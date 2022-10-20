Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings Revealed by Marvel

Shang-Chi's saga with the powerful Ten Rings will continue in a new one-shot. Writer Gene Luen Yang has guided the Master of Kung Fu through different miniseries and ongoing titles, coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It all culminated in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a series that saw Shang-Chi in possession of the Ten Rings while everyone from Hydra to the Hand tried to get their hands on them. It appears Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings may be coming to an end in December, with January marking the conclusion of this new era of Shang-Chi comics.

The release of Marvel's January 2023 solicitations reveals Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 from writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Michael YG. As the main cover by Jim Cheung illustrates, Shang-Chi will be working side-by-side with his evil father as our hero is lost in time. The only person that can help Shang-Chi is his villainous parent. The solicitation teases Shang-Chi seeing a different side of his father, along with readers reaching the end of Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga.

December's Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6 is the finale of the Game of Rings. "Shang-Chi has made it to the final round of the Game of Rings. Whoever wins will be the true Ring Keeper. But will the Rings' dark secret prove to be too much to bear for the winner?" the description reads. One can theorize that the end of the issue will toss Shang-Chi into the timestream, where he winds up in the past with a younger version of his father.

How Does Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings End?

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings conclude with Shang-Chi defeating his father, Wenwu, and his sister Xialing taking control of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Shang-Chi and his best friend Katy take the Ten Rings to Wong, who recruits Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner to help analyze them. While they discover the Ten Rings are cosmic in nature, their true origin remains a mystery.

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the project. Cretton is also onboard to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The cover and solicitation for Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 is below. The issue goes on sale in January 2023.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)