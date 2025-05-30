Spider-Man Is About to Learn Mary Jane’s Big Secret (And It Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time)

Mary Jane has been keeping a secret from Spider-Man, and pretty soon that secret will be out in the open. Marvel created a mystery for fans to solve when it launched All-New Venom and presented Luke Cage, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, and Rick Jones as four potential hosts. The big mystery was revealed on the final page of All-New Venom #5, and it’s Mary Jane. It’s a twist nobody saw coming, and it will surely have ramifications down the line in the Spider-Man Family of books. Speaking of Spider-Man, Mary Jane will have to come clean to Peter Parker, and it appears that the time is coming in the not-too-distant future.

Marvel released its August 2025 solicits, which include Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly and Michael Dowling. The issue takes place after Spider-Man’s shocking defeat at the hands of a new enemy called Hellgate. Peter will have to level up if he’s going to stand a chance against Hellgate, and it seems the revelation of Hellgate’s identity will send Peter spiraling. But, Mary Jane also has a revelation of her own that she will share with Peter. The only revelation we can think of would be that Mary Jane is going to tell Spider-Man that she’s bonded with the Venom symbiote.

The story continues in Amazing Spider-Man #10 by Joe Kelly and Michael Dowling. Enter the Resolute Spider-Man, who is resolving himself to get stronger by any means necessary. We could be seeing Spider-Man leveling up his powerset, but the question is, how?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

SPIDER-MAN’S SHOCKING DEFEAT!

Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he’s going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate’s revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey’s strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-MAN!

Peter Parker has resolved to get stronger by ANY means necessary. Spider-Man isn’t pulling his punches this time.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

We could see some friction between Mary Jane and Spider-Man during Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. The event pits the characters in the Spider-Verse against the alien symbiotes of the Venomverse. Since Mary Jane is Venom, that would mean that she’d be on Team Venomverse, opposite Spider-Man and the Spider-Verse. The penultimate issue of Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse also happens to arrive in August, teasing a final battle between spiders and symbiotes.

Amazing Spider-Man #9-10 go on sale in August. Let us know your thoughts on Mary Jane revealing her Venom identity to Peter Parker in the comments below!