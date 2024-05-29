Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/29/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC Pride 2024 #1, Hellverine #1, William of Newbury #1, and Grommets #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN: DARK AGE #3

Batman: Dark Age moves into the 1970s and shows Batman facing off against a very different kind of threat – the systematic decline of a city by its ruling class. Honestly, I loved that Batman's nightly patrols and run-ins with the False Face Society was doing nothing to improve Gotham's situation, as Batman realized that there were bigger and more sinister forces at play than simple gang violence. It's a very interesting parallel to the impact of various social laws on urban living during the 1970s and 1980s, many of which had horrifically harmful effects on cities that weren't studied and acknowledged until years later. This has become a very weird but interesting series, and I'm curious to see how it plays out as it moves into the second half of its story. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13

The latest grab bag of The Brave and The Bold proves to largely be full of positives, from Mark Russell and Jon Mikel's delightfully zany Booster Gold and Jurassic League crossover, to Deliah S. Dawson and Serg Acuna's emotional and cathartic finale to their Artemis tale. The only weak spot can be found within the first chapter of Nightwing and Deadman's team-up story, as Kelley Jones' exaggerated aesthetic is taken to some concerning proportions. Luckily, this chapter of The Brave and The Bold largely delivers. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DC PRIDE 2024 #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In its fourth year, the grand experiment of DC Pride is proving to be a reliably wonderful success. Through its various premises and lovely rapport, DC Pride 2024 champions the publisher's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and the impact they have upon readers. Whether covering the lofty ambitions of queer storytelling, or simply providing an intimate character drama, every chapter within DC Pride 2024 provides something validating, inspiring, or simply entertaining. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1085

Detective Comics #1085 shows the darker and more focused Batman in action, not only with his brutal fight against the Orghams now fully underway, but also with Batman taking steps to counter their supernatural powers. It's the beginning of a more triumphant Batman, although he seems a bit more unhinged and more willing to compromise with his foes than before. It'll be interesting to see how this arc wraps up, especially with several unaccounted for wild cards (like the Joker) still yet to play their proverbial hand. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #9

The Flash #9 finally resolves some of the series' longest-running mysteries as the rogue-infused conspiracy haunting the steps of every speedster expands. Readers are able to revel in a few key revelations as Barry finds Iris and Linda in the park for a sequence filled with humor, action, and the bonds of familial love that undergirds this series. As a result the series makes clear that all of the mysteries and strangeness pervading its pages are connected to well-planned climaxes; each answer lands in this issue, even if the greater conspiracy remains mysterious. There's a willingness to play with major Flash figures as showcased in outstanding spreads featuring a "Crown of Thawnes" in this issue. Not every character must be a revelation unto themself, rather they fit within a sprawling superhero canon and play specific roles that fit the story at hand. Artists Ramon Pérez and Vasco Georgiev collaborate effectively together with action sequences that capture both the speed and stillness surrounding these events, although a handful of close up panels on character faces land with flat expressions and overly broad linework. The Flash #9 is an exciting issue bound to satisfy readers pondering the series' mysteries since issue #1 while providing plenty of suspense for the adventure to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) GREEN ARROW #12

Green Arrow finally gets a happy ending with his family, and boy does he deserve it. The Merlyn threat is wrapped up pretty nicely, and before we brace ourselves for the "Absolute Power" event, Team Arrow goes back to where it all started for Oliver Queen. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #40

Sometimes, Harley Quinn works best when you dial down the wackiness and just let Harley exist as a three-dimensional character rather than the punchline of a joke; Harley Quinn #40 is an excellent example of that. The issue is light on Harley's usual frantic nonsense and instead leans into the more serious aspects of her nature: her desire to be better, her genuine care for her students, her overall reformation. As a result, while this issue is largely setup, it's setup that feels substantive and is engaging both in terms of the character and the plot. Artistically, the issue maintains a lighthearted tone even when the story takes a couple of more serious turns but it creates a sense of balance that really works. Harley Quinn has really started to find its footing and this issue feels like things are on stable ground. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #10

