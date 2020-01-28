The Weekly Pull: Marvel: The End, Batman Loves Catwoman, Sex Criminals, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

This week, we have two comics from Marvel’s The End line, a new origin story for Batgirl, several big creator-owned titles from Image Comics, and more.

Animosity #26

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Elton Thomasi

Published by AfterShock Comics

It’s astounding at times just how inventive Animosity continues to be, constantly turning the already intriguing premise on its head with every arc while also delivering gut punches by the boatload. The paternal relationship between Sandor and Jesse is the central force that powers everything else, but every character you meet will impact you in some way, and writer Marguerite Bennett continues to find new and rich areas of this surreal world to explore. Artists Elton Tomasi, Rafael De Latorre, and Rob Schwager are more than up to the task of making that world and its characters pop off the page. Animosity is one of the most compelling books on the market, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Batman: The Bat and the Cat 80 Years of Romance

Written by Len Wein, Doug Moench, Bill Finger, Jack Schiff, Alan Brennert, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker, Tom King

Art by Tom Mandrake, Jan Duursema, Tim Sale, Scott Williams, Sean Phillips, Stefano Guadiano, David Finch, Danny Miki, Clay Mann, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson, George Roussos, Irv Novick, Bob Smith, Joe Staton, George Freeman, Mikel Janin, Joelle Jones

Published by DC Comics

Batman and Catwoman is one of the most iconic romances in DC Comics and what better way to celebrate the pairing – or become acquainted with their love story for the first time if you’re a new reader – than by taking a long look back at some of their best advantures? Batman: The Bat and The Cat 80 Years of Romance is itself a love letter to the couple, tracing their history form the 1940s forward. It’s a great way to really dig into their story and while it’s a little bit of an investment, it’s well worth it to celebrate the Bat and the Cat and their enduring, fascinating love story. — Nicole Drum

Birds of Prey: Murder & Mystery

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Ed Benes

Published by DC Comics

While it looks like Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is drawing inspiration from across the DC Comics mythos, it’s hard to deny that Gail Simone’s Birds of Prey run is a major touchstone. Whether you want to re-read the run or check it out for the first time, this trade paperback collects the first twelve issues of it in a brand-spanking-new way. This is definitely a collector’s item for any level of Birds of Prey fan — and the perfect jumping-off point for people meeting the team in the movie. — Jenna Anderson

Captain Marvel: The End

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Carmen Carnero

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel delivers the very last Captain Marvel story in Captain Marvel: The End #1, and it couldn’t be in better hands. The dynamic duo of Kelly Thompson and Carmen Carnero reunite for the latest in Marvel’s inventive series, which provides a possible end for some of our favorite characters. In this case, it’s Carol’s turn at bat, who returns to Earth after being gone for a whopping 50 years. Who knows what or more importantly who she’ll find when she returns home, but we know it’s going to be an issue no Cap fan will want to miss! — Matthew Aguilar

Criminal #12

Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Sean Phillips

Published by Image Comics

The current volume of Criminal draws to a close along with the longest story in the series’ history to date. Calling “Cruel Summer” epic is accurate in that the emotions involved and personal tragedies detailed feel larger than life, but where the story ultimately draws its power is from steeping those massive feelings in the banal realities of life on the lowest rung of society. This story has performed tremendous work steeping readers in the personal victories and limitless flaws of its characters, allowing them to care without ever making excuses for so many obvious failings. That investment in character pays off in a truly tremendous series of moments here in one of the best issues of Criminal ever published. Readers will be shocked on an initial reading, but the dramatic irony and recognizable humanity make it every bit as powerful on a second, third, and even fourth readings. It’s disappointing that this will be the last monthly issue of Criminal in the foreseeable future, but it delivers the conclusion to a story that won’t be forgotten. — Chase Magnett

