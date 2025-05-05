Post Malone’s Big Rig Comic First Chapter Free to Read Online (Exclusive)

Post Malone is bringing his latest creative vision to comics in Big Rig from Vault Comics, and you can read the first chapter for free on ComicBook. Big Rig sees Malone teaming with Vault Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel and artist Nathan Gooden (Barbaric) to realize his vision of a horror-fantasy epic described as “Evil Dead meets Mad Max: Fury Road” in medieval Europe, pitting one tractor trailer and the Knights Templar against a mighty demon horde. The double-sized Big Rig #1 lands in stores on July 9th, but ComicBook readers can check out the first chapter well in advance. Big Rig‘s entire first chapter, previously released in print this past weekend for Free Comic Book Day, can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big Rig is a collaboration between Malone, Vault, and Platinum Dunes. Each issue of Big Rig will release with randomly distributed variant covers, including unique, 1-of-1 variants from artists including Daniel Warren Johnson, Peach Momoko, Tula Lotay, Maria Wolf, Jim Mahfood, Darick Robertson, Corin Howell, Dan Panosian, Luana Vecchio, and Nathan Gooden, with more artist announcements to come.

At the time of Big Rig’s announcement, Malone said, “Big Rig is a crazy comic about three unlikely heroes​ battling wicked demons in medieval times​ ​using a ​massive eighteen-wheeler truck​, and it’s pretty f***ing awesome.” Malone, Platinum Dunes, and Vault are already developing a Big Rig feature film adaptation. Here’s Big Rig’s official synopsis from Vault:

The Dark Ages…Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, are in desperate need of a means to drive back the scourge and turn the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to earth is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from The Six Petals. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine.

Big Rig #1 releases in stores on July 9th. The Big Rig graphic novel collection, set for release in 2026, is already available to pre-order at the Big Rig website, including as a special limited edition with a Daniel Warren Johnson cover, alongside other Big Rig merchandise.

This isn’t the first time that Vault has collaborated with musicians and celebrities. The company is also collaborating with members of Def Leppard on the graphic novel Hysteria. Vault is also collaborating with Patton Oswalt on the next installment of its popular risque sci-fi series, Money Shot. Big Rig isn’t the only Vault project in line for a live-action adaptation, as Platinum Dunes founder Michael Bay was in talks to direct a Barbaric Netflix series.

What do you think of the first chapter of Post Malone’s Big Rig comic? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.