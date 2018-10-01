Steve Aoki’s ‘Neon Future’ Reveals First Trailer, Exclusive Artwork

Steve Aoki might be known best for his Grammy-winning work as a DJ, but the artist is about to expand his resume in an all-new direction. Next week, fans will get a first-look at Aoki’s comic book series NEON FUTURE, and ComicBook has an exclusive peek at two of its sci-fi covers.

For those interested in the new series, Aoki has teamed up with Jim Krueger of DC Comics’ fame and Tom Bilyeu, the founder of Impact Theory. NEON FUTURE will release its first issue on October 4, and fans at New York Comic Con will get first grabs at the debut issue.

According to Aoki, he says he was inspired to try his hand at comic books as he has been a fan of the medium for years.

“My obsession with mixing science and tech all started when I was a kid reading comic books. It took me on a ride to see how far the imagination can go, seeing ideas crossing the threshold from science fiction to fact,” the producer explained in a new statement.

“That’s the foundation of Neon Future, where we’re headed as we evolve, our downfalls, our victories and breakthroughs to find a way to survive and thrive through it all.”

As you can see above, the art for NEON FUTURE is as sleek as you’d expect from a high-tech title. The series’ first issue will release variant covers done by artists like Jheremy Raapack and Kim Jung Gi.

Not only will this new comic expand Aoki’s resume into the world of print, but NEON FUTURE has a specific tie-in to his music. A trailer for the comic book series has gone live on Youtube, and it houses musical elements from Aoki’s next album Neon Future III. The musical trilogy released its latest installment back in May 2015.

If you want to check out more about NEON FUTURE, then you are in luck. A full synopsis for the comic has gone public, and you can check it out below:

“Nearly thirty years from now, in response to a global economic crisis, the U.S. has enacted Article 10, commonly known as “The Return,” which made all advanced technologies illegal. The Return promised to create jobs by eliminating the technology that had displaced so many workers through automation. But the lasting result has been an increase in the class divide, blatant bigotry, and a war between the Augmented, who have chosen to integrate technology into their bodies, and the Authentic, who have not. Out of the systematic oppression of the techno-class, a resistance movement known as Neon Future was born.

Led by the mysterious Kita Sovee (inspired by Steve Aoki), they strive to bring peace by showing the world a brighter future in harmony with technology. When Neon Future brings TV star, Clay Campbell, back from the dead with a rare technology, the uneasy balance between the government and the techno-class is threatened. Clay learns from the elusive rebels about the true nature of his past and his unexpected role in a brewing civil war. From Steve Aoki, and Eisner Award-Winning writer Jim Krueger, comes an innovative and compelling story of the dangers of unchecked power and the limitless nature of human potential.”

Will you be checking out this new comic book series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!