The Penguin #10 sets the stage for the upcoming series finale as the many figures in this ensemble all converge in Gotham City in a battle for the city's secret criminal empire. The plotting of this conspiracy is outstanding with each minor figure, as well as Batman and the Penguin, playing a distinct role. Yet the storytelling of The Penguin #10 as it shifts to a new narrative perspective every couple of pages makes for a fractured reading experience. Readers are left to connect dots without ever having sufficient time to engage with characters and other (more interesting) elements. A final sit down between Oswald and Addison provides some pathos but seems rushed amidst the rest of the issue with much of the potential subtext converted into text as both Oswald and Addison narrate their own perspectives. However, Rafael de Latorre's depiction of this Gotham City gang war is beyond reproach with visceral depictions of violence and far worse implied against the city's gray, uncaring skies. Even if readers find themselves uninvested in the characters involved, there's still a thrill to be found in watching the Cobblepots' titanic criminal infrastructure begin to collapse. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POWER GIRL #9

Power Girl and Crash make up one heck of a one-two punch. I certainly hope this run will continue to put them in the spotlight together as the story progresses, because there's quite a lot of potential. So much of this story, though, hinges on whatever is being planned with Brainiac, and that remains up in the air. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #6

Avengers: Twilight ends with a major brawl between the Avengers, the Red Skull, and the Red Skull's secret weapon – the Hulk. For the most part, the comic ends with a pretty standard passing of the torch, with the Avengers Assembling to deal with one of their biggest foes (with a few unfortunate casualties along the way) and then leaving things up to the next generation to do better. There is a final twist that I won't spoil that really brings home the heroism on display throughout the issue, although I felt that the comic's core premise of the United States' slow descent into fascism got swept under the rug a bit too cleanly without enough consequences. This was still ultimately a fun Avengers story, one that could have had a bit more weight (and likely would have with a few more issues), but still captured the spirit of the Avengers nicely. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1

It's cool to follow Black Panther's experience as a vampire after the events of Blood Hunt #1. His internal dialogue is riveting, and the constant fight against his vampiric influences is noble, yet sad at times. I didn't expect for Black Panther: Blood Hunt to be a battle between T'Challa and Bast, so that unexpectedness is welcomed. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4

We finally get the comic book debut of Issa Rae's Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Her story is a fun one, as she's pitted against the multiverse version of an Avenger. I was hoping there'd be a big reveal of who the father of her baby is, but perhaps Sony Pictures Animation is waiting for that to happen on the big screen. The additional stories starring Spider-Rex and Weapon VIII help fill out the remainder of the issue, which is the last for this edition of Edge of Spider-Verse. Of course, there's a set up for where the story will head next in Spider-Society. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLVERINE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hellverine #1 gets a strong recommendation from me, even if you haven't been keeping up with either Wolverine or Ghost Rider. Percy has shown his knack for crafting compelling stories since his days writing Marvel's audio dramas and the artwork revels in the ridiculous nature of it all. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3

Obscura's true identity has been revealed, causing Felicia and MJ to be at odds as the limited-series continues. There are still more than a few issues that the latest "Dynamic Duo" is suffering from as the comic continues, mostly when it comes to MJ's adeptness at being a superhero and the fact that the creative team isn't really diving into her power set. Felicia clearly is being given a parallel between herself and Peter Parker's relationship, though the script has been flipped. This relationship is an example of a story beat that will only be as effective as its finale. I did get a kick out of including some old Spidey villains making their return in issue three, though the series needs to address some of its weaknesses to really stick the landing when it wraps. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1

More of an intro to the team and characters than a hit-the-ground-running story, Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 is a fun new chapter in the larger Marvel crossover. Writer Bryan Hill does well with introducing characters in a very new reader friendly way while also making sure those keeping up with this corner of the Marvel universe don't feel pandered to. The real sell for the book is art by Germán Peralta and colors by Arthur Hesli, which evoke a specific kind of horror movie mood, building the world out in a colorful way before soaking it in blood and fire. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHT THRASHER #4

To say that Dwayne's decisions and overall approach left a lot to be desired in previous issues would be an understatement, though the potential was there to really bring things home in Night Thrasher #4. Thankfully that turned out to be the case, as J. Holtham brings the heated conflict to a satisfying conclusion that also sets a promising new status quo for Dwayne, his alter-ego, and the neighborhood itself. While the stakes are high, there's also plenty of room for some stylish action, which Nelson Daniel, Matt Milla, and Travis Lanham knock out of the park. Night Thrasher is as effective in combat as ever, but the costume and all the new tech pairs brilliantly with his ruthless efficiency, making for one of the slickest versions of Night Thrasher to date. Hopefully it won't be too long before we see Night Thrasher back in action, as this series has proven that there's plenty left in the tank. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5

Sound meets fury in Rise of the Powers of X #5 signifying nothing except the end of one Marvel Comics brand soon to be replaced by another. The final showdown between Enigma, Jean Grey, and Professor Xavier pays off the various plot threads introduced primarily since "Sins of Sinister" and reformulated in "Fall of Krakoa" efficiently enough; characters are placed neatly into a new status quo and the old threats are tucked away. Those climactic conflicts are split between the Phoenix and Enigma's battle across space-time and a final conversation between Xavier and Moira framed to reflect Powers of X. The spectacle of these confrontations is familiar Marvel Comics fare, including Jean Grey's presentation as an impossibly powerful force of the universe shaped by an impossibly randy male gaze. The final few pages seem to forget where this story came from or what it was about as Xavier is led away by undefined masked soldiers and Moira's fate is left too ambiguous to make much of a statement. It's unclear what this event has to say about the themes evoked so powerfully in Powers of X and House of X, but it's ready for you to buy some more X-Men comics. Having invested so much reading time in an era of X-comics that ultimately led nowhere with nothing much to say, I can't say that's an alluring proposition anymore. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4

With this issue, Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver's first team-up miniseries draws to a close, and it proves to be an effort that's clever, but not groundbreaking. Steve Orlando's script succeeds much more in the complex and lovely family dynamics, as opposed to in the conflict with the Wizaard. Lorenzo Tammetta's art does perfectly fit whatever the series needs to deliver, offering an equal measure of emotional character shots and high-octane action. While it might not have been worth pausing the momentum of Marvel's already-great Scarlet Witch solo series, this finale proves that the Maximoff siblings' adventures have their charms. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #7

Bailey's heroic journey hasn't been an easy one, and at times his mentors and friends haven't made that journey any less challenging. Toss in being captured by Madame Monstrosity and it's easy to see that Bailey truly needed a win, and thankfully Spider-Boy #7 delivers that in spades. While the action packed showdown towards the end of the issue is as epic as you'd expect thanks to the brilliant work of Paco Medina, Erick Arciniega, Joe Caramagna, and Cory Petit, it's the investment in Bailey as a character from Dan Slott that allows the issue to soar. Slott showcases the profound effect Bailey has had on others during his relatively short time back, and seeing that represented visually as those who rush to help Bailey stand alongside him can't help but feel like a true moment of triumph. Spider-Boy closes this first chapter on a high note, and the future is brighter than ever. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #4

After this second miniseries spent the vast majority of its real estate laying the groundwork for this final battle, at least the end result was largely clever and entertaining. Cody Ziglar's script doesn't go too far below the surface with its cast of characters, but there are enough fun and hilarious flourishes to make the ride worthwhile. Justin Mason's art rises to the challenge, although a handful of action sequences get slightly muddied in their execution. Still, if you're a Spider-Punk fan who has been following this chapter of Hobie's story, you're going to be pleased. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2

On a colony known as Moonbender, which consists of former mercenaries and soldiers of fortune who have no home left to return to, Darth Maul embarks on an unexplained mission to infiltrate the colony and destroy anything in his way. Given his power as a Sith, Maul makes quick work of many figures standing in his way, as readers are left to guess until the final pages what is motivating this mission. This story doesn't offer any new insight on Maul so much as it offers an opportunity to depict just how deadly he can be in a number of ways. Much like Vader, Maul isn't merely a threat due to his brute force and his ruthlessness, but also in his resiliency and quick thinking. Those Maul fans who are more interested in his physical prowess that his complicated psyche will have a lot to enjoy about this book, while the issue's final reveal also highlight just how nefarious the Emperor is and what he's willing to sacrifice just to prove a point. Even if it's not especially violent, it's another thrilling standalone story for this Black, White & Red storyline. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #3

In Jango's pursuit of the Hope of Glee Anselm, which is a relatively safe bounty compared to other targets, Fett reunites with someone from his past who knows exactly what Jango is capable of and how to circumvent his more deadly tendencies. While the actual object he's pursuing might not necessarily create a threat, Jango learns that there's a lot more to this bounty and the journey could prove to be his most dangerous yet. This penultimate issue of the series is more action-forward than its predecessors, so anyone who's a fan of seeing comic book combat between bounty hunters in the galaxy far, far away will have a lot to like, especially since we not only see a lot of action, but see it depicted in various styles. The visual interpretations of these showdowns feel lively and kinetic, so even if this story seems to not be heading anything especially revelatory, merely getting an issue of intergalactic fisticuffs is still an improvement from a series like Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, which was often overcrowded and too expositional. We're crossing our fingers that the final issue delivers something a bit more narratively fulfilling, yet we at least can appreciate that this series won't be wearing out its welcome. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

It's frankly not fair to the rest of the comic book world that Ultimate Spider-Man is this good. Writer Jonathan Hickman not only reveals that he can successfully navigate remixing decades of Marvel lore but also his own narrative, which is just a few issues deep at this point. Guest artist David Messina continues to bring the goods here, and in a way the slight differences between his art and what Marco Checchetto did in previous issues is a key component of the comic's storytelling. It elevates the storytelling as so much of these past two issues are about perspective. There's still time to get in one of the best Marvel comics of the year right now. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #50

Benjamin Percy's run on Wolverine has been one for the ages, and it concludes with the dramatic 50th issue this week. It delivers what many fans expected—the climactic fight between Logan & Victor Creed on the remnants of Krakoa—but it also takes time to say a bit more about the character amidst all the slashing and bloodshed. Wolverine isn't just a killer, he doesn't allow himself to be defined by his painful past. And while wrapping up the Krakoa era of the X-Men has been controversial, the issue gives the era one last hurrah from one of its most iconic characters. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1

Marvel Comics celebrates the renewal of Mystique and Destiny's vows in X-Men: The Wedding Special, which doesn't shy away from the complexities inherent in the celebration of two women who have had careers as terrorists and been unrepentant murderers or accessories thereof. The main story presents a wedding ceremony befitting Mystique and Destiny in that it quickly turns into a heist. "Wedding Gatecrashers" focuses on Captain Britain and Askani's efforts to make it to the wedding on time. It doesn't have much new to say about the characters but is a suitable showcase for the queer mutant power couple. "Get Mystique… a Gift!" is a story dedicated to teachers who support LGBTQ youths. Despite sometimes reading like a social media thread, it does a stellar job of digging into the complexities of human beings and the inherent compromises made in celebrating them. The final two stories, "Épée of Truth" and "The Thief's Surprise," are solid if not particularly memorable. X-Men: The Wedding Special finally gives one of Marvel's earliest queer couples their due, a worthwhile endeavor even if the individual stories inside aren't likely to linger in anyone's mind for long. The issue gets bonus points for including Angelique Roche's interview with Chris Claremont and reprinting Peter David and Guang Yap's backup from X-Factor Annual #6 from 1991, a poignant and unexpectedly humorous short story about Mystique grieving after Destiny's death. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image #1 (Photo: Image Comics) THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #6

A fine conclusion to a story that has often meandered through its plot, The Bloody Dozen's final chapter is saved by Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque delivering dynamic splash pages. Color artist Rachelle Rosenberg elevates the work even higher too, bringing the promise of vampires in space to a hilarious fever pitch. This has been the case for the entire series, as writer Charles Soule's narrative ideas don't always add up cohesively, but in the end the read is saved thanks to unique and interesting artwork. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 DRAWING BLOOD #2

