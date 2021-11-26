Scout Comics Details Comic Con: Special Edition Plans For This Weekend, Including Games and Panels

Scout Comics, one of the fastest growing independent comic labels in the US, is coming to San Diego Comic Con Special Edition, from now through Sunday at San Diego Convention Center, with panels, a special Convention exclusive preview of the Script2Comic 2020 First Prize Winner Charm City, and a interactive scavenger hunt for Script2Comic Grand Prize Winner She Bites, not unlike the hunt they staged at New York Comic Con back in October.

Charm City, created by Ignatz Award winning writer Josh Eiserike (CW’s Legacies, MAD Magazine, G.I. Joe: Renegades), won first prize in the 2020 Script2Comic Contest. The comic tells the story of a serial killer who stalks the streets of modern-day Baltimore– but what the police don’t know is all the victims are witches, part of an underground secret society living among us for centuries. And when yet another body turns up, it falls on the victim’s sister– a witch who was excommunicated from the community years ago and hasn’t used magic since– to use her contacts as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun to unravel the mystery and catch the killer. Fans will be able to get their first look at the series in an ashcan EXCLUSIVELY available at the SCOUT COMICS booth located on the exhibition floor at booth 1518.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She Bites, formerly known as The Vampire’s Babysitter, which is…well, it’s exactly what it sounds like. In the new comic, which comes from writer Heather Hale, a 134-year-old vampire trapped in the body of a nine-year-old girl puts out an ad for a babysitter. The idea, really, is to get someone who can serve as her adult face to the rest of the world, which is a scenario rife with comic and dramatic potential. To that end, there are “blood-stained” flyers posted somewhere on the streets of San Diego, advertising just such a babysitting job. If fans find a flyer and answer the call, they will be rewarded with a super-secret limited-edition variant cover of the premiere issue She Bites for free.

In addition, Scout Comics will also host two panels at SDCC Special Edition. The first on Friday, Nov 26th, “Scout Comics/Thunder Comics: First Look featuring Eternus,” from actor/director Andy Serkis and artist/director Andrew Levitas, moderated by host Coy Jandreau (Nerdist, Collider Coycast) showcases Scout’s upcoming slate of books with special guest panelists, including a first look at Eternus from powerhouse duo Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas. The second panel will be on Saturday, “Making Your First Comic: The Good, The Bad & The Business Side,” and will be hosted by comedian Janelle Draper. The panel features some of Scout’s executives and some of their biggest creators as they discuss how to get your start in the comic business and what to avoid. Both panels will feature giveaways for the audience.