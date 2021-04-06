The Weekly Pull: Green Lantern, Warhammer 40,000, Beasts of Burden, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new Beasts of Burden series launches, Marvel's first Warhammer 40,000 series gets collected, and a new Green Lantern series begins. Plus, Far Sector reaches its penultimate chapter, Image Comics launches The Silver Coin, a collection of Superman's Greatest Team-Ups, and plenty more comics. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

America Chavez: Made in the USA #2 (Photo: Sara Pichelli, Marvel Comics) Written by Kalinda Vazquez

Art by Carlos Gomez

Colors by Jesus Burtov

Letters by Travis Lanham

America Chavez: Made in the USA #2 (Photo: Sara Pichelli, Marvel Comics) Written by Kalinda Vazquez

Art by Carlos Gomez

Colors by Jesus Burtov

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics I'm probably going to start sounding like a broken record when it comes to America Chavez: Made in the USA, but at just this second issue in, it's a gem of a series. This issue gives readers a lot more about who America is in terms of her life after coming to this world, and it does so much to help inform the reader -- and to an extent, the character herself -- of just who America is. The issue also dives deeper into the family aspect of America's story, even while deepening the mystery that propels the whole storyline. America Chavez: Made in the USA #2 is just a beautiful book that needs to be on your pull -- Nicole Drum

Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 (Photo: Benjamin Dewey, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Evan Dorkin and Sarah Dyer

Art by Benjamin Dewey

Colors by Benjamin Dewey

Letters by Nate Piekos

Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 (Photo: Benjamin Dewey, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Evan Dorkin and Sarah Dyer

Art by Benjamin Dewey

Colors by Benjamin Dewey

Letters by Nate Piekos

Published by Dark Horse Comics I often encounter casual comics readers who are looking for more things "like Hellboy." What that means are stories that allow for readers to easily dip into whatever volume they hold and expect to discover an exciting story filled with colorful characters told in magnificent style by talented artists (with a fantastical and sometimes terrifying bent). If you enjoy this style of comics storytelling, then my top recommendation will always be Beasts of Burden. This tale of neighborhood dogs (and a few other animals) battling dark forces which seek to prey on their town has never missed. One-shots and miniseries alike provide inviting new adventures that build upon one another without ever requiring readers to perform any homework. Instead, the storytelling skill sets of the series' co-creator Evan Dorkin and current artist Benjamin Dewey ensure new eyes have all they need as the stakes rise and the pack gathers. I could not be more excited for the debut of a new Beasts of Burden story, and I hope you'll join me in (re)discovering one of the best franchises in all of comics this Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett

Dear DC Super-Villains (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Michael Northrop

Art by Gustavo Duarte

Colors by Cris Peter

Letters by Wes Abbott

Dear DC Super-Villains (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Michael Northrop

Art by Gustavo Duarte

Colors by Cris Peter

Letters by Wes Abbott

Published by DC Comics DC's young readers' line has evolved significantly over the past few years, but 2019's Dear Justice League arguably remains one of the most charming entries. This week brings the long-awaited sequel with Dear DC Super-Villains, a graphic novel that ponders some of the questions you didn't think to ask about the publisher's various baddies. I've always been amazed by the fact that DC's villains are so well-executed that they can largely stand on their own from a storytelling perspective, and that aspect seems to be on full display in Dear DC Super-Villains. It's the kind of story that is sure to be charming and accessible for young readers — as well as those who are young at heart. — Jenna Anderson

Far Sector #11 (Photo: Jamal Campbell, DC Comics) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Far Sector #11 (Photo: Jamal Campbell, DC Comics) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Published by DC Comics (Young Animal) Far Sector makes me sad, but not because I don't enjoy it, as it happens to be one of my favorite Green Lantern series...well, ever. No, the reason I'm sad is that the ride is almost over, and while things could be going better for Jo on the City Enduring, the chaos is setting up for an epic finale. Jo has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, but her ring is losing power rapidly, and that's not so great when you're facing an army attempting to take the city from within. The odds are stacked against her, but you'll never catch me betting against Jo finding a way to win or Far Sector knocking the penultimate issue out of the park. -- Matthew Aguilar

