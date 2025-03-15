Here’s Where to Start the Invincible Comics After Season 3 Finale

Invincible Season 3 has come to an end, so now is the perfect time to jump into the original comics to see what’s coming next in Season 4. One of the coolest aspects of Invincible’s first three seasons thus far is that the animated series is indeed taking elements from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s original Invincible comics run and bringing them to screen. With Kirkman himself helping to bring the animated series to life, Invincible has been able to adapt its biggest arcs while allowing for a much different kind of flow better fit for a weekly release series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But one of the other benefits of Invincible‘s adaptation is the fact that it’s following pretty much the same narrative path with what has been brought to life thus far. While some elements have been removed from the animated series, and new material has been added to flesh some other things out, you can still pretty much pinpoint an exact place in the comics where you will be able to jump in if you want to see what’s coming in Season 4. Those details are below, but there are some spoilers for the Season 3 finale (and a little beyond) so beware.

Prime Video

Where to Read Invincible Comics After Season 3

If you want to jump into the original Invincible comics after Season 3, the best place to start is with Issue #66. You can either seek out the original numbered issues, find it within Volume 13 (subtitled “Growing Pains”) or in Invincible Compendium Two. This takes place right after the Season 3 finale reveals some key teases for the future such as Angstrom Levy being repaired once more, a new alien invasion is getting ready to reveal itself, and Mark is going to be more determined to outright kill any potential threats to his family from this point on.

Issue 66 also picks up with a major tease from earlier on in the season that saw Nolan reveal to Allen that the Viltrumite Empire now only has less than 50 pure blooded Viltrumites remaining in the universe. Due to the Scourge Virus (and due to the fact that many of them outright killed one another to determine the true strongest), their population has now dwindled to the point where, for the first real time, they can actually be defeated in the future. And this issue officially kicks it all off as they start a new journey working with one another to wrangle up Viltrumite weaknesses.

Prime Video

When Does Invincible Season 4 Come Out?

If the animated series is more your speed, then thankfully it won’t likely be too much of a wait for the next season of the series. Invincible Season 4 was announced to be in the works even before the third season premiere, and early work on the new episodes has already begun. As for when it will release, series co-creator Robert Kirkman and the rest of the team revealed a desire to have these new season release on as annual of a schedule as they potentially can.

“I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2,” Kirkman explained about their current plans. “We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”