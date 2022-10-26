Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/26/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Riddler: Year One #1, A.X.E.: Judgment Day #6, and Damn Them All #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1048 I really wish we could just move on from all things connected to Warworld because, at this point, it's the Lex Luthor/Metallo subplot that is more interesting than the main storyline. That isn't to say that there aren't good aspects to the primary plotline of Action Comics #1048. Superman standing up for those who are different and who need someone to stand up for them is about as an iconic Superman story as it gets and that it centers around children, Otho-Ra and Osul-Ra is somehow even better. But there's just something exhausting about the Warworld of it all and at the same time, Lex's machinations and manipulations with Metallo have a great bit more intrigue and interest. The art in this issue is unfortunately a bit lacking which also doesn't really help things, the end result being a very "okay" overall issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #6 Batman has been on quite the run lately with several fantastic iterations over the past year, but despite the stiff competition, Batman: Beyond The White Knight continues to be my absolute favorite, and Book Six is once again living up to that ridiculously high bar. Sean Murphy effortlessly guides Bruce Wayne along a complex but always satisfying and rewarding road towards reconciliation with his true family, and Book Six finally brings Nightwing his time in the limelight. That's on top of the rich work and continued evolution of White Knight's Harley Quinn, who is hands down my favorite interpretation of the character, and the newer additions to the Bat family are already making waves. Murphy and Dave Stewart don't know how to create a book that isn't simply stunning, and that attention to detail only makes those heartfelt reunions and heartbreaking twists hit that much harder. I simply adore this series, and Book Six is no exception. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: FORTRESS #6 Now that Batman's rather unique team has been assembled to learn about Superman's disappearance, including the Green Lanter D'ayl, the President of the United States Lex Luthor, an Aquaman, and a Green Arrow apprentice. The chemistry between this idiosyncratic team of heroes and villains is this issue's main selling point, which primarily takes place within the halls of the Fortress of Solitude. While this issue does have some bright moments, it feels like the weakest of the series to date thanks in part to its claustrophobic nature, which can oftentimes seem to be spinning its wheels. Ultimately, the latest issue might not have hit the same height as its predecessors, but it still has plenty to like from both Witta and Robertson. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #1 From the cut, readers can tell that Gilded City isn't going to be your typical video game tie-in comic, with Narcisse and Abel taking the opportunity to not just show us a Gotham before Gotham Knights, but also a Batman that first put on the cape and cowl in 1847. While the former might feel a bit more "run of the mill" when it comes to your Dark Knight fodder, the latter story takes us back to the past and introduces a far more interesting environment in a Gotham of the Old West and those who protect it. Narcisse has a good understanding of the Bat Family here and while the premiere issue might have some rough spots such as the "Fear of Missing Out", Gilded City pulls itself above and beyond normal video game tie-in comics. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #4 Catwoman: Lonely City is easily one of my favorite comics I've ever read – all the way down to this pitch-perfect final issue. Cliff Chiang delivers a finale that is narratively, aesthetically, and canonically rich in every single way, with a take on the DC mythos that could not be more inspired. I am still in awe that this book exists – and I really hope that this issue, and the installments that preceded it, end up inspiring awe in many more readers in the years to come. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #2 Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #2 proves that this Nazi zombie story isn't taking things too seriously. The action and humor both give off Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness vibes, with the resurrected soldiers often feeling like more of a punchline than a threat. The artwork remains the book's highlight, but there's not much of speak of regarding character development. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DC: MECH #4 With the series pretty much at its halfway point, DC: Mech #4 is fairly interesting as it takes the approach of giving sort of an alternative take on the idea of Kal-El landing in Smallville and becoming part of the Kent family. But like much of the canon twisting that this odd little series does, there are aspects of it that feel half-baked or rushed through just to push the story to the next thing that will take the reader to what should be the ultimate battle for Earth. We also get a new take on the death of Bruce Wayne's parents here that is interesting in how it's sort of tooled to fit into the series' concept of Lex Luthor being perhaps the genuine Big Bad. Does it all work? No, but it is engaging and a bit of an improvement over issue #3. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES #10 DC Comics' "Halloween Guilty Pleasure" returns to the world that sees heroes and villains alike fall before the vampiric scourge. With only two issues left before the supernatural story comes to an end, the players have made their way to their unique locations, as Tynion, Rosenberg, and Schmidt have a delightfully good time here. The build-up to the vampire war was a tad slow to start with, but now that its firing on all cylinders, there's plenty to like here. Introducing heroes and enemies that are now vampires works in that no character is exactly what you might expect as different factions have emerged. DC Vs. Vampires might have plenty of bloodshed to appease gore-hound readers, but its dark humor takes it quite far. The sheer spectacle of this supernatural series works well in its favor and I look forward to seeing if the creators can stick the landing while throwing more unexpected curveballs at readers. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) DEATHSTROKE INC. #14 Deathstroke Inc. #14 introduces three superpowered killers in the penultimate chapter of "Year One," and they appear to be exaggerated concepts from superhero comics much maligned 90s period. However, those outfits and weapons applied to cartoonishly simple characters possessed genuine detail and interest – their was impact, if not depth. These outfits appear to have been partially erased, simple without style and exaggerated without embellishment. There's an absence of interest in pages possessing the plainest of all settings and antagonists. Telling the story of Deathstroke hunting victims atop this surface provides no options for interest as even the visceral elements appear bland. There's a final bit of dialogue so cartoonish as to put this issue beyond recovery, regardless of whichever era it was released. You'll have better luck finding fun Deathstroke stories in quarter bins; happy hunting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1065 Detective Comics continues to weave a weird and sinister tale tying the League of Assassins with an even older and deadlier force. Batman, meanwhile, is off his game and nearly meets a grim fate before being helped by an old ally. Honestly, Detective Comics is just the sort of weird shake-up the book needed. It's gone gothic in a hurry and is quickly becoming one of the best Batman stories in a decade. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #23 Harley Quinn #23 is finally taking Harley in a direction that makes sense. Gone is the weird, brainless quipping that has been a weird aspect of Phillips run over recent issues and back instead is the insightful Harley, albeit one that has a streak of darkness in her. Is it from the Lazarus Pit? Probably, but given everything the character has been through it wouldn't be a stretch to consider that this is a Harley just fed up and rightly so. Of particular stand out this issue is a great action sequence that sees Harley fight Damien Wayne and the art here is fantastic. This feels like a Harley comic in all the right ways: snappy dialogue, action, a lingering mystery, and some major surprises along the way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE HUMAN TARGET #8 We're back to the "Christopher Chance is sooooo much smarter than the Justice League International" beat in this episode of The Human Target. This time, it's Rocket Red who get's one-upped by Chance, although Rocket Red at least gets a few good shots on Chance in the process. Ultimately, this issue felt like wasted time... which may have been the point. Falling back into old habits sucked all the energy out of this comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #1 This first issue is a lot like its titular protagonist – definitely with potential, but overwhelmed by gimmicks that just aren't clever enough. This chapter establishes Punchline's new mission and status quo in Gotham with a chaotic and cluttered effect, and while that status quo is interesting in and of itself, it leaves Punchline herself feeling woefully underbaked. Gleb Melkinov's art continues that chaotic feel wholeheartedly, with some effective but somewhat-unremarkable effects. I'm curious to see where the story goes from here, but not chomping at the bit to find out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Paul Dano and Stevan Subic hit the ground running with their take on The Riddler, presenting a story that can stand on its own outside of The Batman, while also giving cinema lovers an excuse to pick up a comic book that reveals grotesque beauty in the early life of Eddie Nashton. Whether you're a fan of the latest Dark Knight film or are simply a fan of all things Batman, The Riddler: Year One offers a fresh perspective on Gotham City and devilishly details how a mind becomes twisted by its surroundings. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #2 While Tim Drake: Robin #2 is a marked improvement over the first issue, it is still something of a mess. There are two big issues here in terms of the story. The first is that Fitzmartin is leaning way too young with how she is presenting Tim. He feels infantilized in a way that in turn makes his relationship with Bernard almost feel weird and then on top of that, she's cramming way too many things into the story at once. Is this a story about Tim finding his own way? Is this about Tim solving a mystery on his own? Is this about his relationship? There are just too many moving parts and way too much narration. On top of that, Rossmo's art continues to be a bad fit. Again, Rossmo has a very particular style and a lot of this is preference but while it largely worked for something like Harley Quinn, it just makes Tim look even more childish and cartoonish. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] I was initially skeptical of what A.X.E.: Judgment Day had to offer; here, at the end, I'm glad to admit my error in judgment as the final issue places Judgment Day into consideration as one of Marvel Comics' very best events. While the final issue shows the familiar strains that come with these sorts of miniseries—an impressive array of publications across slightly more than 3 months, including 6 titanic issues from a mostly-consistent creative team—it provides an appropriately thrilling climax and poignant denouement that draw the entire affair to a fitting close. It's an impressively ambitious affair, especially when one considers that it's using superheroes to contemplate the problem of evil and man's value in an era of decline. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 Romita's depiction of the Hobgoblin is nothing short of outstanding as he renders the undeniable charisma of this too-confused Spider-Man villain rarely glimpsed in recent decades. Unlike much of this run, Amazing Spider-Man #12 opts to focus its attention almost entirely upon a single A-plot as Peter slowly unravels the mystery of this new Hobgoblin's identity. Roderick Kingsley and Ned Leeds, both already playing prominent roles, suggests this story may smooth out some rocky continuity, but in the meanwhile their presence simply builds the mystery of who's really wearing the orange mask and why. Each new fold added in this issue makes the mystery more intriguing and provides plenty of fodder for speculation. It makes each new twist, whether that's a past plot device glimpsed or an explosive interest, a thrill to witness. The Amazing Spider-Man #12 develops the newest Hobgoblin mystery in a deeply satisfying fashion that suggests Hobby may be prepared to re-enter Marvel's A-list in the not too distant future – one can hope. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON CAT #5 I enjoyed Iron Cat as a whole, but it became far too predictable down the stretch. Perhaps that should be expected in some ways, although I felt like this predictability really undermined the main conflict that was set up within the first couple of issues. Rather than ending on a high note, Iron Cat merely closes out with no real surprises, which simply left me disappointed. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #5 Mech Strike: Monster Hunters with a fun final fight between Doom and what can best be described as a Groot Megazord. There's a big hint at the end that we'll get another Mech Strike series and overall while the designs have been a ton of fun, the fights themselves have consistently been weighed down by too much intrusive dialogue. Hopefully, someone will learn that lesson next time around. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 Moon Knight Annual plays with a tongue-in-cheek tone as it plays with a tremendous amount of Moon Knight lore while vamping for violence in a story that ultimately hinges on the perspective and decisions of a teenage girl. It's a delight to see Jed MacKay apply his approach to much more familiar elements, like Moon Knight's original love interest and rival, after building out so much new territory for the character. There are sweeping threats to family and deity alike—all of which are laid out in a fashion that could lead to further stories down the line—but the focus here is ultimately on Moon Knight's unique status amongst his friends and family. This is an annual that possesses some vaguely heartwarming sentiments that still resonate honestly within Moon Knight's grim atmosphere. Federico Sabbatini's sharp lines fit well within the overall aesthetic of the current Moon Knight series and portray some truly intimidating werewolves, even including Jack Russell's human form, although some of his humans balance shadow less well and sometimes offer a bit too much of a shojo mood. Moon Knight Annual uncovers new material and explores it with a fun tone and the potential for future stories being established; it's a great addition to an already great ongoing series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #31 New Mutants welcomes Escapade as its protagonist for a new arc written by novelist and journalist Charlie Jane Anders. Fans following Escapade from the pages of Marvel Voices: Pride immediately may be struck by the differences in the visuals. Alberto Alburquerque's linework is more rigid and inconsistently exaggerated than the cleaner cartooning of that introductory story. Carlos Lopez's overly complex coloring is ill-suited to the linework, creating a cluttered atmosphere. Escapade defines herself by claiming to be a young supervillain with no interest in joining the Krakoan "cult," but with her first story immediately sending her to join Krakoa, there's little to back up that claim as more than an elevator pitch. Instead, her characterization leans heavily into her nerdy hobbies in a way that feels like trying to reverse engineer what worked with Ms. Marvel. Previous New Mutants writer Vita Ayala earned some criticism for their, at times, too-measured dialogue during tense conversations and conflicts. Yet, it's hard not to contrast that considered approach to the generic, modern platitudes coming from the characters in this issue, dialog that could be given to any character interchangeably because it is rooted less in who they are than in what they represent. Turning the U-Men into galaxy-brained, so woke they're anti-woke villains is clever, but the idea needs more than the surface-level establishment it's given here. For readers with a high tolerance for cheesy geek speak who want to see a trans hero in the spotlight, New Mutants #31 provides, but there's no escaping the sense that it is a broader and less sophisticated take than the one that preceded it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25 Aphra is still possessed by Ascendent tech and her friends are still trying to rescue her. It's easy to lose track of how many issues this has been going on for, because the series feels like it's just treading water in preparation the upcoming Hidden Empire event that's going to be kicking off soon, so while there isn't much narrative momentum, we're at least somewhat engaged by the ways in which the story is setting the stage for that event. The biggest highlight has been the return of BT-1 and 0-0-0, as well as learning what they've been up to since we last saw them. The potential of the places the story can go are more engaging than where the story currently is, but, still, by not giving up on the book entirely is a credit to these characters and the comic creators that even an entire wheel-spinning issue is still more engaging to read than other Star Wars titles out there right now, we just hope that the Hidden Empire event brings with it something a bit more exciting than what we've been pushing through in recent months. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE #7 When the new Strange series began it seemed like it was going to be just a bridge between new Doctor Strange comics, one that filled a gap between publishing initiatives. Writer Jed MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira have taken that building block and built it up even more though, creating what's a unique new take on the larger idea of magic in the Marvel Universe. Central to issue #4 is the relationship between Clea and Strange, something this story has been building to in a big way, reaching its heart-breaking apex. This, coupled with the unique new deep dive into the series' new antagonist, makes this issue perhaps the best of the series. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1 Strange Academy is back in session! Though this book is coming out months after the first volume ended, a second isn't missed as Strange Academy: Finals picks up just seconds after the previous arc. Not missing a beat, Young and Ramos get fans caught up with comic book equivalency of a recap intro, throwing readers right back into the saddle. That said, some of the characters seem to have matured quite significantly, including Emily Bright, the newfound leader of what some might call the Resistance. Her arc here is the most gut-wrenching of them all, as you can't help but to feel sad for the dark path she's setting herself upon. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THUNDERBOLTS #3 The uniqueness of Thunderbolts #3 is that it features a pair of guest artists to bring it to life, Netho Diaz on pencils and Victor Olazaba on inks, for what feels like the actual thesis for the series on the whole. Though the first issue of Jim Zub's new run seemed to be positioning it as a satire of big entertainment (even The Walt Disney Company) but #3 breaks it down further to reveal that there's a sinister underbelly to that level of satire. Diaz and Olazaba have fun with the issue's fun action beats (psychic monkeys take over a zoo, it's great), but Thunderbolts #3 posits that this team is a broken group of people that were assembled for the marketable aesthetics that they have and not their abilities as a group, which is only breaking them further. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #3 The Ultraman comics from Marvel reach their fever pitch after countless issues, bringing the biggest kaiju-smashing moments that combine with the larger emotional arc into a very satisfying narrative. Artist Davide Tinto and colorist Espen Grundetjern know this though, elevating the many action beats with some of the most exciting images of the entire series. Writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom have earned this moment but the issue also revealed that perhaps their biggest crutch, overly wordy panels and balloons, can be overcome, and the series will be better for it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE VARIANTS #4 The Variants continues to be one of the most astonishing things Marvel has put out as of late. This issue takes Jessica's very personal and multiversal fight into some wild new territory, with some genuinely surprising—but thoroughly earned—emotional twists and turns. Gail Simone's script continues to balance the series' ever-growing ensemble with ease, and Phil Noto's art is absolutely phenomenal. I am so thankful that The Variants exists, in the beautiful and cathartic form that it does. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) VENOM #12 This new run on Venom has now gone beyond its first ten issues, which is a good sign for its health as an ongoing comic but perhaps puts it in a place that makes it seem inaccessible for new readers. The beauty of Ram V's work as a writer though is that anyone with a base knowledge of Venom can pick this up and enjoy it. V and artist Bryan Hitch also continue to find new and exciting ways for his style of art to be best utilized, the visual palette that they've been assembling now works to help move the narrative along better than at any point before. The new Venom series is quickly becoming a must-read sci-fi epic. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #4 This issue of Wild Cards focuses on The Sleeper, who is one of the more unusual Wild Cards in that his abilities and appearance changes every time he sleeps. Croyd Crenson is neither hero nor villain and the comic does a decent job of showcasing it. The pacing of this issue isn't as terrible as it was in previous episodes, but the art is still a mess. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #26 Wolverine #26 picks up where the series had to leave off during the A.X.E. event and takes a shockingly gruesome turn in its latter half. There's also finally some pay-off for a recently teased heel turn and it makes for one hell of a final page. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: LEGENDS #3 If not for a reference to emoji, X-Men: Legends #3 could be titled Longshot #7 and have come out right after the end of the original Longshot miniseries, and that's perfect. The plot picks up with Longshot, Spiral, and Mojo returning to Mojoworld, as they did at the end of Longshot #6, and Mojo getting up to his old tricks. It could be a rote attempt to recapture past glory, as some past X-Men: Legends issues have been, but Ann Nocenti's wit and knack for writing dialog are as sharp and fresh as ever. No one captures Mojo's scatterbrained blend of cruelty and humor like his creator, repartee with straight men Spiral and Major Domo as Nocenti doubles down on the media satire of the original series elevates the issue. It would have been wonderful if Art Adams had joined Nocenti for this follow-up to their collaboration on the original Longshot miniseries. That didn't happen, but Javier Pina is no slouch. His artwork delivers action, humor, and conversation with appropriately varied layouts and dynamically rendered figures. Hopefully, this X-Men: Legends arc alerts more people to Nocenti's work and Longshot's cutting charm. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-TERMINATORS #2 X-Terminators #2 keeps up the mix of glam, gore, and girls-night-out that made the series debut a delight. The issue uses a flash-forward to introduce a framing story, which is a little jarring since that device was not present in the first issue, which instead included a flash-forward to a completely different situation to kick things off. Despite that, the scene is a joy. I don't know why The X-Terminators are dressed in cosplay/Halloween costumes as they recount the event of the series to the quiet council, but I would like to learn more. The addition of Wolverine only improves the balance of personalities as she and Dazzler act like the adults in the room, strategizing and comparing notes, while Jubilee and Boom-Boom wrestle for the crowd's approval. There are some issues with perspective in the artwork, but generally, the visuals bring the glittery grindhouse vibe the issue's plot and atmosphere are working to achieve. X-Terminators #2 is a fast read but a fun one. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 20TH CENTURY MEN #3

20th Century Men remains very heavy and very dense, qualities that operate as both a hinderance and a major selling point. This story has a lot to really sink your teeth into and think about it, but it's often an exhausting read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 BARBARIC: AXE TO GRIND #3 Axe to Grind ends with an appropriately bloody finale, with a blood feud turned into a cosmic power struggle. We find out why Gladius has been goading Owen into revenge, and the story takes some unexpected twist. My only complaint about this series is that three issues is too short – this comic would have benefitted from some more breaths between all the murderous mayhem. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 Bloodshot's mission of finding rogue, living weapons of mass destruction continues, but with the surprising addition of a small boy who calls himself Bloodshot's son. Of course, Bloodshot is hallucinating, but there's also the possibility these repressed memories are actually real. There's some lovely gore when Bloodshot has to face the weaponized former jet pilot. Taking Bloodshot on a road trip allows for the creative team to highlight different parts of the country that are typically ignored, which comes back around when you see how the community is suffering after a radiation leak. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CANARY #3 Canary #3 appears to finish establishing the stories cast and setting as the trio of protagonists make their way up to the collapsed mine in question and encounter Wovoka – an excellent addition to the cast bringing warnings, humor, and commentary on Western tropes. This encounter clearly lays out more important lore for whatever haunted house lies ahead, while mixing in more eerie exposition of Will's past exploits. Throughout all of this groundwork with some hellish truths clearly just behind the page, readers find their attention tracing a single curious object and it's this throughline that delivers an outstanding cliffhanger. It's the sort of final page that makes you instantly pull up a calendar to see when Canary #4 will be released because the turn in issue #3 is all readers need to know their anticipation was well earned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #2 Creepshow #2 returns this week with a pair of horror shorts perfectly suited for Halloween. The first explores a cursed tree that brings ruin to a dysfunctional family, and the second will endear any comic lover. When a jaded creator finds his character preyed upon by crooks, a wild tale of revenge follows that ends in a bloody mess. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 CRIMINAL MACABRE/COUNT CROWLEY: FROM THE PIT THEY CAME #1 While both of these characters are loads of fun on their own, putting them together for one-off adventures like this was a fantastic call. They play off of one another so well and the styles mesh in just the right way that it feels like a new chapter for both individual stories. A top tier monster book with a heavy, near-perfect ending. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DAMN THEM ALL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Damn Them All #1 is a fine entry point into this mystical world of gangsters, the occult, demons, and all that's unholy. The story can go in a number of different directions, with Ellie as the reluctant antihero tasked with returning unleashed demons back to the underworld where they belong. Damn Them All #1 delivers a killer creative team and an intriguing story leaving this reviewer wanting to learn where things go next. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 DEAD MALL #1 I really like the concept behind Dead Mall, but I'm not sure if it will have legs in long run. Essentially, this is just a tale of a bunch of teenagers getting trapped in an abandoned mall where monsters of some sort now wait to attack. So far, the main cast of characters are pretty cliched, but I think this has been intentional. While I'm always down for a good slasher story, I'm not sure if there's any greater intrigue to have with Dead Mall so far. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 Edwin's story took a major turn last issue, and House of Slaughter #10 follows that up with one of the most relatable and yet epic battles of the series thus far. Writers James Tynion IV and Sam Johns bring so much to the battle by framing it as a creepy story amongst friends, with the narration setting the tone and conveying a sense of wonder and awe throughout. Artist Letizia Cadonici and colorist Francesco Segala then deliver a truly impressive sense of scale in their depiction of a creature many have wanted to see in the series, and it doesn't disappoint. House of Slaughter #10 takes some chances and isn't afraid to throw in out-of-the-box concepts, and if that last page hook is anything to go by, the creativity isn't stopping anytime soon. Scarlet has really turned into something with a vibe all its own, and I'm excited to see where things head next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 IMAGE! #7 The seventh installment in Image's 30-year celebration anthology has arrived. The highlights this time around are "The Blizzard" (though its artwork somewhat betrays a few emotional moments), an excellent finale for "Dutch," "Hack/Slash" and "Closer." -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE WARRIORS #5 A full-on coup is underway in Justice Warriors #5 along with a quest to slip in as many zodiac puns and quips as possible. The Libra conflict and its ensuing banter is admittedly getting to be a bit long-winded, but we're far enough along now to know that it clearly hasn't been exhausted yet. Justice Warriors' constant irreverance does make one lower their guard, however, which leaves room big surprises like some of the dramatic spreads seen in this fifth issue. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 LOVESICK #1 Lovesick introduces readers to Domino – a dominatrix running a popular BDSM streaming and live performance service. The comics effort at a mix of an R-rated thriller and pornography is, frankly, embarrassing. Although the issue spends a majority of its space devoted to naked or near-naked forms engaged in acts of sexual pleasure, albeit most often through the a sadists' lens, manages to evoke no coherent form of either commentary or eroticism. Whether it's evaluated as art with low or high aims, it fails. The only titillation it evokes is the sort possessed by adolescent men who find the very mention of formerly devious acts to be suspenseful. Anyone looking at this comic with an ounce of adult perspective will quickly find its shallowness unworthy of engagement at any level. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 It's the start of a new era in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101, but despite the change at the helm the series isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Writer Melissa Flores picks up the baton after the stellar issue #100 and doesn't miss a beat, shifting established pieces on the board into new spaces that keep things fresh for this well-established team. Illustrator Simona Di Gianfelice and colorist Raul Angulo make a dynamite team and kick things off with an amazing opening sequence that dips back into an ancient feud, and somehow they find the time to also create slick new Zord forms and reintroduce a character that will be making major waves from here on out. The relationships among the Rangers have always been the book's central core, and thankfully that is still the case here too. Power Rangers seems to be in great hands. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PEARL III #6 Pearl wraps up on a pretty strong note in issue #6. Nothing outlandish or surprising necessarily comes to fruition in this installment, but Brian Michael Bendis delivers some solid writing that serves as a good wrap-up for Pearl's own character arc. In its entirety, I can't say that I really loved this series, but it was also never a slog to read. As such, your own mileage may definitely vary if you're looking for a compelling new crime comic. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY #1 The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1 goes live this week with a collection of supernatural tales that will make your stomach churn. From deadly selfies to cursed dresses and devils, all of Archie's top characters come together in this blood run that will endear the horror fan in us all. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ROADIE #2 I'm still not finding myself pulled in to The Roadie at all. Given that I've been listening to hard rock and heavy metal music for well over half of my life, this series feels like one I should be predisposed to enjoy. Instead, I just still cannot get past the writing, which comes across as quite trite. We'll see if my opinion ends up changing in the future, but for now, I haven't found much to love here. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 ROGUES' GALLERY #4 Rogues' Gallery #4 concludes the series and on some level, that's really the only criticism of the issue. The series overall has been a sharp and often unsettling hard look at the toxicity of fandom and fandom culture and that is true here as Maisie ends up fighting with a truly crazed "fan" of Red Rogue who has decided she needs to be punished for "ruining" his favorite thing – that punishment being death by total reenactment of a comic that sees the villains kill her and everyone around her. But what elevates this issue just a bit is that the media gets dragged into it, turning a mirror at how the cycle of entertainment news feeds this sort of toxic behavior in many ways. And somehow, even with all this intellectual content, there's a ton of action in this that makes it very comic book-y as well. The art is good. The color is great. Other than it being such a fast and succinct conclusion to things, it's an issue that works on nearly every level. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAMURAI SONJA #5 Samurai Sonja's finale is as esoteric, beautiful, and matter-of-fact as the issues that preceded it – but somehow, it's also so much more. After some of the creative flourishes of the previous issues, this installment manages to peel back the curtain of Sonja and her villain's histories, all while successfully offering a satisfying conflict between the two. The end result is genuinely impressive, especially when coupled with Miriana Puglia's breathtaking art and Kike J. Diaz's gorgeous colors. As a whole, Samurai Sonja might be the most underrated Sonja book that Dynamite has put out lately. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO #5 While the heist and supernatural elements of Sins of the Black Flamingo often took center stage, this turned out to be a love story at its core. In that regard, it delivered a wonderful ending. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext