threads manage to grab the spotlight and stand out. Instead, readers are left with another issue full of exposition about a story being told elsewhere. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PREDATOR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Predator #1 has not only what fans expect from the series, but wastes no time in giving it to the readers. Series writer Ed Brisson has previously shown his capacity for pacing larger action beats but this debut issue proves it might be his strongest tool as a writer. The assembled team of artists are firing on all cylinders as well, collaborating on each image and truly making them the best they can be and pushing this story in big ways. Finally the cherry on top of it all is letterer Clayton Cowles' onomatopoeias, which answer the question "What sound does a Predator's spear make when it slams through a soldier's chest?" -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #3 Scarlet Witch continues to be unabashedly, effortlessly sensational. In this issue, Wanda teams up with Polaris in a fight to save part of Subatomica – a near-perfect combination of personal and larger canonical stakes for her case-of-the-week superheroics. Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli and company take that idea and have some stylish and unexpected fun with it, and the execution is wonderful on practically ever level. You owe it to yourself to be reading this book. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #2 Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #2 spends a big chunk of its run time recapping what happened to Al Harper way back in the earliest days of the Silver Surfer comic back in the late 60s. You can't really blame writer John Jennings for wanting to go this route given so few readers will know Harper's backstory, but it does pull the focus away from the Toni & Josh angle that made the first issue such a standout. The minimal art detail also doesn't do the book any favors, making the one big action scene (no, not the one teased by the cover) feel like it was rushed to meet a deadline. At least the cliffhanger looks promising, though it might make issue #2 skippable if you try and read this all via a trade. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #32 After rescuing Valance from certain doom, our bounty hunters are on the run from Inferno Squad, though a bizarre Force wave of energy unlocks something deep within Zuckuss that threatens not just his life, but that of the entire crew. Even though this issue does very little to move the narrative forward, as a majority of the book is just Valance piloting a ship through an asteroid field in attempts to lose Inferno Squad, we've given a significant glimpse into Zuckuss' history that is more exciting than most of the recent installment in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters. It's unclear at this point if this flashback will make the present-day storyline any more fascinating or if this was merely an opportunity to add more layers to the bounty hunter, yet even just being given an interesting story about a primal warrior taking on a massive monster is at least somewhat entertaining, so there's no complaints from the reader on this standalone experience. What this means for the future of Bounty Hunters, however, is yet to be seen, though if this narrative arc finally finds ways to make us connect with the figures we've been spending time with for years, it could all be worth it. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 At its core, this issue dives deep into the connection that people of Star Wars have to the Force, and the relationship many in the High Republic Era had to the Jedi. Those are interesting concepts that haven't been explored enough in Star Wars lore, making this a compelling installment of the High Republic series. There's a lot going on in the front half, and it takes a little while to drive its point home, but all-in-all The High Republic has delivered another solid issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #2 Hot on the trail of her cousin after being kidnapped by the Empire, Sana and her family face some setbacks that might delay a rescue attempt, but all members of the Sarros family prove to be resourceful, as Aryssha starts planting the seeds that could lead to an escape from her Imperial husband. Even if this issue doesn't bring with it game-changing ramifications for the franchise as a whole, it helps showcase what makes the world of Star Wars, and Sana's backstory specifically, so compelling. Rather than every adventure teasing a world-ending threat, we witness Sana using her resources and connections to help find a solve for a problem that directly impacts her, even if neither the Empire or Rebellion will notice much difference either way. Thanks to the compelling nature of Sana as a character, we get teases of her and her family's history that tie into more well-known corners of the saga, yet without having to rely on them for the entire premise of this arc. We might only be two issues in, but Star Wars: Sana Starros is setting itself up to potentially be the best new Star Wars comic in years. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 The first issue starts off pretty slowly by getting the reader acclimated with X-23's past and her current whereabouts. Her internal dialogue comes across a bit stilted, but things really pick up and become fun when Kimura makes her debut with a new character called Haymaker. There's potential here for something entertaining, but we'll have to see if the rest of the miniseries delivers. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #20 X-Men #20 continues the "Lord of the Brood," starting with a text page in which Cyclops advocates for genocide before throwing to a scene where the Brood dance the choreography from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video (or so we're told since the art doesn't succeed at showing). After this, the issue offers a prolonged action sequence in which the X-Men battle the Brood, sees Jean discover the real culprit behind the Brood's change in temper, and follows up on the M and Forge story taking place on the other side of a black hole. The issue suffers pacing issues in dealing with all of this, spending lots of space reminding readers about that one previous issue that set up this issue's big villain reveal while only finding two pages for M and Forge's story, which is neither enough space for readers to comfortably settle into where they left off nor for the issue to progress the story significantly. The big battle should be the issue's setpiece, but it lacks the epic punch and vibrant grandeur of earlier installments of the series, feeling faded and by the numbers by comparison. A lot is going on here, and yet nothing stands out. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALMIGHTY #2 Almighty #2 fails to build upon the already threadbare setting, structure, and characters presented in its debut. Fale and Del continue to move down the road with a mysterious gang in pursuit, and that's essentially the entire issue. The post-apocalyptic landscape is unmemorable, when it's even present, considering many backgrounds are non-existent or only provide a few additional lines of aging to generic places. Beyond vague mentions of "Zone One," there's no illumination to the state of the world or how it got to this point. There's a similar lack of characterization surrounding the series' heroines with Fale left only to present scars and a single mid-tier one-liner. The action is poorly paced across pages with booby traps and gunfights unfolding with minimal impact. After two complete issues it's difficult to answer what Almighty is about, much less where it might be going or if it's worth following that journey; probably best to just leave it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 A.R.C. #1 A.R.C. provides readers a one-shot tale focused on the action and efforts of anti-poaching organizations on the continent of Africa, albeit with the pacing, plotting, and approach of a spy thriller. The issue only briefly acknowledges the atrocity of poaching in an ugly spread of mutilated elephants before focusing on shootouts with local warlords and corporate skullduggery. Even for the unfamiliar, A.R.C. lays out the complexity bound up in such issues as topics from apartheid wealth to child soldiers are noted. Much of this comes across in a clumsy fashion given the limited space for compressing so much detail, but the recovery of a single child still offers a heartwarming string of notes alongside the action. Skirting realistic themes and truly horrific problems with tropes that often lean into the superhero genre does not always work, but it does offer a lens for awareness and sufficient thrills that A.R.C. may capture the attention of some consistent Image Comics readers who will not have previously put much, if any thought into these thorny issues. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE #4 Assassin's Apprentice is the series I didn't see coming, and now the series is really kicking into overdrive with issue #4. Robin Hobb and Jody Houser move things forward in a huge way for Fitz as far as mission and purpose, but also in the way of becoming more than just a silent vessel. Thanks to the introduction of Chade, Fitz is starting to open up more and show more of his drive and personality, and that also opens up the other characters since they have more to play off of. The mentor and student relationship between Fitz and Chade is also unlike most others, and artist Ryan Kelly and colorist Jordie Bellaire bring life to even the smallest of moments. There's an extensive amount of dialogue occupying the page, but Kelly, Bellaire, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou keeps thing from becoming overwhelming. I'm completely invested at this point, and the hooks only sink in further with every issue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD TREE #2 Blood Tree #2 provides a bit of insight into the serial killer at the heart of the city, along with the detectives who are tracking him. While the MO of the murderer is interesting, the real intriguing part of the comic is the lead detective Dario, whose home life seems to be crumbling without him even knowing about it. This is still a strangely straightforward crime comic, but it's not a bad one. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Gimmick, the latest series from AHOY Comics, is a dark comedy about a wrestler with potentially terrifying superhuman abilities. Written by Joanne Starer and drawn by Elena Gogou, The Gimmick isn't afraid of putting its love of professional wrestling on display, using industry lingo to tell a specific story and creating characters that could believably be found backstage at a wrestling promotion. The Gimmick #1 wears its big heart on its sleeve, but that heart sometimes gets in the way of a cohesive vision and compelling storytelling. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 GOSPEL #5 Gospel #5 is magnificent. Not only does the issue bring a complete conclusion to the story—both present and past—but it also offers a bit of commentary on the nature of how stories from the past often have ended up changed by the time they reach modern ears. There's also the layer of finding your own path and your own story and none of it feels forced. This is storytelling at its finest all while telling a story and frankly, this issue is just fantastic. So is the whole series. There's really no other way to say it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 KNOW YOUR STATION #4 Sarah Gailey and Liana Kangas' sci-fi mystery takes on new unique layers in its latest issue, sending its narrative down corridors that aren't even open to stories of a different sub-genre. Gailey's ability to weave the story's hot-mess-express lead in and out of the nooks and crannies of the entire series continues to be a treat to read. Kangas' artwork remains the main highlight though as she continues to experiment with the story's future technology as a means for blocking each of her panels. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5