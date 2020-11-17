The Weekly Pull: Marvel's Voices, Aquaman, Star Trek: Voyager, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, there's a new wave of TKO Studios titles, X of Swords continues, Star Trek: Voyager returns, plus several horror-tinged indie releases like Sea of Sorrows, Dead Day, and Criminal Macabre: The Big Bleed Out. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aquaman #65 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Miguel Mendonca

Aquaman #65 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick
Art by Miguel Mendonca
Published by DC Comics Kelly Sue DeConnick's run has all been building to Aquaman #65, which not only features the climactic battle between Arthur and Orm but also a celebration of one of the best couples in comics. That's right folks, it's time for the wedding between Arthur and Mera, though the lead-up to the big day shouldn't be ignored. If you ever needed a perfect representation of how beloved and respected Aquaman is in the world of DC's heroes, look no further than this issue. This run has added so much to the Aquaman mythos, and we're all about getting to celebrate it in style. -- Matthew Aguilar

Criminal Macabre: The Big Bleed Out (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Steve Niles

Art by Gyula Nemeth

Criminal Macabre: The Big Bleed Out (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Steve Niles
Art by Gyula Nemeth
Published by Dark Horse Comics Criminal Macabre: The Big Bleed Out made me a fan of the Cal McDonald mythos — and odds are, it will have the same effect on you. This four-issue miniseries follows monster hunter Cal McDonald into unexpected territory, culminating in a tortured love story with a woman at the center of the vampire criminal underworld. The Big Bleed Out is accessible for both longrunning fans of Criminal Macabre and complete newbies, bringing a refreshing noir-tinged take to the monster genre. With Steve Niles' art and Gyula Nemeth's mesmerizing vehicles, this is one collection that you won't want to miss out on. — Jenna Anderson

Dead Day #5 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Evgeniy Bornyakov

Dead Day #5 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by Ryan Parrott
Art by Evgeniy Bornyakov
Published by AfterShock Comics Set around a supernatural holiday where the dead return for a day, Dead Day has always been a book that despite being time-limited due to the nature of that central premise, has always taken its time in unfolding its story of secrets, lies, murder, and revenge but now that the party is over, as it were, and the holiday is coming to an end, al of the threads are coming together. With the series overall an excellent example of how to tell a slow-burn horror story without a lot of gore or terror, Dead Day #5 is a must-read just to see how it all comes together in what may be its primary character's last stand. -- Nicole Drum

Hellions #6 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Carmen Carnero

Hellions #6 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells
Art by Carmen Carnero
Published by Marvel Comics Hellions is the standout series from the "Dawn of X" era and X of Swords has been one of the most engaging and simply fun comics crossovers in some time. When you put this series and this event together, good things are bound to happen and Hellions #5 provided a thrilling set up for its second entry into this fantasy sword tournament—Mister is Sinister forced to travel alongside his Island of Misfit Toys to engage in skullduggery in the one place where they can all really die. High stakes action and absurd humor are wrapped around some of the strangest mutants available in the rare scenario that's as absurd as they are. It's unclear how their mission will go and what impact it may have upon the proceedings in X of Swords, but anyone who's currently reading Hellions can tell you that's largely beside the point. Writer Zeb Wells has made these strangers and psychopaths some of the most endearing (or enjoyable, at least) characters in the X-line and watching them proceed on this mission is a thrill, regardless of how things turn out for Saturnyne and her various realms. If you're not currently reading Hellions, now is the perfect moment to dive in and see what all of the buzz is about. Even in the second part of a crossover event, Hellions #6 stands out as a must-read comic book. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jeffrey Veregge, Rebecca Roanhorse, Darcie Little Badger and Stephen Graham Jones

Art by Jeffrey Veregge, Weshoyot Alvitre, Kyle Charles and David Cutler

Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jeffrey Veregge, Rebecca Roanhorse, Darcie Little Badger and Stephen Graham Jones
Art by Jeffrey Veregge, Weshoyot Alvitre, Kyle Charles and David Cutler
Published by Marvel Comics November is Native American Heritage month and Marvel is honoring that with a one-shot anthology featuring the Marvel Universe's indigenous heroes as well as the work of indigenous creators such as Jeffrey Veregge, Rebecca Roanhorse, Weshoyot Alvitre, and more. While one could (and should) argue that Indigenous people and stories deserve far, far, far more than a "month" and a special one-shot comic book, Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 is a book that every comics reader should check out. Not only are the stories an opportunity to explore characters we don't get to see nearly enough from, but the entertainment world on the whole and comics especially need more native voices in writers and artists. Maybe, just maybe, this one-shot gets us just a bit closer. -- Nicole Drum

The Pull (Photo: TKO Studios) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Ricardo López Ortiz

The Pull (Photo: TKO Studios) Written by Steve Orlando
Art by Ricardo López Ortiz
Published by TKO Studios TKO Studios has made a splash in the comics space by releasing a selection of complete miniseries every few months. Its third wave of titles is releasing this week and includes two spooky-looking stories in Lonesome Days, Savage Nights and Redfork. While those look like solid titles, I'm more of a sci-fi guy than a horror fan. After devouring the now Eisner-nominated Sentient from TKO's second wave, and I can't wait to read The Pull, which sees a disgraced government agent racing against time to stop a cosmic force from destroying the planet. The series comes from creative powerhouse Steve Orlando, so you know you're in good hands, and Ricardo López Ortiz gives it a kinetic, intense, manga-inflected look. If you haven't given TKO's titles a try yet, this looks to be a great place to start. -- Jamie Lovett

Sea of Sorrows #1 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Written by Rich Douek

Art by Alex Cormack

Sea of Sorrows #1 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Written by Rich Douek
Art by Alex Cormack
Published by IDW Publishing Developing mood is one of the most critical (and most difficult) tasks for any horror comics, but it's something artist Alex Cormack and writer Rick Douek proved themselves to be more than capable of in the historical horror series Road of Bones—a gulag story stacked with betrayal, treacherous environments, and cannibalism. That same creative team has returned with another terrifying tale from the early 20th century in Sea of Sorrows in which a salvage crew seeks sunken treasure from the Great War only to discover monsters both below the waves and onboard their ship. The premise is chilling in concept alone as it merges the frigid, dark waters of the North Atlantic with the aftermath of so much human carnage. Combine that with Cormack's gaunt characters, dark environments, and fearsome creature designs and it's obvious that Sea of Sorrows is a must-read for any fan of horror comics looking for one more reason to stay away from the water. -- Chase Magnett

Star Trek: Voyager—Seven’s Reckoning #1 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Written by Dave Baker

Art by Angel Hernandez

Star Trek: Voyager—Seven's Reckoning #1 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Written by Dave Baker
Art by Angel Hernandez
Published by IDW Publishing Star Trek: Voyager finally returns to comics in the new IDW Publishing miniseries Seven's Reckoning. Written by Dave Baker and featuring art by Star Trek comics veteran Angel Hernandez, the series takes place shortly after Seven fo Nine joins the Voyager crew. When Voyager stops to assist a damaged ship in the Delta Quadrant, the recovering Borg drone soon finds herself caught in the center of a moral crisis. Voyager's seen a resurgence in interest with Jeri Ryan's return in Star Trek: Picard and Kate Mulgrew coming back for Star Trek: Prodigy. Star Trek: Voyager -- Seven's Reckoning seems like the perfect way for any comics reading fan to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. -- Jamie Lovett

Underworld Unleashed: The 25th Anniversary Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Underworld Unleashed: The 25th Anniversary Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by DC Comics I'm all for DC reprinting any of its more obscure events/titles, and Underworld Unleashed is definitely no exception. The 1995 event, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, fully unleashed Neron on the DC universe and changed a lot within the canon along the way. The event perfectly captures the campy, wide-ranging nature of DC titles at that time, with some moments and aesthetic choices that you need to see to believe. Underworld Unleashed is undoubtedly a bizarre event -- but it's one that definitely deserves revisiting, especially as events have gotten more and more prominent in the Big Two. — Jenna Anderson