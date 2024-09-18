X-Men: Cable Embarks on a New Time-Traveling Adventure in Love and Chrome (Exclusive)

Cable: Love and Chrome is a five-issue limited series launching January 2025.

Cable's rise in popularity following the first season of X-Men '97 continues with the time-traveling X-Man starring in a new solo series. There are times when certain X-Men seem to resonate with the fanbase, whether its due to a cool visual look or compelling backstory. In the case of Cable, it's all these factors and more. Whether its his leadership of X-Force, oversized guns, Techno-Organic Virus, or sometimes-pairing with Deadpool, Cable has maintained his status as a fan-favorite X-Man. This is probably why Marvel is giving him the spotlight in an X-Men spinoff series.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Cable: Love and Chrome, a five-issue limited series by writer David Pepose (Punisher, Savage Avengers) and artist Mike Henderson (Daredevil, Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan). Cable is sticking to his time-travel roots as he gets embroiled in a civil war after being stranded in the time stream. Cable: Love and Chrome also teases an exploration of the Techno-Organic Virus that ravages part of his body and caused Cable to be sent into the future as a baby, which was adapted in the first season of X-Men '97.

cablelovechr2025001-cov.jpg
(Photo:

Ian Churchill's cover of Cable: Love and Chrome #1

- Marvel Comics)

"As a child of the '90s and a lifelong X-Men fan, few characters have been able to capture the zeitgeist of action, excitement, and attitude better for me than Cable — and Mike Henderson and I are channeling that same energy in Cable: Love & Chrome!" David Pepose said in a statement.

"To me, Cable has always been such a fascinating and complex character — a soldier from the future who spends every day of his life battling against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. For years, that's a war that Cable has waged alone — but what happens when he finally meets someone with this exact same terminal condition? Get ready for an epic sci-fi adventure that will cross the boundaries of time itself — and deliver all the larger-than-life action that every good Cable story demands!"

Mike Henderson said, "Cable's been on my short list for a long while so when this idea bodyslid into my inbox, I had to find a place in my schedule to make it happen. Throw him in a portal to the apocalypse and strap on some big guns that would make the 1990's blush and I'm your guy. I can't wait for people to see what we're cooking up!"

What is Cable: Love and Chrome about?

MARVEL'S MOST EXTREME MUTANT RETURNS!

He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay — and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever.

Get ready for big action, bigger threats and the biggest guns in the Marvel Universe, in this epic new series from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (PUNISHER, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and superstar artist Mike Henderson (DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN LOGAN)!

Cable: Love and Chrome #1 goes on sale in January 2025. You can take an exclusive first look at interior pages below.

cable-love-and-chrome-1.jpg
(Photo:

Exclusive first look at Cable: Love and Chrome #1

- Marvel Comics)
cable-love-and-chrome-2.jpg
(Photo:

Exclusive first look at Cable: Love and Chrome #1

- Marvel Comics)
cable-love-and-chrome-3.jpg
(Photo:

Exclusive first look at Cable: Love and Chrome #1

- Marvel Comics)

