Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battles Symbiote Ms. Marvel

Miles Morales swings into battle against Knull's forces in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23, a King in Black tie-in. Marvel Comics released a preview for the issue that shows Miles battling against his former Avengers teammate and Champions co-founder Ms. Marvel after Kamala Khan bonds, against her will, to one of Knull's symbiotes. Miles Morales knows a thing or two about being possessed by a symbiote. He had his own forced bonding experience when a symbiote took him over during the events of Absolute Carnage. He managed to break free by using his venom blast power. Can the same power save Kamala Khan?

Even with his spider-sense, Miles is going to find Kamala's embiggening abilities a challenge to handle. Keep reading to see the preview for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23. The issue goes on sale on February 13th.