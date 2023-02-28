The Weekly Pull: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, X-Men: The Animated Series, Phantom Road, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a comic leading into Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a collection of lost adventures from the X-Men: The Animated Series universe, and new creator-owned series from Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta. Plus, The Human Target concludes and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1 (Photo: Derrick Chew, Dynamite Entertainment) Written by Sarah Hoyt

Art by Riccardo Bogani

Published by Dynamite Comics With a new movie adaptation in the works starring Sydney Sweeney, now is as good of a time as ever to get into the wacky and compelling world of Barbarella. Dynamite's new comic sequel, The Center Cannot Hold, arrives for the occasion this week, and puts its titular heroine in the grandest cosmic conflict yet. I'm very excited to see what Sarah Hoyt, Riccardo Bogani, and company have in store for this chapter in Barbarella's story. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Defenders: Beyond (Photo: Javier Rodriguez, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Javier Rodriguez

Colors by Javier Rodriguez

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Even as an avid fan of many of Marvel Comics' current publications, it can be intimidating to provide recommendations to new or returning readers; the publisher works best at developing crossover sagas immersed in continuity – the opposite of friendly material for fresh eyes. That's where writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodriguez excel in Defenders, as both the original and sequel series, Defenders: Beyond collected in trade paperback this week, provide brilliantly realized standalone tales still bolstered by lore and history. Defenders: Beyond assembles a collection of iconic and barely recognizable superheroes as they delve into the layers of Marvel's history in both a literal and metaphorical sense. Each new issue lays out the stakes clearly and provides a colorful pulpy adventure on the service with layers of depth commenting on the publisher's history and eras of superhero comics beneath. It's rewarding regardless of whether readers are following the Silver Surfer and Doctor Strange down a rabbit hole for the first or forty-fourth time. What's more, it displays the stunning dexterity of Rodriguez's style and approach to storytelling, a testament to what the superhero genre can still inspire and accomplish. Wherever readers are approaching from, those interested in Marvel's mighty Defenders will find themselves rewarded in the pages of Beyond. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Hallows' Eve #1 (Photo: Michael Dowling, Morry Hollowell, Marvel Comics) Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Michael Dowling

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Hallows' Eve is, admittedly a character who appears absolutely ridiculous on paper – Janine Godby, the paramour of Peter Parker-clone Ben Reilly, is gifted supernatural powers to utilize various Halloween masks to gain the appearance and abilities of iconic horror monsters. Yet the events of "Dark Web" made clear that this seemingly silly idea holds a great deal of potential. Godby's road with Reilly has been a particularly rough one over the past several years and she's quickly become one of the more sympathetic figures in recent Spider-Man comics. Her choice to break bad and embrace a villainous alter-ego always made sense. Combine that with a set of designs and powers that always pop off the page, and this new C-lister possesses a lot of potential. It's unclear exactly where her path will lead in the wake of a brutal showdown in New York City, but Janine's love and loyalty guiding a fearsome bag of tricks positions her for a quick upgrade in the Spider-Man villain rankings. With up-and-coming writer Erica Schultz and artist Michael Dowling attached, it appears that Hallows' Eve could be a breakout story for characters and creators alike. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

The Human Target #12 (Photo: Greg Smallwood, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Across the past year and some change, Human Target has been a consistently weird and wonderful bright spot in DC's arsenal. I have consistently been in awe of the work that Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and company have been doing on this book and the way they've been able to thread the needle between Christopher Chance's noir adventures and the zaniness of the Justice League International. Now, with this week's twelfth and final issue, the book's shocking murder mystery is sure to really come to a head. I'm not quite ready to say goodbye to Human Target yet, but I know that this finale will be something significant and memorable. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Phantom Road #1 (Photo: Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Gabriel Herenandez Walta

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics Jeff Lemire has made some great comics as an individual creator and a writer working with other talented artists. Gabriel Hernandez Walta, whose work includes elevating comics series like Magneto and Vision, is one of those artists. Together, they created Sentient, a knockout sci-fi story published by TKO Studios in 2019. Having loved Sentient, I'm excited to see Lemire and Walta teaming up again for the new Image Comics miniseries Phantom Road. Billed as grindhouse horror meets high-concept supernatural fantasy, the series follows Dom, a long-haul trucker with a dark past. After Dom stops to help someone involved in a car accident, a strange artifact turns their lives upside down. Where Sentient offered a space-set tale, Phantom Road seems likely to soak up the rural surrealness for which Lemire is known. Seeing that filtered through Walta's sharp style should be something special. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Shazamily Matters #1 (Photo: Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, DC) Art by Various

Published by DC

Written by Various In just a matter of weeks, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be finally making its debut in theaters, and DC is celebrating with its most ambitious tie-in comic yet. Shazamily Matters is a one-shot anthology recounting various stories involving the film's ensemble of superhero adoptive siblings. These tales are not only crafted by a who's-who of comic creators but by nearly all of the film's principal cast, director, and screenwriter. That novelty alone should be enough incentive to add this to your collection, but it's safe to assume that there will be delightful stories within as well. — Jenna Anderson prevnext