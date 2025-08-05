Spider-Man’s All-New Space Suit May Have a Secret X-Men Connection

Spider-Man‘s voyage into the stars will come with a fancy new costume. Peter Parker is known as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and to protect a neighborhood, you typically have to be on Earth. It kind of goes without saying. All of that will change with Amazing Spider-Man #11, aka the legacy 975th issue. There will be two Spider-Men starring in the comic: one in space and the other on Earth. Fans have gotten a look at both Spider-Men on the covers for Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Pepe Larraz, but an extended look offers new details on the suit and its possible connection to the X-Men.

Marvel released a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. The preview mostly focuses on our space-faring Spider-Man, who we learn is wearing an all-new Technarachnid Suit. The gold costume appears to be alive and flows with the same movement as a symbiote would. However, the “Techn” portion of the suit’s name is also similar to techno-organic, which has come up plenty of times in the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe. For example, Cable was infected with a techno-organic virus as a baby before he was sent to the future, former New Mutant Warlock is part of the Technarch alien species, and the creators of the Technarch are the Phalanx, one of the primary villains during the X-Men’s Krakoa era.

Marvel Reveals First Look at Space and Earth-Based Spider-Men

Spider-Man battles Xanto Starblood inside a spaceship in the first look at Amazing Spider-Man #11. Fans get to see the Technarachnid suit in action in the Pepe Larraz-drawn pages, as Spidey absorbs a blaster shot, only to rebound and attack with the suit’s amazing abilities. The action then moves to Earth, where John Romita Jr. draws Spider-Man shoulder-blocking a chimney on a roof to knock it over. He then webs the chimney to prevent it from falling.

One thing to note is that the Earth-based Spider-Man is wearing his web-shooters outside his costume. Plus, there appear to be shades of red in Spider-Man’s eye circles, almost signifying how angry he might be. It could merely be a coloring issue, but it’s worth noting.

“I love really grounded, Manhattan-based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he’s in ‘fish-out-of-water’ mode. You don’t get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have… both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men,” Kelly shared. “On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate’s brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him. There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event.”

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Promo Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/3

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!

A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here!

Amazing Spider-Man #11 goes on sale Wednesday, September 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!