Drawing Blood continues to be an interesting comic exercise, detailing the downward spiral of a once notable comic wunderkind (and with a lot of vulnerable truths on display thanks to co-creator Kevin Eastman). The artwork by Ben Bishop keeps this one grounded and keeps the pace going, but extra pages completed by Eastman and others by Troy Little are the book at its best. Drawing Blood isn't necessarily "must read" territory but it's something that TMNT fans will find mighty interesting to linger on considering Eastman's entire career. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GROMMETS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] I think readers will be well served reading Grommets #1 with no expectations. Its solicit promises a lot of specific things and it certainly addresses all of the promised concepts, but I'd be more inclined to characterize it as Richard Linklater by way of The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, which is to say it possesses an idiosyncratic perspective. Yes, it delivers on the coming-of-age story of two teenagers in mid-California during the mid-80s immersed in skater culture (with clear biographic inspiration) but serves that collection of very specific elements in a fashion that is entirely unique. The first issue strikes a truly unique tone in the marriage of script and art that is equal parts cartoonish and sincere to deliver some big laughs and surprising depths. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 NIGHTS #7

Nights is already a book that has struggled with focus in the past, and the start of this new arc brings that issue directly into the spotlight. There's a ton going on in this issue, most of it without the characters that took center stage in the previous six issues. It takes quite a while to really get a handle on what's going on here. The picture is painted by the end of the issue, and there's a hope that things will be smoother moving forward, but that isn't yet guaranteed. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE SIX FINGERS #4

The Six Fingers #4 sees Johannes investigating Neo Novena more deeply and realizing the artificiality of it all, with entire power planets dedicated to moving batteries from one storage room to another. Meanwhile, power is pumped into the city from somewhere else, prompting the existentialist dilemma running throughout. Johannes discusses with other characters what their existence means and whether Neo Novena is real. The Shadows and tight framing keep the noir vibe and ramp up the tension as things increasingly spiral out of control, capped off with a sex scene that calls back to the dismemberment silhouettes of The One Hand #1, making the sexual subtext into text and placing it in full view, conveying the sense that the reader is coming around to the other side of whatever it is at the heart of The One Hand Killer's existence. It's ripping, compelling cyberpunk noir with depth that hasn't yet missed a beat. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #2

Kate Marsden's hunt for a very human killer remains the focus of Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! #2 as her perspective proves to be less reliable than readers might anticipate from a journalist. Following her near-death experience, Kate is experiencing hallucinations and other effects related to anoxic brain injury and artist Matthew Roberts deftly shifts between her uncertain visions of events and more objective representations. The creature continues to lurk in the shadows just as readers question what may rest in the shadows of Kate's own mind making for a thriller that's compelling on a psychological as well as a visceral level. There are plenty of visceral thrills in the second issue as it introduces narcos, follows Kate's own prey, and showcases another appearance by the Gillman. Roberts dispatches these scenes of violence with grace, delivering so much in a single spectacular spread. It's already clear that the real monsters of this story are human, but what forms their monstrosity might take and who among them are monstrous remain open and intriguing questions. I, for one, can't wait to delve deeper into those dark waters for answers next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 W0RLDTR33 #10

There's a lot of exposition in W0RLDTR33 #10 from Tynion and Blanco, but luckily, this isn't too much of a deterrent when it comes to the overall quality of issue ten. With this latest issue, Worldtree is able to once again prove that it might very well be the best horror comic book on the market today. Where it truly shines this time around is the examination of a world without the internet and the inherent terror both on a large and small scale of what that world would look like. All the characters continue to work quite well here, as it's clear that Tynion is firing on all engines across the board here. Initially, I thought that W0RLDTR33 would end around its sixth issue, but here's hoping the series has a long road ahead of it as it continues to be a tour-de-force in horror. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA – SO'LEK'S JOURNEY #4

As So'lek nears the end of his journey, for the first time, he begins to consider what comes next once his quest is complete. A near-death experience lands him in the care of a tribal healer who nurses him back to health while also playing the manic-pixie-dream-girl-like role of repairing his spirit with her unorthodox behavior. As in previous issues, So'lek receives an offer to stay and put down new roots and again passes on the offer so that he can finish what he started, despite receiving a spiritual message hinting that he has fulfilled his duty already. It's another issue that's crafted well but relies heavily on established tropes and a narrative pattern that is, by now, well-worn. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #4

This Count Crowley arc-ender lacks some of the focus of the rest of the series, trying to do a few too many things at once. Even an unfocused Count Crowley is still better than most comic books, though. Jerri continues to get better and better as a leading character and a couple of potential revelations (albeit from questionable sources) have the series moving towards some wonderful stories in the future. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA – ORIGIN IV #1

For the first time in nearly two years, Vox Machina – Origins is back with another chapter. This particular story arc should be interesting, as it's essentially a re-telling of the events that were loosely adapted in The Legend of Vox Machina animated series. While the pilot episode of the comic was a bit more action-packed, Vox Machina – Origins can afford to pace things a bit, with the group exploring multiple leads instead of stumbling right into the central mystery. Jody Houser, of course, understands these characters very well, while Noah Hayes' art is absolutely fantastic and really brings the characters (and also many of the subtle facial expressions) to life. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DAWNRUNNER #3

Dawnrunner continues to be such a fresh entry in the pantheon of kaiju vs mech stories, and it feels like things are just getting started. The fight sequences are wonderfully illustrated and never outstay their welcome. Anita's link to the past is a brilliant hook that finds new ways to engage with each passing issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE CORRINO #3

Every narrative thread in Dune: House Corrino #3 plays out like a series of "and then" statements; this stems from the its adapted source material, but there are no notable improvements made upon a novel that largely walks readers through a fictional history bereft of the themes and characters that make Dune and its modern theatrical adaptations such compelling fare. Instead, readers find Emperor Shaddam, the Bene Gesserit, and various other factions explaining their motives in expository dialogue before the next thing happens. All of which is to say that House Corrino #3 is a terribly dull read. An imperial assassination attempt is so quickly dispatched as to hold no suspense in the offing, even if readers are already certain of Shaddam's survival. The quick sequencing of various planets and settings offers too little space to ever wonder at any specific set of designs and there is so much exposition that it neglects any opportunities to indulge in visual spectacle. There's no denying that House Corrino effectively adapts its source material, but that seems to have cursed its effectiveness as a story in the comics medium. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #12

Condensing the final act of Dragon Tooth into a single issue of comics exposes some inherent flaws of adapting its source material into a medium so limited by space. More than one key action sequence, specifically those set in space, are confusing when broken into only a handful of panels; readers are expected to have a clear understanding of the science surrounding the story in order to understand plans and infer outcomes. The additional space provided in a novel or television story is missing and excitement is lost upon multiple re-reads of the same sequence. It also lacks the space to provide denouements for characters experiencing notable changes and traumas, even leaving one central character's fate in question. The cliffhanger for this story is undeniably intriguing as it spaces out a single moment of horror across several pages, but the same cannot be said for the rest of this issue. There are still plenty of fine dialogue exchanges and a few outstanding character moments, but it's hard to deny that the comics adaptation of The Expanse is the least fulfilling of all the media available to audiences. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GHOSTBUSTERS: BACK IN TOWN #3

Ghostbusting can be a challenging business, and that's been a recurring theme of Ghostbusters: Back in Town. Things boiled over in issue #2, but that sets the stage for a welcome family reunion of sorts in Back in Town #3. Not a literal reunion mind you, as the family has been set up in the same home base, but more so in the sense of a family finding its footing again as an actual family, and David M. Booher allows their renewed understanding to shine through as the issue comes to a close. The journey along the way encapsulates much of what fans love abut the franchise as a whole, leading with charm, humor, and spectral throwdowns. The mystery of the villain's identity is also compelling, and her appearances are bolstered by the lively artwork of Blue Delliquanti, colorist Cris Peter, and letterer Jimmy Betancourt. The ending is a bit abrupt, but it definitely has me on the hook for the next showdown. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GODZILLA: MECHAGODZILLA 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1

After surviving a close encounter with Godzilla, Dr. Sato dedicates his life to creating the Mechagodzilla that can defeat that kaiju once and for all. Despite Sato's efforts, there's a secret he's hiding that could prove to be a bigger threat to humanity than Godzilla itself. One of the most appealing elements of all good Godzilla stories is that there isn't an obvious good vs. evil, as these stories depict various groups of characters who all seem somewhat justified in the actions they carry out, no matter who suffers the consequences. This story effectively captures that spirit, depicting Godzilla both as a destroyer of worlds and as a defender of the planet, while also highlighting the many layers to Dr. Sato and what could drive someone to such drastic measures. The story itself is competent enough, but doesn't bring in anything particularly thrilling that hasn't been seen in other Godzilla adventures, nor does the artwork manage to capture the unbridled destruction of Godzilla stomping across the big screen. The book isn't a complete wash, as devout Godzilla fans will appreciate getting to see beloved figures duking it out in the comic book medium, though the experience doesn't bring anything new to the table that hasn't been explored in a more satisfying way in dozens of movies. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #3