Doctor Strange: The End

Written by Leah Williams

Art by Felipe Andrade

Published by Marvel Comics

Remember that wonderful What If? Magik issue that showed fans what might have been if Doctor Strange had given Magik proper tutelage in the mystic arts? If you don’t, you should go read it right now. Then you can appreciate the fact that the creative team behind that issue, writer Leah Williams and artist Felipe Andrade, are back for Doctor Strange: The End. This issue imagines what the final story of the Sorcerer Supreme might be like, casting him in a cyberpunk future where the world has forgotten magic ever existed. This one looks to be a real treat for fans of Doctor Strange or unorthodox Marvel stories. — Jamie Lovett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 10: Beyond the Grid

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Simone Di Meo

Published by BOOM! Studios

Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo delivered a Power Rangers story like no other before it in “Beyond the Grid,” and fans can read the thrilling conclusion to the story of the Solar Rangers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 10. The new trade collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers issues #35 through #39, and not only features a jaw-dropping final battle courtesy of Di Meo’s gorgeous visuals, but also a heartfelt story with some of the franchise’s most adored Rangers. For something that expands what a Power Rangers story can really be, look no further than Beyond the Grid. — Matthew Aguilar

Monstress #25

Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics

Monstress returns this week and it is, as always, one of those books that the moment you know it’s coming back, you just need to make sure you get it in your hot little hands. It’s an always exquisite book that offers not only lush, gorgeous art, but some truly sobering and complex moments, narrative-wise, that shows the true cost of war. Last we visited Monstress‘ world, there was a massive twist so almost anything is possible in this new issue, but whatever it brings, you want to be there. It’s always just that good. — Nicole Drum

Protector #1

Written by Simon Roy, Daniel M. Bensen

Art by Artyom Trakhanov

Published by Image Comics

What happens when you take the post-apocalyptic world like that of Mad Max and filter through an aesthetic lens heavily influenced by the works of Hayao Miyazaki and Robert E. Howard? You get Protector from Image Comics. The series is written by Simon Roy and Daniel M Benssen with stunning artwork by Artyom Trakhanov and takes place in a future where society in North America has fallen apart. The book looks like nothing else on your local shop’s new release shelf. If you have an itch for fantasy, sci-fi, or post-apocalyptic fiction, Protector looks like it will scratch all three at once and leave you begging for more. — Jamie Lovett

Quantum & Woody #1

Written by Christopher Hastings

Art by Ryan Browne

Published by Valiant Entertainment

Quantum & Woody is a superhero series with a well-earned reputation for hilarity. The odd couple dynamics combined with ludicrous sci-fi conceits allows for its titular duo to engage in recognizably human banter even as their circumstances draw ever closer to pure dada. That set up is perfect for the series’ newest creative team which combines Christopher Hastings of Dr. McNinja fame with the inimitable Ryan Browne coming off the recently completed Curse Words. Both creators have a knack for pushing comics in absurd directions with concepts and designs that couldn’t be delivered in any other medium. However, what has me most excited about this five-issue miniseries is that both creators can capably deliver a bit of sincerity even in the most bizarre sequences. It’s a perfect team for Valiant’s most imperfect team, and it should be a ridiculous amount of fun to read. — Chase Magnett

Sex Criminals #26

Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics

Sex Criminals is finally back from a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, and it seems like this return will be worth the wait. This issue, which kicks off the series’ final arc, helps readers get reacquainted with Jon, Suzie, and company — while also using the amount of time away to a bit of an advantage. Sex Criminals # 26 is just as weird, horny, and profound as the series has ever been, and it will be fascinating to see how they stick the landing in the issues to come. — Jenna Anderson

Shadow of the Batgirl

Written by Sarah Kuhn

Art by Nicole Goux

Published by DC Comics

Cassandra Cain is the latest DC Comics heroine to get the DC Ink and Zoom treatment, and it’s safe to say that her story is a perfect fit for the line. This graphic novel sees Cassandra embracing her heroic side – and the mantle of Batgirl, who has been missing in Gotham for years – after her father poses a threat to the world she loves. With stellar work from writer Sarah Kuhn and artist Nicole Goux, Shadow of the Batgirl is a great new take on Cassandra Cain’s origin story, which is sure to inspire readers of all ages. — Jenna Anderson