Smallville Star’s Comic Debut Goes Full Gothic Horror in New Covers, First Look (Exclusive)

While it’s been 15 years since Smallville ended, star Kristin Kreuk isn’t done with comic books just yet. Last month, it was announced that Kreuk, along with actor Peter Mooney and screenwriter Eric Putzer, was coming back to the world of comics with an all-new gothic horror series, Black Star. The series, coming from Titan Comics in July, will feature art from Joe Bocardo and is set to deliver a chilling tale inspired by Canadian Lore and now, ComicBook has an exclusive first look not only at the comic itself, but all new covers for the exciting new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The five-issue Black Star series is set in the early 19th century fur trade. Described as The Revenant meets Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, the story follows Dashiell Carlyle who not only discovers that he has magical abilities, but that he’s not alone. He soon finds himself thrust into a secret order aiming to use their magical prowess to create a new and better world, but Dashiell will quickly learn that this utopia may well have a truly horrific cost. The new, fully lettered first look at comic (which you can check out for yourself below) gives us our first look at what some of those terrible costs might be.

Black Star’s Tone is Dark and Moody Straight From the Jump

As you can see, the magic in Black Star appears to come with a heavy burden and while it’s not exactly clear exactly what has transpired up to the point of the art we’re getting our first look at, it has a dark and addictive quality, teasing what Kreuk has previously mentioned as battles “raging just beyond our view.”

“Black Star was born while Peter, Eric, and I were filming Burden of Truth in Winnipeg,” Kreuk said. “We were inspired by the city’s lore and because we worked so well together, began spending our spare time on set (and then for years afterwards) developing our own take on the history and magic we imagined pulsing beneath its surface, shaping the rhythms of the city and the battles raging just beyond our view.”

Check Out the New Covers for Black Star, Too

Martin Simmonds Joe Barcado

In addition to the exclusive new pages from Black Star #1, we can unveil three exciting new covers for the comic as well. We’ve already seen the cover from Joe Bocardo, but now we’re getting covers from Martin Simmonds, Robert Hack, and Alison Sampson as well. You can check them out here as well as pre-order your preferred cover for yourself at Forbidden Planet.

Robert hack alison sampson

“Set in the eerie, snow-blanketed wasteland of early 19th Century Winnipeg, this is magic as you’ve never seen it before,” Titan Comics editor Jack Devine said. “Hopeful yet bleak, miraculous yet insidious, and only time will tell if the prize is worth the cost. Readers are going to be swept away by Joe Bocardo’s mesmerizing artwork as it envelops them in a story filled with awe and tragedy.”

Black Star goes on sale from Titan Comics on July 29th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!