This is one of the wildest comics I can ever remember reading... and I mean that in a good way! The writing and art in Golgotha Motor Mountain #3 is something out of a fever dream on acid, and there are times where I had to reread pages again before settling on what really happened. The hillbilly brotherly duo of Vernon and Elwood try to peddle their alien meth to a veterans group, and of course, chaos ensues. You have your stereotypical paranoid veterans in the group, but for once, their fears are actually validated. And just when you don't think things can get any crazier, the brothers take out their pursuer with a mutated car. It's almost hard to decipher what's happening, but I don't even mind. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE RETURN #4

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return saved some of its best punches for last, though the table is also effectively set for future stories. Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson craft a thrilling final battle that pays off the story and its characters in several intriguing ways. Artist Nico Leon, colorist Dono Sanchez-Almara, and letterer Ed Dukeshire weave those character moments within the epic action set pieces brilliantly. Praise is also deserved in regards to the Rangers themselves, who feel like they stepped out of the show, and the colors literally leap off the page as the team starts to finally come together. While certain twists are expected, there are others that you truly won't see coming, though even when expected, Johnson and Hotson give still give those moments their just due. and it's all part of a finale that caps off a successful return for some of your all-time favorite heroes. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #15

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World is a series that is bound to be an even more fulfilling read in collection than serialization as its final issue draws together the three distinct timelines and art styles into a cathartic, but bittersweet climax. The artwork of Nick Dragotta, Leila del Duca, and Alexandre Tefenkgi function well in tandem because of how distinctive each individual's style is – capably projecting joy and heartache across the long span of a human life. Emphasis rests on Dragotta's detailed and gritty depiction of the apocalypse with an old Maceo and Mezzy side-by-side, but the heart of their love is undeniable even as their blood fills each panel. Jason Aaron saves only the climactic battle and aftermath for this issue providing plenty of space to consider what that conflict represents. For all of the absurdities found in this imagined wasteland, he makes sure to tie the story into universal threads of love with the hard wisdom of couples who have grown apart and together across decades. It's a moving spectacle and one that's bound to be loved when read as a complete comics saga. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OPERATION SUNSHINE: ALREADY DEAD #2

While there are some aspects of Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #2 that still don't quite feel like they fully make sense, the issue has a great economy of time and space for setting up Anwar's plan while also revealing the truth that Hex has stumbled upon. It makes things a bit more interesting knowing what is supposed to go down, but the actual end goal still feels muddied and like it's being built while written. There is a bit of unexpected justice for one character at the end, however, that is pretty great and surprisingly funny. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 PINE AND MERRIMAC #5

Readers likely won't be surprised by the conclusion of Pine and Merrimac—the supernatural set up and last month's cliffhanger spell out where the story is going—but they shouldn't be disappointed in the miniseries' conclusion either. At its best this story was an engaging romance filled with humor and heart, two elements only highlighted by the terrible conspiracy being investigated. Pine and Merrimac #5 leans heavily on that romance and draws out some of the best panels from Fran Galán including some beautifully soft pencil work. The first half of the issue is equal parts heartbreaking and endearing building towards an inevitable confrontation. Taken as a romantic comedy-horror mash-up, the miniseries delivers on all fronts as it winds down with warm-hearted laughs alongside the crying and terror. It's only the choice to draw out one last twist and leave readers on yet another cliffhanger that serves to undermine that effect. While I'll certainly return for any future Pine and Merrimac adventures, if those final few pages really are the end then they offer an unnecessary sour note that doesn't fit the story preceding them. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #9

Project: Cryptid continues to revel in the bizarre, and often finds its greatest strengths in both its humor along with its unique artistic stylings. The first story follows a hilarious meeting between a woman searching for her next chapter while encountering a "Skunk Ape" on a mountaintop. The second half of the issue follows the "Pooka" and is an absolute feast for the eyes. Ahoy's anthology series is one of the company's best and while there were some misfires along the way, the comic book series has far more hits than misses along the way. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5