The Weekly Pull: Cable, Catwoman, Decorum, and More

New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com's team is here to highlight some of the new releases we're most excited about.

This week we have a double dose of Jonathan Hickman, Cable's latest solo series, the return of Snotgirl, a Catwoman epic comes to an end and more continuing favorites.

Keep reading to see this week’s pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Cable #1

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Phil Noto

Published by Marvel Comics

The latest series in the Dawn of X relaunch focuses on “young Cable”, and it looks like it will be an incredibly compelling debut issue. This installment will follow Nathan Summers’ adventures in the mutant haven of Krakoa while keeping his rebellious streak. Gerry Duggan has already brought one of the most entertaining Dawn of X titles with Marauders, and it will be intriguing to see him lend his talents to Cable’s world. Plus, any title with Phil Noto on art is probably worth adding to your pull list on principle. — Jenna Anderson

Catwoman #21

Written by Joelle Jones

Art by Fernando Blanco

Published by DC Comics

While this isn’t the end of the current Catwoman title, it is the final installment of the Villa Hermosa epic, and it’s shaping up to be a pivotal issue. Joelle Jones has crafted an interesting narrative (and, in some issues, visual) world for Selena across this run thus far, while really getting to the complicated and entertaining root of her character. It will be fascinating to see how things come to a head. — Jenna Anderson

Decorum #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Mike Huddleston

Published by Image Comics

Jonathan Hickman just helped rebuild the entire X-Men universe, and now he’s starting a brand new series over at Image with artist Mike Huddleston called Decorum. As the title implies, etiquette plays a key role in this new series, as fans follow the most well-mannered assassin in the universe, an assassin named Neha Nori Sood. This world is full of thrilling action, humor, and lore, and Huddleston seems to be outdoing himself on every page. If you’re looking for a brand new world of intrigue and stakes to dive into, Decorum is right up your alley. — Matthew Aguilar

The Green Lantern Season Two #2

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Liam Sharp

Published by DC Comics

It’s wild to think about how Grant Morrison, one of the defining voices in superhero comics for more than 30 years, is writing one of DC’s biggest superheroes and it feels like no one is talking about it. Despite the relative lack of buzz, Morrison is giving it his all redefining what makes a Green Lantern, transforming him from a basic symbol of “might makes right” force of will to something better and more interesting. All of that, plus Liam Sharp’s artwork, which he’s stylized into something that feels like it’s from the peak of the 1980s but with a modern shine. The launch of The Green Lantern Season Two is the perfect jumping-on point and with this being the second issue there’s plenty of time to catch up and get on board. — Jamie Lovett

The Immortal Hulk #32

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennett

Published by Marvel Comics

Let me stack some dominoes. The Immortal Hulk is already the most critically-acclaimed and inventive Big Two superhero series to emerge from the past several years. Xemnu the Titan is a delightfully strange Bronze Age villain with a special spot in the mad hearts of many creators. The Immortal Hulk #31 re-introduced Xemnu in one of the most mind-bending issues of the series to date. This all seems to add up to a slam dunk this Wednesday as Xemnu continues contorting the contours of reality and Hulk is reimagined within his own story. It’s a formula that’s a perfect fit for both Al Ewing’s love for metatextual commentary and Joe Bennett’s increasingly impressive range for layouts and bombastic characterizations. Just when I thought I couldn’t enjoy this series much more, The Immortal Hulk #32 has me ready to be astounded once again. I can’t wait until tomorrow. — Chase Magnett

Marvel Action Captain Marvel #4

Written by Sam Maggs

Art by Sweeney Boo

Published by IDW Publishing

Captain Marvel’s IDW adventures have been delightful so far, and now Carol is setting aside the Flerken craziness for a different type of craziness…traffic. Carol tries to teach the Unstoppable Wasp how to drive, but it’s kind of hard to get a lesson going when A.I.M keeps trying to destroy you and the city, and unfortunately, Nadia isn’t going to get any credit for saving the world on the driver’s test, which is ridiculous when you really think about it. She might not get her license by the end of this adventure, but it sure is going to be entertaining. — Matthew Aguilar

Snotgirl #15

Written by Bryan Lee O’Malley

Art by Leslie Hung

Published by Image Comics

It’s been quite some time since the last issue of Snotgirl, but the comic is back this week with issue #15 and it’s a big one. Normgirl and Ashley’s wedding weekend has finally arrived and will be the major event everyone will be talking about — and not necessarily for good reasons! With everyone invited and all the lies, mysteries, and drama (not to mention superficiality of so many players involved) they have to get through the rehearsal first. While Snotgirl is one of those books that only puts out a book or so a year lately, this one is one that’s a fun, wild ride worth checking out and digging into until the next one comes around. — Nicole Drum

Stealth #1

Written by Mike Costa

Art by Nate Bellegarde

Published by Image Comics

Nate Bellegarde is drawing this comic. That’s all the recommendation that should be required. Bellegarde’s name has been largely absent from shelves since he departed from Nowhere Men, but his linework has been sorely missed. Stealth #1 delivers a familiar and reliable sort of superhero pitch that follows the high-tech model of many Marvel protagonists. It will be the storytelling and style that makes this series stand out though and—with a six-issue plan seemingly assured for completion—this also promises a superhero story with at least some sense of resolution. This series may not break the mold, but it’s the surest bet for a fun-filled, spectacle-rich new superhero comic this week, and that’s the floor for this issue’s potential. — Chase Magnett

Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshot

Written by Alan Brennert and Kurt Busiek

Art by Jerry Ordway

Published by Marvel Comics

Dive into a Golden Age-inspired tale of one of Marvel’s first great heroes: Namor, the Sub-Mariner. With a story set in post-World War II 1946, the issue offers a rare glimpse into Namor’s history as he reconnects with reporter Betty Dean, but it’s a story that Marvel fans might not expect. Done up in a gorgeous, classic style with art by Jerry Ordway, it’s not exactly the Namor most fans have come to know but it certainly helps you understand him a bit more in a tale that may be set in the past but feels as relevant as ever. And honestly? Who doesn’t love some classic Namor? Definitely check this one out. — Nicole Drum

X-Men #8

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Mahmud Asrar

Published by Marvel Comics

Since relaunching the X-Men corner of Marvel’s Universe in House of X and Powers of X, Jonathan Hickman has been writing the flagship X-Men title and alternating issues of New Mutants. Now those two storylines collide in X-Men #8, where the consequences of the New Mutants’ interstellar hijinks follow them home to the island nation of Krakoa. Hickman is teaming with Mahmud Asrar, the amazing artist who helped launch X-Men Red, so this should be one of the best issues of the relaunch yet. — Jamie Lovett