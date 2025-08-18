The 10 Best Supporting Characters in Comics That Aren’t Superheroes

Sometimes the best characters in the comics aren’t even the superheros we’re reading about. With there being plenty of non-superpowered characters in the mix, many of them steal the spotlight away from the main characters, often turning into the beating heart of any story they are in. They’re the regular folks, characters who give us the reader a chance to find someone more relatable than one of the superheroes to connect with. As cool as it would be to be from Krypton or to have powers thanks to a radioactive spider bite, sometimes just the ace reporter covering heroics or simply a butler is the way to go and the characters we end up loving the most.

While there is a world of supporting characters in comics, these 10 are the absolute best and we love them for it and everything they bring to the stories they’re in.

10) Alicia Masters-Grimm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Alicia Masters-Grimm is the wife of the Thing and a core member of the Fantastic Four family. A fan favorite left out of the recent film, she adds a ton to the dynamic of the family. She’s the first person to “see” Ben as a person since turning into the Thing and that’s when they fall for each other. While physically blind it shows that love is deeper than sight.

She’s a positive representation for blind people despite mainly being in the comics. While she appeared as the daughter of one of their first villains, the Puppet Master, that didn’t stop the Four for treating her like one of their own. Often overlooked, she and Ben are a fantastic couple as well as parents.

9) Dr. Leslie Thompkins

One of if not the most underappreciated character in Batman’s supporting cast is Leslie Thompkins. A doctor who also acts as a surrogate mother figure for Bruce, she’s often the only one able to patch up any member of the family at a moments notice and she helps Bruce balance his work life and social life, at least as much as she can.

While some writers forget about her and her importance, she has been seen a lot recently. Having appeared more in the maternal role for Bruce, she provides a lot of comfort to his life where it’s needed. As great as she is, she should be used a lot more in the future, she’s incredible.

8) Aunt May

A key character for Peter Parker as a whole, Aunt May is Peter’s anchor. As the only parental figure he has left, she represents the stability in his life. While she’s his aunt, she’s more or less his mother as well. Sometimes she’s written as the butt of jokes, but she’s always someone to help Peter when his life takes the turn for the worse. Aunt May is one of those core characters that fans love but who is sometimes used as a plot device to cause drama or tension for the superhero they’re associated with. We hope that in the case of Aunt May, we get much more of her as her own person within Peter’s life and rather than something used to drive his story. She’s a good character.

7) The Kents

We couldn’t include one without the other, because the Kents are that good so Ma and Pa Kent make up a single entry here. Instilling a positive outlook on life into the young Clark Kent had a tremendous effect on the boy. Always encouraging him to shoot for the stars as well as to care for humanity is what the Kents are for and they continue to do so even to this day. They’re the super supportive parents anybody could want and look up to.

A kindly farm couple from Kansas is all it takes sometimes. Whenever a bleak story of Superman is ongoing you can always count on the Kents to level with Clark. They are the true symbol of hope for Clark when he is the same for us.

6) Foggy Nelson

The lovable goof lawyer partnering with Matt Murdock had to take this next spot. Foggy may not be the smartest but he’s always cunning and able to negotiate deals with a judge. Being able to do that inside the court while Matt goes around as Daredevil gives the two of them a great dynamic. While he may not be as deep as some of these other characters he’s just a really fun one. He’s one of the best comedic relief characters in all of comics and it felt wrong to exclude him because of it. He is one of the best avocados at law after all.

5) Mary Jane Watson

Finally freed from the shackles of Paul Rabin, Mary Jane Watson is one of the most popular love interests of Peter Parker. Being able to stand on her own and compliment Peter’s characteristics is one of her biggest strengths. While she’s been ripped apart from Peter thanks to the powers that be, she still remains popular to this day. Many fans still want to see her back with Peter and thankfully we have Ultimate Spider-Man for that. They may take the cake for the best grounded couple in all of Marvel and one of the best in comics as a while.

4) Jimmy Olsen

The ever-present pal of Superman, the dorky photographer of the Daily Planet had to make it up here. While he may look annoying to some, he adds a sense of levity to the offices of the Daily Planet. With a camera in his hand, a watch to call Superman, and a pretty date, he’s living the dream. While he may be the butt of jokes you can’t deny how cool Jimmy really is. He’s always gonna be there for Superman and nothing can change how great his role is for that reason.

3) J. Jonah Jameson

The reason we love J. Jonah Jameson so much is the complete opposite from everyone else here. He is the most obnoxious character on the list and would be a nightmare to work for but man oh man is he funny. Whenever he’s not singing to praises of his son the astronaut, he’s yelling at the top of his lungs for pictures of Spider-Man.

Hatred for Spider-Man aside he’s a hot-tempered character but has some underlying values of hope. An advocate for mutant rights as well as wanting to ensure his staff and Peter Parker are all safe, he’s got a lot of traits that make him one of the best supporting characters ever.

2) Alfred

If Leslie is Bruce’s surrogate mom, then Alfred is his surrogate father. Always there to tend Bruce’s wounds and support him in any way he can, Alfred is a fan favorite character in the Bat mythos. Shown to care for the rest of the family with the same love and care, he’s really the father/grandfather of the Bat-Family as a whole.

His presence is still missed heavily in the current Bat titles as of late. After his death in our world six years ago, it looks like there’s no sign of his return. As great as the character development for everyone is and showing restraint in the comics, he’s the only character I hope we can all see once again.

1) Lois Lane

Was there any other choice for the top spot? The top reporter at the Daily Planet and love of Superman’s life, Lois Lane is the best supporting character in all of comics. Being able to match wits with any character that comes across her including Batman, she remains a powerful force and she does it all on top of having her own life and responsibilities not just as a work journalist, but as a mother as well.

While she did have powers temporarily, she’s proven to be more powerful without them. If Lois wasn’t here I can guarantee you we wouldn’t have everyone else on the list. There’s just no one better than Lois Lane.

Who is your favorite supporting character in comics? Let us know what you’re thinking.