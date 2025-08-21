Predator: Badlands Is Getting a Prequel With Director Dan Trachtenberg Attached

There’s going to be a double-dose of Predator: Badlands in November. Predator fans are already aware that the next installment in the franchise, Predator: Badlands, arrives in theaters on November 7th. Director Dan Trachtenberg continues to reinvigorate Predator after helming Hulu’s Prey, which sits with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Predator: Badlands. The movie is set in the future and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, with Fanning playing Thia and Schuster-Koloamatangi portraying our young Predator. The latter’s history will be explored in a prequel produced in close collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Predator: Badlands #1 is a tie-in comic by writer Ethan Sacks (Star Wars) and artist Elvin Ching, a recent participant in Marvel’s Art Atelier program. The one-shot serves as an official prelude to the Predator: Badlands feature film. While it’s being made in collaboration with Trachtenberg, he’ll also be providing a foreword for the issue.

Predator: Badlands Movie and Prequel Comic Release the Same Month

image credit: 20th century studios

Predator: Badlands takes place on a remote planet, where Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Taking place shortly before these events, the Predator: Badlands prequel comic explores the film’s bold new approach to Predator franchise storytelling, introducing readers to Dek and other key characters.

With all the excitement over Predator: Badlands, it makes sense for Marvel Comics to capitalize on it and release a tie-in comic. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it opened the door for Marvel to start publishing comics starring the characters from Predator, Alien, and Planet of the Apes. Now, one of the protagonists of Predators: Badland will have their origin explored, helping build their story arc in the movie.

“For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja,” Sacks shared. “Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind Predator: Badlands, we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It’s going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching’s art.”

“Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film,” Trachtenberg raves. “Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true.”

image credit: marvel comics

PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by ELVIN CHING

Inks by OREN JUNIOR

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by CAFU

Movie Variant Cover Also Available

On Sale 11/12

THE HUNT BEGINS.

In the one-shot, a young Yautja warrior is given a seemingly simple task by his father: retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait.

Predator: Badlands #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 12th, while the Predator: Badlands movie opens in theaters on November 7th. Let us know your thoughts on the prequel comic in the comments below!