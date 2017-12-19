Image’s ‘Sex Criminals’ Returning in January

After plenty of anticipation from fans, Sex Criminals is set to return very soon.

The beloved Image Comics series is set to return from hiatus with Sex Criminals #21, which will be released in January of 2018. Image, along with writer Matt Fraction and artist Chip Zdarsky, announced the return earlier today, in a press release very fitting of Sex Criminals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Up is down and black is white and the sex isn’t happening and neither is the crime.” The press release writes. “What is this book even, you guys?! After the heartbreaking, albeit totally unsurprising, breakup in Fourgy!, our leads find themselves apart and in the arms of others while the fate of the whole universe hangs in the balance…ish.”

First debuting back in 2013, Sex Criminals tells the story of Suzie and Jon, who discover that they can stop time whenever they have sex. The series has since acquired several awards nominations, a delightful tie to Applebee’s, and a television adaptation, which has been in the works since 2015.

“Proud to be back doing what I do best: painstakingly tracing Savage Dragon pages, putting more clothes on the characters, and repurposing them for our book,” Zdarsky said in the statement. “Happy to be back, living up to my back tattoo that says ‘LUV 2 DRAW COMPLEX RELATIONSHIPS AND FLUIDS’”

“Happy new year, happy new SEX CRIMINALS storyline!” Fraction added. “Happy to be giving Chip more complex relationships and fluids to draw.”

Sex Criminals #21 will debut on January 24th, with a regular Zdarsky cover, as well as a XXX variant cover option by Runaways‘ Kris Anka.