Green Lantern #1 (Photo: Bernard Chang, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics) Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Dexter Soy and Marco Santucci

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Rob Leigh

Green Lantern #1 (Photo: Bernard Chang, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics) Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Dexter Soy and Marco Santucci

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by DC Comics Future State injected the Green Lantern world with fresh new ideas and concepts, and while things are a bit back to normal in Green Lantern #1, there's still a promising new energy to this first step into the post-Future State world. Writer Geoffrey Thorne brings John Stewart back into the forefront with Keli Quintela, and they pack a mighty punch. This dynamic will be key moving forward, and the good news is the duo is already magic in the scenes they share. Artists Dexter Soy and Marco Santucci and colorist Alex Sinclair bring the ring slingers to life with style as well, and it all makes for a stellar beginning to a promising new era. -- Matthew Aguilar

Nocterra #2 (Photo: Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, Image Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Tony S. Daniel

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Andworld Design

Nocterra #2 (Photo: Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey, Image Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Tony S. Daniel

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by Image Comics The first issue of Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel's Nocterra was a strong debut to an inventive series taking place entirely in a darkened world, and this week, the second issue of the series is one you don't want to miss either, especially if post-apocalyptic tales with a bit of mystery are your thing. What really makes Nocterra -- thus far -- so fascinating is that there's a great deal of humanity something that Nocterra #2, in particular, is full of. The book is also just beautiful visually, so it's definitely worth your time, even with the issue ending on a little bit of a cliffhanger of sorts. -- Nicole Drum

Project Patron #1 (Photo: David Talaksi, Aftershock Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Patrick Piazzalunga

Colors by Carlos Lopez

Letters by Thomas Mauer

Project Patron #1 (Photo: David Talaksi, Aftershock Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Patrick Piazzalunga

Colors by Carlos Lopez

Letters by Thomas Mauer

Published by Aftershock Comics For years, Steve Orlando has been one of the most exciting voices in superhero comics, dating back to his work on Midnighter for DC Comics. Since then, he's launched superhero and superhero-adjacent original projects like the high-concept Commanders in Crisis and the action-packed, dystopian tale The Pull, as well jumping to Marvel for the publisher's Curse of the Man-Thing event. Now he's launching Project Patron with artist Patrick Piazzalunga at AfterShock Comics, a series that asks what happens after the world's greatest superhero dies, only for the United Nations to create a replica guided by an entire team of pilots. It's a post-modern reexamination of iconic superhero storylines like The Death and Return of Superman, and those looking for thoughtful superhero tales shouldn't miss it. -- Jamie Lovett

The Silver Coin #1 (Photo: Michael Walsh, Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Michael Walsh

The Silver Coin #1 (Photo: Michael Walsh, Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Michael Walsh

Published by Image Comics This week, Image Comics is launching its new horror anthology, The Silver Coin, drawn by Michael Walsh. A different writer writes each issue, and each story occurs in a different decade. Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, and Jeff Lemire are waiting in the wings, but Chip Zdarsky, who produces one stellar hit comic after another in recent years, is scripting the opening issue. The story, set in the 1970s, follows a band on its last leg whose fortunes change after they find the silver coin, but they soon discover that nothing comes for free. I'm not usually a big horror fan, but it's hard to ignore a creator lineup with this much talent and a concept this cool. -- Jamie Lovett

Superman's Greatest Team-Ups (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Superman's Greatest Team-Ups (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics Superman is easily one of the crown jewels in DC Comics' arsenal of characters — but to an extent, he really shines when surrounded by other heroes and villains. This week's Superman's Greatest Team-Ups — a collection of various DC Comics Presents issues from the 70s and 80s — puts that mentality on full display, and the end result is genuinely delightful to behold. In addition to the novelty of getting high-quality reprints of some of these lesser-known stories, there's also the genuine fun of the team-ups themselves, which feature everyone from Black Canary to Mister Miracle to Santa Claus. These team-ups represent some of the most underrated and well-executed aspects of DC's pre-Crisis era, and that alone is well worth the price of admission. — Jenna Anderson