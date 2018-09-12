‘Olivia Twist’: A Dangerous Love Triangle Emerges On New Cover

Dark Horse Comics is releasing the third issue of Olivia Twist this November, and we’ve got a great look at the new cover.

Dark Horse’s new take on the Charles Dickens classic is back for another issue, and artist Tula Lotay has delivered a lovely cover for it. The cover features Olivia looking confidence next to her friends, but as you can see, the expressions behind her signal something is off. It seems the love triangle that has started to form could have some unintended consequences, and from the official description, those consequences could be pretty big.

You can check out the new cover below, and you can also find the official description there as well.

Olivia Twist #3

Darin Strauss (W), Adam Dalva (W), Emma Vieceli (A), Lee Loughridge (C), and Tula Lotay (Cover)

On sale Nov 21

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

“Olivia Twist and the Esthers make a daring raid into the refugee camp where she was born, and where her parents were murdered. Awaiting her: fights with the brutal Trads; a long-lost family member; a kiss with echoing ramifications; her parents’ killer. But Olivia and her friends don’t know that they are sneaking into an elaborate trap, one that will change 2050 London forever.”

If you’re not caught up with Olivia Twist, the series takes the Charles Dicken’s original and offers up a gender-bent twist, putting Olivia in the spotlight alongside a group of thieves (known as the Esthers) in the far future. You can check out all the details on the series in the official description for Olivia Twist #1 below.

“To save a boy she barely knows, teenage orphan Olivia Twist joins the Esthers, a rag-tag girl gang of thieves running free in a dangerous future. Olivia’s life in this London of internment camps and dark technology gets even more complicated when she discovers that she has more power and wealth than she’s ever dreamed of. But it comes at a great cost.”

Olivia Twist #3 hits comic stores on November 21, while Olivia Twist #1 is in stores now.

Have you been reading Olivia Twist? Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments!