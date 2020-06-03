The Weekly Pull: Catwoman, Buffy: Every Generation, Sabrina, and More

(Photo: ComicBook.com) New comic book day is here again. Numerous releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the latest releases we're most excited about hitting stores. It can be a release from the big two or a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week, some highly-anticipated #1 issues will finally be available as physical copies, DC Comics looks back at the decades-long legacy of Catwoman, and a handful of exciting series will take their stories into new directions. Keep reading to see our picks for this week in comics. Then, come back tomorrow for ComicBook.com's weekly comics reviews and again next week for more comic book recommendations and reviews. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section.

Published by DC Comics The current run of Action Comics is honestly a little bit of a mess and understandably so. There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of things unexplained and it's not always the easiest to read because of those things, but in a real world that is upside down, there's something comforting about Superman. Action Comics #1022 begins to explore the mystery of Connor Kent this issue and while the answers aren't easy or plentiful -- it is the first part of the arc, after all -- there's a whole lot of hope in the issue. It's certainly worth picking up as a reminder that even Superman struggles, but never gives up the faith. - Nicole Drum

Published by Dynamite Entertainment Just before Diamond stopped shipping comics, essentially shuttering the direct market for the past several months, I wrote an advance review of The Boys: Dear Becky #1—a blend of sequel and prequel to The Boys focusing on Billy Butcher and the eponymous woman whose death drove his bloody crusade. It was a surprisingly soulful installment in a franchise renowned for its ultraviolence in comics and on television, and one that fans will certainly find to have been worth the wait. There’s still plenty of beat downs to be supplied to craven caped crusaders, but the focus is on Butcher and how he lost his way. It’s the same emphasis that made the final few arcs of The Boys so powerful, and offers a return to the series at its peak. Whether you’re a fan of the comics or Amazon adaptation, Dear Becky brings out the best of what The Boys can offer. -- Chase Magnett

Published by BOOM! Studios There have been many Slayers over the years, and while Buffy is one of the best around, that doesn’t mean some of the others shouldn’t get their own spotlight as well. Thankfully BOOM! Studios is doing just that with Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Every Generation, which features three stories and spotlights Buffy and two additional Slayers. You know what you’re getting with Buffy, but fans get to see a whole new side to the Slayer role with these two new stories, and trust me, you’re going to want more. — Matthew Aguilar

Published by DC Comics In 1940, Catwoman first made her appearance in the pages of DC Comics, completely shaking up the Batman mythos - and what it means to be a female vigilante - in the process. Eight decades later, the latest in DC’s string of 100-page anniversary specials honors all things Selina Kyle — with some epic results. There’s so much in this special worth celebrating, from Jeff Parker and Jonathan Case’s gorgeous and psychedelic Julia Newmar-inspired story, to Ed Brubaker’s return to the character alongside Cameron Stewart. Plus, you’ll finally get to find out what all of that pregnant Catwoman controversy was ultimately about. — Jenna Anderson

Published by Image Comics Michel Fiffe has been slowly developing his vision of extraterrestrial deities locked in seemingly endless conflict using powers that defy human imagination since the very first issue of COPRA. While it’s possible to compare COPRA #6—the start of “The Ochizon Saga”—to Kirby’s own “Fourth World Saga” with many characters taking inspiration from the King’s masterwork, it doesn’t convey how the characters and artwork on the page could only be crafted by Fiffe’s unique eye. After so many strange introductions and travels, it’s finally time to unleash the full potential of figures whose very appearances defy understanding. The first issue delivers 56-pages of raw power as so many threads are woven together into what will likely be the grandest story in COPRA’s history yet. Whether you’re just discovering the series from Image Comics or have been reading since it was sold on Etsy, this Wednesday is set to deliver one of the most exciting new issues of 2020. -- Chase Magnett

Published by DC Comics Far Sector has always pushed the limits of what a Green Lantern story can be, and that isn’t stopping in the least with Far Sector #6. Writer N.K. Jemisin challenges the societal issues of not only this world but our world as well, and while Jo has awe-inspiring power at her command, it’s Jo’s humanity and internal conflict that pushes the narrative to such grand heights. It doesn’t hurt that Jamal Campbell’s artwork continues to be simply stunning, singing in the quieter moments and when the ring-slinging starts. In short, read it, because you won’t regret it. — Matthew Aguilar

Published by BOOM! Studios Red Mother continues to be one easily one of the best horror comics out there and #5 is no exception. While it is a little deeper into the series at this point, the gentle pacing of the story makes it a wonderful jumping in point, but more than that, the comic's understated exploration of grief and trauma and healing is one that is wonderful to read. Yes, it's horror, but it's an elegant story told well that makes it both a treat and luxury to read. Let yourself get caught up in this slowly unfolding dark mystery. - Nicole Drum