This Punchline and The Batman Who Laughs Mashup Is Perfect

✖

Punchline is the newest addition to the Batman mythos and is set to play a huge part in the upcoming Joker War story arc in DC's main Batman series. While Punchline is making big waves, it wasn't too long ago that The Batman Who Laughs dominated just about everything thanks to his appearances in Metal. He's still around causing havoc and trying to bring the Dark Multiverse into our world, but what if he and Punchline were the same person? That's what artist Anna Zhuo imagined with this mashup art that combines both characters into the Punchline Who Laughs, and we've gotta say it looks pretty slick. You can check it out for yourself in the artwork below.

The trademark helmet of the Batman Who Laughs is back, but there's a chunk of the visor missing, letting a crazed eye show through. The Bat Ears-style design is still on one side, while the other side has Punchline's ponytail to balance it out, complete with a spiky hairband to complete the look.

It's that disturbing smile that really sells it all though, and we could definitely see this mashup showing up down the line in an official capacity.

"Someone had to right?? Punchline Who Laughs... 😳 always fun to design crossovers 🤗 @JamesTheFourth @GregCapullo @Ssnyder1835

maybe one day she will be canon 🤪 #ann4rt #azhuo #annazhuo #dc #dccomics #punchline #punchlinedc #joker #batmanwholaughs"

As for Joker War, the big event will kick off after the current Their Dark Designs arc concludes, and you can find the official description for Batman #93 below.

"Batman faces off with the Designer as "Their Dark Designs" nears its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. Amid all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. "The Joker War" is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same!"

Batman #93 (“Their Dark Designs,” Part 8)

Written by James Tynion IV

Pencils by Guillem March and Javier Fernandez

Colors by Tomeu Morey and David Baron

Standard Cover by Tony S. Daniel and Tomeu Morey

Harley Quinn Variant Cover by Francesco Mattina

Batman #93 goes on sale Tuesday, June 23rd. Let us know what you think in the comments, and if you want to talk comics you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.