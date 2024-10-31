Marvel Reveals How Wakanda Was Influenced by Fighting The Predators

There is a secret history between the World of Wakanda and the alien race known as Predators. Wakanda is one of the most advanced nations in the Marvel Universe, and it’s ruled by T’Challa the Black Panther. It’s not easy to penetrate Wakanda’s defenses, yet it always seems to happen from time to time in the comics and on the big screen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, if there were any beings brave enough to challenge Black Panther and Wakanda, it would be a Predator. But what Marvel fans may not know is how Predators helped shape Wakanda into the nation it is today.

Predator vs. Black Panther #3 comes from the creative team of Benjamin Percy, Chris Allen, Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, Jonas Trindade, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It picks up with Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, and the War Dogs going on the offensive after Wakanda was infiltrated and attacked by the Predators. Black Panther recognizes Wakanda was caught by surprise before, but now they know the face of their enemy. They also know what the Predators are after: Vibranium.

The Predators have gathered at the Great Mound, which is the source of Wakanda’s hoard of Vibranium. The leader of the Yautja wants to use the Vibranium to overthrow his brother by enhancing his body even more. Of course, everything concerning Wakanda comes down to invaders wanting Vibranium. When Black Panther was previously attacked and shot with a shoulder cannon, he visited the ancestral plane to learn how this isn’t the first time Wakanda has had to reckon with Predators.

Black Panther’s secret history with Predators revealed

During his journey to the ancestral plane, Black Panther meets up with his grandfather, Azzuri the Wise. Azzuri recalls how his people have referred to him as paranoid and guarded, but as he explains, he had a good reason. There were greater threats to Wakanda than just Nazi Germany. Their new attackers came from the skies. “Wakanda has fought these enemies before, Grandfather?” T’Challa asks. “I am sad to say yes,” Azzuri responds.

We learn that the Predators originally came to Wakanda for the hunt, but they later stayed for the Vibranium. More than 500 Wakandans died defending their nation. While they burned the Predator bodies, Wakanda also studied the Predators’ technology. The Predator cloaking technology influenced the creation of Wakanda’s perimeter shield. So in a way, the Predators are responsible for Wakanda becoming such an isolated nation. Azzuri needed to protect his people not only from the alien Predators, but all predators that would look to capitalize and take advantage of Wakanda.

That mission now falls on T’Challa. He leads a strike force onto the Predators’ ship to launch an attack, but one of the Yautja sets a silent alarm to let his brothers know the Black Panther has arrived. A showdown is on the horizon, and who knows what state Wakanda will be left in once the dust settles.