Spawn Spinoff Series Curse of Sherlee Johnson Introduces an All-New Hellspawn (Exclusive)

The Spawn Universe continues to grow with the addition of a new hellspawn. One of the most impactful stories in the early days of Spawn involved the murder of a seven-year-old girl by the child serial killer Billy Kincaid. Released in 1992, Spawn #5 featured the first appearance of Billy Kincaid, who would later become a recurring villain throughout the series. But while most Spawn fans have focused on Billy Kincaid, there was another character that went overlooked, who is now getting the spotlight. That character is the little girl that Billy seemingly killed: Sherlee Johnson. Her story is being explored in a Spawn spinoff, and it will include another debuting character.

ComicBook spoke to Todd McFarlane, Daniel Henriques, and Jonathan Glapion about The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3, with the creators revealing that the issue introduces a new hellspawn. “This is a pretty cool issue, and I say that as somebody who keeps seeing all of Jonathan’s pages,” Henriques said. “So we have a lot of new settings, a lot of new stuff happening because it’s been a lot of running and surviving. Things kind of calm down a little bit. And with that, we start getting into the ecosystem of Hell and new characters start showing up.”

He added, “I’m not going to get into a lot of crazy details about it, but there’s this new hellspawn showing up in Issue #3, that’s one of the coolest splash pages that Jonathan ever drew in my life in all of this. So I’m very excited for people to see that one.”

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson Explores Untold Spawn Story

In an earlier interview, Daniel Henriques discussed what drew him to create this story that expanded on Sherlee Johnson’s fate at the hands of Billy Kincaid. As Henriques pointed out, while Spawn sought justice for Sherlee by killing Billy and dropping his body off with the cops, he never stopped to see if she was still alive.

“We don’t actually know that she’s dead,” he said. “What if she’s not? What has Spawn just done — or what he has NOT done, which is actually save the victim that got him there in the first place.”

He noted that if Sherlee was alive and conscious during Spawn’s confrontation with Kincaid, she would have seen “him beating he crap out of Kincaid, maybe this giant flash of him teleporting away, and that’s it, and she’s left to die alone. I was always like, ‘This has to go somewhere, what happens next?”

To his credit, Todd McFarlane loved the idea and how it also shows Spawn as a hero with flaws that are ripe for exploration.

“The problem with the hero playing judge, jury, and executioner is, there are ramifications for it, right?” he said. “So, we’ve tried to turn over those rocks on the Spawn character. You have to assume most heroes think they’re doing good, but at times you can ask, ‘Did this actually make things worse?’ Because there was no vetting, it was like, ‘Oh, he killed kids, I’m going to kill him,’ and he walks away. He didn’t really dig any deeper than that, he was just being very simplistic in his actions, that now are going to cause complications here.”

The final order cutoff for The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3 is August 25th, so make sure to pre-order your copy at your local comic book store. Comic book legend Frank Miller is also providing a variant cover. Let us know your thoughts on the book and the entire Spawn Universe in the comments below!