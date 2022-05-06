Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/4/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Flashpoint Beyond #1, Iron Man #19, and Twig #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #123 Batman #123 does exactly what it sets out to do: it advances the "Shadow War" arc in some big ways, not only pushing the story forward, but also connecting a few dots as Batman and Robin work together to get to the bottom of who wants a war between Deathstroke and the League. And what makes that work is that the issue does a solid job of balancing action and exposition. There's a good mix of things in the issue between detective work and some fighting so the pacing never really lags. There are even some good character moments that, while they may feel a little out of step, go a long way to bring some human elements to the story. That's not to say they work that well when taken in the bigger picture, but seeing Batman be both human and a father for a moment is a nice touch. The art this issue is actually really nice as well contributing to a sturdy addition to the "Shadow War" storyline. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: NEO-YEAR #2 Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #2 continues an interesting Batman story, one that pits Batman against Gotham City itself. A sentient AI has taken control of Gotham and is using its immense technological tools to corner Batman. Batman is running out of resources and is searching for allies to help him in this fight. Honestly, this is probably the most interesting way DC has used the Batman Beyond franchise in quite some time. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: KILLING TIME #3 King and Marquez aim for the bleachers with this latest issue, and while the disjointed nature of Killing Time's story can be a bit confusing at times, the character beats and art work still make for a fun ride. The Help is the newest villain added to Batman's Rogues Gallery and on the surface, he might seem like an evil Alfred Pennyworth, his personality and ability to manhandle Bats works well for his introduction. Killing Time feels like a big superhero mystery that isn't perfect but it certainly is able to give readers some great Bat-moments while continuing to swim around the heads of some of Batman's greatest villains. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 EARTH-PRIME #3: LEGENDS OF TOMORROW As an issue of the larger Earth-Prime miniseries, this Legends of Tomorrow-themed issue misses the mark, as the trio of stories feel largely unconnected from the larger crossover fight against Magog. But then again, that feels oddly on-brand for the Legends of Tomorrow, and the team have a surprising amount of ground to cover in what is (technically) their first canonical comic appearance. The main story serves as a reunion for the previous members of the Legends, who all unite to protect the family of one of their own, while latter stories shift the focus back onto some of the current team, as well as the recent arrival of Booster Gold. Where the issue excels is in its Legends-like quips, and in the sheer novelty of seeing some of its original faces once again, it feels like the most forgettable issue of Earth-Prime yet. That being said, Paul Pelletier and Andrew Hennessy's art has some bright spots, and there are a number of entertaining moments for fans to enjoy. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Flashpoint Beyond #1 is interesting. While it's not necessarily a story that needed revisiting or its mysteries deepened, there's a solid hook to pull the reader in and the questions the issue raises are intriguing in their own right. Storywise, it's engaging enough, though the over-reliance on somewhat bloated inner monologues make the issue feel more like an extended recap and a good bit of needless filler before getting to the good part. It isn't bad, but it's also not as great as it could be especially considering the quality of the art is already top notch. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #5 Hardware: Season One continues to entertain and the writing surrounding Curtis is excellent, but the latest issue is a bit hard to follow (especially during action sequences) because of some clunky artwork. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) MONKEY PRINCE #4 Monkey Prince #4 is something of a complicated issue. On the one hand, this issue, like the others in the series, is unabashedly fun. There's plenty of wit, snappy dialogue, and a lot of energy befitting the teen hero at its center. On the other, the book doesn't exactly know how to balance the energy of the characters with the pacing of the story and the result is an issue that feels frantic and rushed to the point that even though there are deeply satisfying elements, it still leaves the reader a little hungry for more. There are two stand out strengths, however. The first is how the issue shows just how much Marcus has grown and worked through some of his anxieties while the second is the absolutely delightful and colorful art. Ultimately, this is an issue that is fun to read and to look at, just perhaps a little too rushed. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NUBIA: CORONATION SPECIAL #1 Given how overall sort of lackluster Trial of the Amazons was, I didn't know quite what to expect from Nubia Coronation Special, but it turns out that this is a genuinely wonderful anthology. The book takes the reader through the preparation for Nubia's coronation, but also through different points in her life: before her life as an Amazon, when she tried to stop criminals in Man's World and found herself dealing with a different kind of injustice and also the future. Each story is beautifully written and offers more depth and detail about the new queen. Each of the stories have different tones, but they are all just beautifully done and leave the reader with a lot to think about. On top of that there is the art. The art covers a wide range of styles in this book, but they are all really well done and interesting, visually. You get a real sense of the different parts of who Nubia is through the varying art styes and the whole thing comes together as a well-rounded and stunning portrait of a richly dynamic character. This is quite honestly an outstanding comic book. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ONE-STAR SQUADRON #6 The final issue of One-Star Squadron is, by far, the best issue of the entire miniseries. It's a thesis on heroism and life in a capitalist economy guided by Red Tornado's reverie upon recent tragedies witnessed; it seems like the first issue that was imagined before the rest of the story was developed to support this conclusion. Tornado's musings connect with modern life and provide some notable insights. What seems shallow are the connections to other characters from Heroz4U as the likes of Heckler and G.I. Robot were never provided enough substance to make their segments resonate beyond a superficial level. However, the focus on Minute Man's decline and Red Tornado's fateful decision in issue #5 provides plenty of earnest drama to be considered here. It's a melancholy conclusion and an appropriate one for the series' perspective and approach, but also buoyed by a number of excellent and subtly embedded gags as well as thoughtful emotions on each character's face. One-Star Squadron ends in a better place and offers more satisfaction than much of its journey, which provides an appropriate parallel for its own narrative and themes. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #15 The second part of "Defunded" and conclusion for this volume of Suicide Squad doesn't have much to offer. Rick Flag's surviving team completes their plan to kidnap Lex Luthor in order to fund a Squad without a clear purpose. What will the money be used for? What does this team do now? Those questions are beside the point, apparently, and would spoil a victory toast by questioning what exactly was won. The humor and action along the way in this rushed finish fail to offer anything fresher than "warmed over" here, and the characters themselves are essentially interchangeable in how they function in this issue. Without much (or any) story left to tell this finale offers up a potential hook for a future volume of Suicide Squad that's just as likely to be ignored as ever mentioned again. At least this installment clears the way for another take on an increasingly mainstream DC Comics team. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 TASK FORCE Z #7 There's a lot that unfolds in Task Force Z #7, but little of it seems to propel the story forward. Outside of a few excellent jokes on behalf of Matthew Rosenberg, both the script and overarching plot runs flat. Even with a comic that largely runs on some shocking reveals, none of to be found here in this issue and the end result largely fills like a filler. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 WORLD OF KRYPTON #6 World of Krypton ends much as any Superman reader would expect. Characters are carefully moved to their fated positions and the issue's success depends largely on how interesting that maneuvering manages to be. Kara's story reads like an inconsequential and incomplete note as it's unclear how her story's position is significant to these final moments of social collapse, and her journey ahead is not provided with any notable meaning from these additional elements. The battle between Jor-El and Zod is exciting in its depiction, but banal in conception. Two men beating one another as the world collapses is a superhero story we've all read too many times before. That doesn't rob the final pages from pulling some emotional heft, but the series also never had sufficient space to invest in these inevitable rival's early friendship. The final few pages are certainly the best of this issue as they provide a moment that was inevitable in this specific story, but still bears the emotional heft as readers consider what sort of future they might offer their own children on Earth. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) AVENGERS FOREVER #5 Doom is Doom is Doom. Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder reveal the grand foe behind the Multiversal Masters of Evil...and it's Victor Von Doom, of course. Von Doom's motivations are hilariously egotistical, he's using the Masters of Evil to conquer worlds and snatch up variant versions of himself that he then breaks and uses as his servants, all in the name of saving the only thing worth saving in those worlds. It's a concept that only really works for Doom. I feel like this is a little underwhelming of a "multiversal big bad" concept, but I feel like Avengers Forever in general works better if you don't think about things beyond face value. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #4 The creative team behind Ben Reilly: Spider-Man did a deep dive to come up with Spidercide, the forgotten clone of Peter Parker, as the miniseries' main threat. The comic has done an adequate job of examining Ben Reilly's deepest fears and insecurities, and the presence of Spidercide only compounds those thoughts rattling around in his head. There are a lot of action sequences that are illustrated perfectly, and plenty of characters to cycle through between surprising additions at the end and Spidercide's form-changing abilities. Readers are left to wonder how Ben will make it out of this scenario alive. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1 Thunderbird, one of the longest-lasting dead characters in Marvel Comics' roster, has returned to the cast of X-Men in the Krakoa era and Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 is here to frame the return of someone best known for being dead. While it addresses that element of the character, it's largely beside the point in an issue that focuses on John Proudstar's dual identity as both Mutant and Apache. It features an intriguing new costume design that receives a bit too much explanation in one of the issue's text pages. The story itself feels as though it's on rails, hitting a number of familiar elements from many past X-Men stories set in a slightly varied setting. It's wholesome and earnest in its presentation, but lacks any subtlety or nuance in its approach to identity and Proudstar's own history. While this issue serves to remind readers of why Thunderbird's return is notable, it's their upcoming appearances in X-Men Red that stoke the most excitement for realizing that potential. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 IRON MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Iron Man #19 exceeds every single expectation readers could have, making its final conflict between two titans of the Marvel universe incredibly personal and provoking. The end result is beautiful and unbelievably satisfying to witness, and cements this run as easily being among the best solo stories Tony Stark has had in his decades-long tenure. This issue proves that the "House of Ideas" is at its best when it focuses on the profound and complicated ones, and that it can use them to create genuine magic. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #3 Maestro continues to be my favorite ongoing Marvel series. Every time I think that I've seen everything that this series can throw at the wall, it somehow ups the stakes even further. The best thing about this latest issue of World War M is that many of its characters get introspective about what it means to be a hero and a villain in this universe. In doing so, they start to wonder why they're even still fighting and what their general purpose is in this post-apocalyptic world. Even though it's easy to write off this ongoing Maestro series at first glance, it genuinely has some of the best writing in all of comics at the moment. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #2 I'm finding myself greatly underwhelmed by Marauders so far. Issue #2 has a fair amount of action in tow, but the main narrative thrust is one that I don't find compelling whatsoever to this point. In addition, the artwork in this series, while not bad by any means, features a major lack of emotion on the faces of each character. Marauders is something that longtime X-Men fans might be into, but those who have been out of the loop with all things Mutants in recent years won't find a lot here to latch onto. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS – ALPHA #1 This new era of Spider-Man 2099 kicks off with a bang, in an Alpha primer issue that does a lot of legwork to set up this story for new readers. Miguel O'Hara remains as interesting as ever and Ghost Rider is such a fun addition to a future story like this. The plot itself is a bit hard to follow with so much crammed into every page, but the slightly abstract nature of the art works well in tandem with the tale's pacing. This has the potential to be very fun story going forward. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #23 Packed front to back with intergalactic action and espionage, this issue fully delivers everything a Star Wars fan would want from a comic, minus the recognizable heroes from the live-action films. Commander Zahra proves why she's the heir apparent to Grand Moff Tarkin, matching his cunning and ruthlessness, while the Rebels are shown as constantly having to choose between safety and sacrifice. The time we've spent with these characters in recent months adds gravitas to their mission and their reunions, yet never in a way that is distracting or pandering. The book largely feels like the Scarif battle in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which also demonstrated the power of the storytelling in the galaxy far, far away. This current arc is a must-read for fans new and old, and we can't wait to see how it wraps up. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #1 With little to do in isolation on Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi reflects on his adventures from earlier in life, beginning with his time as a Youngling as he was just discovering his powers. Audiences haven't spent much time with Kenobi in the years between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, with the opening pages immediately being fascinating and demonstrating the former Jedi Master's stoicism and wisdom. When the book jumps back to his adventures as a child, it feels like an experience that will appeal only to young readers, as the entire ordeal feels (at this point) like a prelude borne of necessity rather than of storytelling potential. Obi-Wan is young, has a friend, uses his Force powers, and we're done. Some of these figures might return in future installments, but this lighthearted adventure feels like a stark contrast from the book's opening pages, proving that this series surely has potential, yet might have some growing pains to get through to really find its footing and the right balance of exposition and insight into Kenobi's character that genuinely earns an exploration. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ARCHER AND ARMSTRONG FOREVER #1 Readers unfamiliar with Archer and Armstrong—the exquisitely-trained, recently-unbrainwashed young hero and his seemingly-immortal, perpetually-partying mentor—will find an excellent introduction in these pages. Even those of us who have regularly enjoyed their past misadventures are bound to enjoy this reintroduction. The story drops in on their status quo as roommates and best buds to introduce several new hiccups, all of which walk the line of humorous and deeply concerning. Archer and Armstrong Forever manages to deliver plenty of jokes in the midst of consistent chaos and new fights. The highlights of Archer's many styles of combat combined with Armstrong's readiness to escalate makes for plenty of great gags alongside some inventive bits of goofy action. While this issue #1 serves primarily as an introductory bout, it clearly understands the charm of its premise and promises lots more to appreciate in months to come. I will certainly be sticking around for it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADLY CLASS #52 Halfway through its final storyline, Deadly Class provides the audience with a heartfelt and somber issue, reshaping Marcus and Maria in a way that feels shocking and yet completely in character. Wes Craig, Lee Loughridge, and Rus Wooton set the tone perfectly, with Wooton in particular doing some heavy lifting in the back half of the issue. The trio dial in a book that looks and feels much different than the hyper-kinetic and blood-soaked issues of the last year or so. Remender, late in the game, has provided Marcus with what feels like a new mantra or mission statement. Now it's time to see if any of our heroes live to enjoy it. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 5 out of 5 DOGS OF LONDON #1 A genre-crossing thriller, Dogs of London #1 simultaneously tells a classic noir tale while updating the narrative for current times. Its protagonist is a wise-cracking mobster who finds himself embroiled in the middle of a fight between warring families, which leads to a bit of dark comedy and boundary-pushing. The script is pretty straightforward and easy to parse, but the real stand-out is the book's exceptional artwork from Artecida and Bianconi. Even Steen's lettering is as clean-shaven as the mobsters the story's about, putting a tight little bow on top of an already-pretty-good crime story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 The expanded Dune universe created after Frank Herbet's death has a bad reputation among many sci-fi readers, and these comic book adaptations aren't doing them any favors. In Dune: The Water of Kanly #1, writer Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson script the comics adaptation of a short story they first published in 2017. The tale focuses on Gurney Halleck and the 73 Atreides survivors of the massacre orchestrated by Baron Harkonnen and the Emperor. Rather than simply continuing to survive, Halleck concocts a misguided plan for revenge aimed at Lady Jessica, whom he mistakenly believes to have been the traitor in House Atreides. The issue starts on an awkward foot as, from the opening splash, artist Francesco Montarino's attempts at dynamic layouts with irregular gutters look more like a printing error than a deliberate artistic choice. Halleck's single-minded pursuit of "Kanly" is almost comical, and he repeats the word "Kanly" enough times in dialogue that it loses all gravity. That's hardly the worst trope with which the issue assails its readers. To establish Gurney's tragic backstory, it indulges in brutal and grotesque sexual violence against a woman who gets no characterization or lines of dialogue. This issue isn't simply terrible. It's offensive in the most careless and puerile ways. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 FRONTIERSMAN: LOCK-UP SPECIAL #1 Frontiersman: Lock-Up Special follows our hero as he faces his most formidable foe yet: prison. The issue begins with a superhero lawyer and intangible do-gooder betting on Frontiersman's freedom before an entire prison breaks loose. Filled with light jabs and easy action, this special shows off the man behind Frontiersman's suit in a clean way that fans will eat up. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #3 The stark black and white contrast of Little Monsters continues to be one of its strongest components, and Little Monsters #3 perhaps makes the best use of it yet. We've seen disagreements and different ideals growing within the small ragtag group of child-like vampires, and only in this issue do those differences start to bubble up with some superb foreshadowing by shrouding characters' faces entirely in darkness. All of this is neatly packaged onto a clever, dark twist of childlike wonder and imagination to make this the best issue of Little Monsters so far. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #14 Magic: The Gathering #14 is a fun little fairy tale of a story, appropriately set on Eldraine, that helps define the values of our Planeswalker trio. Garruk, Chandra, and Niko trek through a sweltering swamp, searching for the Cauldron of Eternity. But, as this is Eldraine and fairy tale logic is the rule of the day, they must prove themselves in tests, not of skill but character. McKay leans into the fairy tale vibe with a repeating dialogue framework. Visually, the issue cleverly color codes each Planewalker's thread, helping to create a sense of unity when all three heroes (surprise, surprise) reject the temptations, accusations, and threats levied against them. It's a self-contained issue that doesn't contain much action or events until the end, but it's hard to complain about a solid, standalone-ish, character-focused episode. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MANIFEST DESTINY #46 With the final arch on the horizon, the end has arrived and Manifest Destiny #46 begins by saying farewell to several of its surviving characters before proceeding to dispatch the others. Even as the exact nature of this climax remains mysterious, the nature of the story's "heroes" is quickly clarified. There's no more denying the nature of these individuals—some of whom have been identified as slavers from the very start—and the story pulls no punches now that their final deed is at hand. Manifest Destiny #46 is quick and brutal in delivering this destiny with each member of the party playing their own part; there's no room for romance amongst these moments. It's that readiness to look the ambitions and evils of this expedition in the eye that make this issue a thrilling read; it's also what serves up a cliffhanger that will haunt long-time readers for at least the month ahead as the final two issues of Manifest Destiny loom large ahead. It's clear that no one will escape with both their body and soul intact. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 METAL SOCIETY #1 The year is 2420 and androids have become the dominant species on Earth. Humans are slowly burgeoning once again on the planet, but tensions with robots are running high. As a way to ease those tensions, humans and androids agree to have a UFC-style match between one woman and a robot with the intent of finding out which race is superior. This is merely the backdrop that Metal Society is set against and its opening issues makes for a very enticing one. I'm not sure how this series will evolve in the future, but I find myself very interested in this sci-fi world that has been established in Metal Society #1. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 MONKEY MEAT #5 A monthly highlight of Juni Ba's Monkey Meat series is the amount of humor and impressive art is on display in each issue. The stories of the Monkey Meat Company introduce readers to new characters with ties to the exploitative organization. This time we meet Golo, who has a hunger for that good monkey meat. Golo's fight with an oversized killer robot brings back memories of a video game battle, with over-the-top acrobatics and finishing moves. There is an epic twist at the end that no one will see coming, plus some good news on the very last page that is a must-read. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 ONCE AND FUTURE #25 As a shock to no one, Once & Future is one of my favorite comics month in and month out, though you might not know that I adore Robin Hood and any slight tether to his legend and mythology. That leads us to Once & Future #25, which brings both of these together and somehow makes an already spectacular series to new heights, as writer Kieron Gillen, artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ed Dukeshire deliver a vision of Robin Hood that feels distinctly its own and yet still maintains the essential core of the story. I say story instead of character because Gillen's use of legends and history to push this ever-spinning story to new places is unmatched, and Mora and Bonvillain's gorgeous designs and colors continually impress, though it is safe to say that I've never been more disturbed by a Robin's Merry Men take quite like here. There are quite a few characters on the board at this point, and it can be a little difficult to remember who is where and doing what even for someone who has been with the series from the beginning. Still, this series continues to chart a course all its own and redefine what Arthurian tales can be, and it deserves every bit of praise it receives. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PROJECT SUPERPOWERS: FRACTURED STATES #2 If you had crazed clowns and clones on your Project Superpowers bingo card alongside megacorps and climate change, you may want to go buy a lottery ticket. Fractured States #2 confidently introduces a villain so outlandish that it constantly seems like a punchline is waiting in the next panel, but this clown is all business, apparently. It's an origin story that's rushed through which is a shame since it's one of the only focused explainer of the past that we've gotten so far, the villain's design contrasts humor with body horror well enough to match the eeriness of the setting and other zombie-like antagonists. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #14 The superpowered battles found in Radiant Black #14 are always satisfying, but once again the real meat of the issue is found in the conversations amongst friends, especially as that friendship continues to grow more complex. Writer Kyle Higgins shines the spotlight on the elephant in the room, examining why Nathan has pulled away and why Marshall is starting to doubt his best friend. Compelling arguments are made from both sides, and there are a number of intriguing directions we can travel from here, made all the more interesting because of the chances the series has taken in the past. Artists Marcelo Costa and Eduardo Ferigato, and colorist Igor Monti know how to make a fight sequence pop off the page, and one poster-worthy image leaves you with the distinct impression that we could be witnessing a character changing sides right in front of our eyes. Radiant Black is building something special, and it seems things are only going to get more complicated as we move forward. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RED SONJA: RED SITHA #1 Spinning out of the events of the current Red Sonja series, Red Sitha follows the future-set adventures of Sonja's prodigy and adopted daughter. As a now-adult Sitha, who operates as a warrior and mercenary in her own right, traverses the kingdoms, she discovers a shocking truth regarding her past. Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino's script takes all of the best parts of the current Red Sonja run and makes them even better, all while creating a voice that feels unique to Sitha. Valentina Pinti's art is also dyamic and cartoony in all the right ways, especially as Sitha's adventures get more and more absurd. This is the rare comic spinoff that is not only genuinely enjoyable in its own right, but makes me look back at the flagship series in a whole new way. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #7 Rick Remender and André Lima Araújo's series remains a near-perfect exercise in comic book storytelling. The direct collaboration between Araújo's artwork and Remender's careful deployment of sparse text have frequently delivered a series that plays out in front of you like a moving image. A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance #7, where the second arc and the first meet each other in an explosive way, continues that trajectory. This series is the most glaring example of the capability of comic book storytelling currently being published. The eccentricities of its depth and the simplicity of how it deploys them should have everyone else on notice. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext