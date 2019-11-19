The Weekly Pull: Loki, The Question, He-Man, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

2099 Alpha

Written by Nick Spencer

Art by Viktor Bogdanovic

Published by Marvel Comics

There’s money to be had in nostalgia and in the case you didn’t know, Marvel (and most other facets of entertainment) are fully aware of that. The guilty pleasure for most of us in the ’90s, Marvel’s bringing back the 2099 universe for a quick set of revivals. Maybe they won’t be Eisner-winning, groundbreaking pieces (or maybe they will) but at the very least, the nostalgia will be strong with them. If all else fails, 2099 Alpha would be a good talking point down at your LCS when you can ask around, saying something like “Hey, remember when…” — Adam Barnhardt

Absolute Carnage: Captain Marvel

Written by Emily Ryan Lemer

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Absolute Carnage has been an action-packed joyride, and while the big finale also hits this week, Captain Marvel fans will first get their very own tie-in to the event centered around everyone’s favorite feline Chewie. That’s right, Absolute Carnage: Captain Marvel #1 will feature the powerful but adorable Flerken getting the Carnage treatment, and while we are beyond saddened that this could happen to her, we are no less intrigued to see what kind of damage a symbiote version of a pocket universe tentacle flailing teeth-gnashing Flerken can do….so yeah, we’re hooked. If you didn’t want to mess with Chewie before, you definitely don’t want to mess with Chewie now. — Matthew Aguilar

Annihilation – Scourge Alpha

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Juanan Ramirez

Published by Marvel Comics

There’s no cosmic tale bigger than the original Annihilation and now, Marvel hopes to replicate the success of the late 2000s hit. The first of a series of one-shots, this pseudo-event already has the makings of an epic story. Annihilus? Check. Blastaar? Check. Nova, the Human Rocket? You bet your butt. Rosenberg’s been on a hot streak of late and the space-faring side of the Marvel universe is looking for a shift in the status quo — this story could be it. — Adam Barnhardt

Crowded #10

Written by Christopher Sebela

Art by Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

Published by Image Comics

One of the most consistently exciting and interesting series currently in comics, Crowded is back with its tenth issue this week and if you’re not reading Crowded, you need to. Now. The series follows Vita, a bodyguard of sorts trying to keep her client Charlie from being murdered via crowdsourcing but the entire arrangement flipped on its head last issue and now, well, it feels like the adventure is just getting started. With sharp commentary about our internet-based, social media-driven hyper-technological culture, Crowded as a title is both entertaining and more than a little too close to home — and issue 10 is simply not to be missed. — Nicole Drum

Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales from the Umbrella Academy

Written by Gerard Way and Scott Allie

Art by Tommy Lee Edwards

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Hazel and Cha Cha were the sort of minor, supporting characters capable of maintaining reader attention long after their small part of a story is closed off. They already experienced a revival in expanded roles for the live-action adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, and it appears that co-creator Gerard Way is ready to place a bet on that renewed interest in the form of a one-shot. Now the question is whether a different style from artist Tommy Lee Edwards and the (entirely unnecessary) inclusion of a co-writer with a bad reputation will manage to recapture the charm these two time-traveling hitmen carried in their initial appearances. The choice to set this past caper alongside Christmas carols and appearances by Santa Claus certainly seems smart, given how the holidays will appear juxtaposed with cartoonish curators of carnage. Whether this is a hit or a flop, Umbrella Academy fans likely won’t be able to look away. — Chase Magnett

Heartbeat #1

Writing and art by Maria Llovet

Published by BOOM! Studios

Maria Llovet is a rising star artist. After drawing the Brian Azzarello-written miniseries Faithless, she’s returning to BOOM! Studios with a new series all her own, Heartbeat. The story follows a maid’s daughter who attends the same school as her rich master’s children and their cruel and petty friends. Llovet’s artwork lives at the intersection of Paul Pope and Becky Cloonan, somehow both gritty and fluid. We’re excited to see how she employs that style to tell a story of her own devising. — Jamie Lovett

He-Man & the Masters of the Multiverse #1

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Dan Fraga and Richard Friend

Published by DC Comics

The He-Man franchise has been through so many evolutions over the decades, and it feels like this miniseries will be a perfect celebration of all of that. The series will follow a ragtag group of He-Men from across the multiverse (yes, really), as they are tasked with finding an unexpected ally in Prince Keldor before he becomes Skeletor. Considering that concept – and the creative team of Tim Seeley and Dan Fraga – there’s so much to look forward to with this debut issue. — Jenna Anderson

Loki #5

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith

Art by Oscar Bazaldua

Published by Marvel Comics

If you aren’t reading Daniel Kibblesmith’s Loki you’re missing out. The overall title is both funny and full of heart and hands-down one of the most entertaining, fresh, and downright perfect books currently out there. This week’s issue even gives us a Wild West story featuring not just the god of mischief but Wolverine as well and if that’s not enough to get you to read this issue then you just don’t like fun. Do yourself a favor: pick up Loki. — Nicole Drum

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Bill Sienkiewicz

Published by DC Comics

The Question is a hero that functions best on the fringes of DC Comics, or beyond the standard superhero genre aesthetics altogether. A faceless detective with a life consumed by conspiracies pulls as much from noir and grindhouse cinema as colorful costumes, and this Black Label relaunch appears ready to bet on what makes the Question great rather than shoehorning the character into a team with Batman or Detective Chimp. Jeff Lemire has shown himself capable of reworking superhero concepts both within the confines of corporately-owned intellectual property and a wide variety of his own homages. That’s a skill set that should be put to great use here. However, the biggest selling point on the cover of The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #1 is the name of artist Bill Sienkiewicz, a living legend whose work is every bit as potent in 2019 as when he first made a name for himself in the 1980s. Scratchy figures, long wisps of smoke, and looming cityscapes are fit the Question’s aesthetic well and are bound to make this a brilliant series in appearance if nothing else. — Chase Magnett

Rai #1

Written by Dan Abnett

Art by Juan Jose Ryp

Published by Valiant Entertainment

Valiant is returning to its own future universe with a new Rai series. Sci-fi storyteller Dan Abnett and artist Juan Jose Ryp chart a new course for Rai following the fall of New Japan as Rai and his “brother” seek out the earthbound backups created by the tyrannical AI Father. The series looks to be a mix of Terminator and Mad Max, so if you’re up for sci-fi action then Rai will scratch that itch for you. — Jamie Lovett

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vol. 1

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Andy and Veronica Fish

Published by Archie Comics

Whether you know Sabrina the Teenage Witch from her original comics, her ’90s television series, or her modern-day adventures in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this miniseries has something for you to love. Kelly Thompson’s storytelling perfectly captures the enigma of who Sabrina has become while crafting a story that is fun, spooky, and genuinely entertaining. Veronica and Andy Fish’s art is truly inspired as well, with Instagram-worthy colors and detail work. This miniseries was honestly one of the most underrated gems to come out this year, and this is your best chance yet to experience it for yourself. — Jenna Anderson

The Witcher Omnibus

Written by Paul Tobin

Art by Max Bertolini, Piotr Kowalski, Joe Queiro

Published by Dark Horse Comics

The Witcher is getting a new adaptation thanks to Netflix, which is right around the corner, so it seems like the perfect time to immerse yourself further in the world of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and the rest of Andrzej Sapkowski’s wonderful creations. While we have to wait until next month to see the series, Dark Horse has been telling stories within the universe for some time now, and now they’re offering a way to get several of the best stories all in one place thanks to The Witcher Omnibus. The new volume not only features the entire runs of House of Glass, Fox Children, and Curse of Crows, but it also includes the Killing Monsters one-shot, as well as annotations and a sketchbook section for fans to peruse. If you’ve waited to check out Dark Horse’s Witcher tales or just want a one-stop-shop for Witcher stories, you can’t do better than this. — Matthew Aguilar