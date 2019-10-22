The Weekly Pull: Marauders, Batgirl, GI Joe and More

It is once again New Comic Book Day and fans are eager to get their hands on some new titles. Comic shops are flooded with new releases each new Wednesday, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best new issues hitting shelves.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

This week, we have books featuring mutant pirates, a prisoner for kaiju monsters, and one where the Hulk takes over for Galactus. Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Ascender Vol.: The Haunted Galaxy

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Published by Image Comics

Some comic books ultimately end up being better when collected into a larger whole as opposed to single issues and that’s definitely the case with Ascender. The follow up to Descender, the individual issues aren’t always particularly strong, but the collected story they tell is a rich and moving one. That’s what makes Ascender Vol. 1 a particular gem as it brings the story of Mila — Andy and Effie from Descender‘s daughter — into sharper focus and allows for a truly emotional and deeply rich story to come together in a way that pulls at the heart even as it engages the imagination. Having Dustin Nguyen’s incredible art together in the volume is a pretty great benefit as well making the volume both substantial and beautiful — and well worth your time. — Nicole Drum

Batgirl #40

Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Carmine DiGiandomenico

Published by DC Comics

The most recent creative team has put Barbara to the test in some interesting ways, and this week’s issue doesn’t appear to be an exception. With Oracle and the Terrible Trio literally setting Burnside on fire to get Batgirl’s attention, the corners of Barbara’s life will realistically be impacted in a profound way. Thus far, Cecil Castellucci and company have crafted a story that really showcases all of the different things that make Barbara who she is, and it will be interesting to see how that continues in this issue. — Jenna Anderson

Black Canary: Ignite

Written by Meg Cabot

Art by Cara McGee

Published by DC Comics

Black Canary is a DC Comics character with an understated, but incredibly complex continuity. Her history in comics spans from classic tales of the JSA fighting during World War II through modern updates of second-generation heroes battling between rock concerts. Meg Cabot and Cara McGee’s new take encompasses the wide variety of components that have made Black Canary memorable and merge them in this new graphic novel, originally announced under the DC Ink banner, that serves as an excellent introduction to both the character and comics medium. Dinah Lance is both a rebellious young rock star and part of a legacy dedicated to justice—with a father in the police and a mother with a mysterious past—and Ignite provides a pitch-perfect story of how she creates her own identity. It’s a story infused with raw energy that is perfectly matched by McGee’s art, and one guaranteed to thrill both new and familiar readers. DC Comics continues to produce some of the best middle grade, superhero comics available today and Black Canary: Ignite continues to define them as the mainstream publisher for new readers. — Chase Magnett

Doctor Strange Epic Collection: Triumph and Torment

Written by Roger Stern, Peter B. Gillis, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Dann Thomas, Roy Thomas

Art by Mike Mignola, Richard Case, Butch Guice

Published by Marvel Comics

Likely the oldest book on this list, Marvel’s collecting the legendary “Triumph and Torment” Dr. Strange story in the sorcerer’s eighth Epic Collection paperback. If you’re looking for one of the best Strange tales you can find — it doesn’t get better than T&T. Strange and Dr. Doom take a little journey to Hell and to top everything off, it features artwork by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. I’m not sure it gets much better than that! — Adam Barnhardt

GI Joe #2

Written by Paul Allor

Art by Chris Evenhuis

Published by IDW Publishing

IDW’s G.I. Joe series got off to a big start, and after surprising everyone with some unexpected twists, anticipation is high for issue #2. It’s a whole new era now that Cobra runs the world, and if the G.I. Joe program is going to fight back they’ll need some new recruits. Luckily writer Paul Allor already has some prime candidates, and when combined with artist Chris Evenhuis’s stellar visuals, you’ve got the perfect recipe for success. — Matthew Aguilar

Hex Wives

Written by Ben Blacker

Art by Mirka Andolfo and Marissa Louise

Published by DC/Vertigo Comics

Genuinely one of the best series of 2018-2019, Ben Blacker’s Hex Wives delivered strong characters, tight, skilled writing, and a story that was thrilling, fascinating, and chilling in equal measure. The story took a “battle of the sexes” type premise and blew it up on a much larger scale with a centuries-old war between a coven of powerful witches and an all-male conspiracy that sought to destroy and control them. The efforts of that conspiracy resulted in a stifling, nightmare setting of a very “Leave it to Beaver” suburban hell. Blacker’s story used this framework to tell a solid tale with real-life gravity about equality, oppression, and psychological abuse. Reading it all at once makes that story even more fascinating, the subjects even sharper, and it’s just an all-out winner. — Nicole Drum

Immortal Hulk #25

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennet, German Garcia

Published by Marvel Comics

Al Ewing, Joe Bennet and a handful of guest artists have turned The Immortal Hulk into one of the most talked-about Marvel series in recent memory. Sold as a horror genre take on the Hulk, that messaging didn’t convey the level of psychological and physical terror Hulk has come to embody. But all it took was one oversized first issue to drive the idea home. Marvel is now celebrating 25 issues of this critical and commercial hit with another oversized installment. This issue casts the Immortal Hulk in the role usually reserved for Galactus, becoming the Breaker of Worlds. Fans should be eager to see what The Immortal Hulk team has in store for this epic milestone issue. — Jamie Lovett

Kaijumax: Season Five #1

Writing and art by Zander Cannon

Published by Oni Press

Kaijumax has re-established itself as one of the most entertaining, insightful, and inventive series in comics today with each new season. That structure has also created a series in which new readers can easily access this story of gargantuan monsters locked up in gonzo, genre-influenced take on America’s horrendous prison-industrial complex. The premiere of Season Five provides both a jumping on point and introduces several exciting elements for returning readers, including the first appearance of Kaijumax‘s death row and a new character likely premised on everyone’s favorite electricity-charged, pocket-sized monster. Lots of series aspire to the label of satire, but Kaijumax has succeeded in delivering a sharp social critique that can also produce laughs across four subsequent series. Zander Cannon’s incredible designs and deft characterizations make this series one that blends the most ludicrous and serious aspects of comics into a single, can’t-miss trip. So be sure not to miss out on Kaijumax: Season Five. — Chase Magnett

Marauders #1

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Matteo Lolli

Published by Marvel Comics

For three months, X-Men fans have immersed themselves in Jonathan Hickman’s relaunch of the franchise. Now they get to see what other creators can bring to the Krakoan playground. Marauders is the second Dawn of X title released by Marvel after the Hickman-written flagship, X-Men. The series sees writer Gerry Duggan teaming with artist Matteo Lolli to put Kitty — now Kate — Pryde in charge of a band of pirate X-Men. Together these Marauders embark on missions to aid mutants living under anti-mutant governments. Duggan’s approach to comics is a stark difference from Hickman’s, with a more character-centric take. It’s a wonderful compliment to the macro-narrative of the past few months, and Lolli’s style is a solid match for it. Pick this one up to see the X-Men’s new world from a different perspective. — Jamie Lovett

Naomi: Season One

Written by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker

Art by Jamal Campbell

Published by DC/Wonder Comics

Naomi has utterly charmed and surprised me in ways that few comics have. The series follows a young girl from a small town whose chance encounter with Superman motivates her to find out more about her own extraterrestrial origin. The series is an endearing, authentic, and exciting take on some of the DC Universe’s cosmic corners, and establishes a genuinely fun superhero in the process. This hardcover edition collects the first “season” of the series and is absolutely worth your money. — Jenna Anderson

Strikeforce #2

Written by Tini Howard

Art by German Peralta

Published by Marvel Comics

Blade’s new team is finally together and operating on all cylinders, though that whole “might have accidentally killed Hellstrom” thing might put a damper on the Monday morning meeting. As we saw last issue though, chaos is where this team shines, and we really can’t wait to see this unique collection of personalities truly let loose under writer Tini Howard and artist German Peralta in Strikeforce #2, and we think you’ll find plenty to like if you give it a shot. — Matthew Aguilar