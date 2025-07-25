Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Brings Back Forgotten Fan-Favorite Characters for Major Event

Some of your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters you haven’t seen in years are on the verge of returning. The Heroes in a Half-Shell began as a comic book and soon made its way to the big and small screens, along with a host of toys and video games. The TMNT fandom is large and devoted, and fans all have their favorite characters. Several of those have appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from IDW Publishing, and the latest volume is gearing up for an action-packed event that will feature characters from across the TMNT Universe.

IGN announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus, a five-week event starting in November that finds the Turtles stepping into a multidimensional tournament. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus comes from familiar TMNT creatives, including writers Tom Waltz, Paul Allor, Sophie Campbell, Caleb Goellner, and Erik Burnham, with art from the Escorza brothers, Ben Bishop, Vitor Cafaggi, Omar Francia, and Hendry Prasetya.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #1 Cover A by the Escorza brothers

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #1 Cover B by Mateus Santolouco

The event features beloved characters from various incarnations of the franchise, including the classic Shredder from Mirage Studios, Metalhead from the 2012 animated series, Slash returning from the dead, and the IDW debut of Ninjara. This is most likely the “out-of-this-world” TMNT event IDW Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow teased to ComicBook back in June.

“When IDW asked me to come on board this project, I was excited,” Paul Allor said. “And when I saw the full list of artists and writers involved, I was freaking thrilled! What an incredible line-up of people who have given their hearts and souls to IDW’s ninja turtles continuity over the years. And now they’re coming together for a heartfelt, action-packed, wiiiiidly over-the-top story that celebrates everything we love about our heroes in a half-shell. The fans are gonna love it.”

“Some of my fondest memories as a comic reader are of the gonzo weekly events filled with chaotic action, emotional stakes, and unexpected moments… and I’m happy to report that these kinds of books are just as much fun to work on as to read!” Erik Burnham said. “I was honored to be part of the crew that steered this series, and it was a joy (and a challenge) putting a bow on things with my chapter. I’m already ready for the next one!”

“It’s Battle Nexus, baby!” Caleb Goellner said. “This event is a labor of love by a group of extremely cool people I’m proud to know, learn from, and have a blast creating stories with. If fans have half as much fun reading it as we’ve had working together on it, IDW’s got a roller coaster, a bouncy house, and a rave combined on its hands. Let’s go!”

“I just finished reading the Battle Nexus storyline and felt like eight-year-old Vitor again, completely excited after reading his new edition of Secret Wars!” Vitor Cafaggi said. “As a TMNT fan, I felt very privileged to have read this beforehand and also completely excited to be able to be a part of it as an artist! This is going to be a memorable piece of work for me, for sure!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus #1 goes on sale November 12th, with a pre-order deadline of October 6th. You can order the series at a comic shop near you at comicshoplocator.com.