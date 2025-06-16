Hawkgirl Has a Complicated History (But This is the Best Version of the Character)

While the DC Trinity —Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman— often receive the spotlight as the “OG” heroes who form the pillars of the DC Comics Universe, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, the “Duo” if you will, have been fighting for truth and justice just as long and just as fiercely. Their contributions deserve just as much respect, both as anchors of the superhero community and as core members of the Justice League. In fact, Hawkman and Hawkgirl have demonstrated a level of dedication unmatched even by the Trinity, having sacrificed their lives multiple times in service to the fight against evil.

Still, one likely reason they’re not widely recognized as foundational heroes in the DC Universe is their famously complicated history. While the Hawkman and Hawkgirl of today resemble their DC Golden Age predecessors, there are some fundamental differences. For Hawkman, though the individual person may change, the soul remains consistent. However, for Hawkgirl, not only has the person changed over time, but the soul of the most recent Hawkgirl, Kendra Saunders, is distinct from that of the original, Shiera Sanders. If Hawkgirl is ever to achieve DC Trinity-like status, the question then becomes: which iteration deserves an invitation?

Hawkgirl Has Been A Staple in the DC Hero Community For Decades

While all three versions of Hawkgirl were immensely powerful heroes who struck fear into the hearts of criminals and villains alike, Kendra Saunders’ Hawkgirl stands out as the most compelling. To understand why, it’s important to look back at the character’s history since her first appearance in Flash Comics #1. The original Hawkgirl, Shiera Sanders Hall, was the reincarnation of Chay-Ara, the ancient Egyptian lover of Prince Khufu. That dynamic carried over into their initial appearances in the DC Universe, where Hawkman took on the dominant “alpha” role, and Hawkgirl was largely positioned as his supporter. Her existence and development as a hero were closely tied to PriKhufu’s reincarnation as Carter Hall, with much of her character growth framed in relation to his.

The initial dynamic changed with the emergence of Shayera Hol, the second incarnation of Hawkgirl, but not significantly. Hol was not a reincarnation of Chay-Ara. Instead, she was a law enforcement agent from the planet Thanagar. Unlike Shiera Sanders Hall, Hol was aptly prepared for the rigors of the position. However, she was the romantic partner of Katar Hol, who, like Carter Hall, was the reincarnation of Prince Khufu. As such, she became Hawkgirl in order to assist her lover, Hol, in completing his missions. Her training in law enforcement made her more of an equal in combat ability compared to Shiera Sanders Hall’s Hawkgirl, but she nonetheless remained his sidekick.

Saunders Has an Interesting Link to the Hawkgirls Who Preceded Her

The Kendra Saunders incarnation of Hawkgirl first appeared on June 16, 1999, in JSA Secret Files and Origins Vol. 1 #1, created by James Robinson, David S. Goyer, and Scott Benefiel. What sets Kendra apart from Shiera Hall and Shayera Hol is that she is both like them and fundamentally different. On one hand, she is connected to Shiera Sanders Hall by blood, as the granddaughter of Hall’s cousin, Cyril Hall—a former spy and international man of mystery.

Due to that familial link, when Kendra died as a young woman, the soul of her grand-aunt Shiera, left in limbo since her death during DC’s Zero Hour event, entered Kendra’s body, facilitating her resurrection. As a result, while Kendra is not a direct reincarnation of Chay-Ara, she essentially shares a body with the soul of both Chay-Ara and Shiera.

Conversely, despite her family connection, she, like Hol, grew up independently of Chay’s and Shiera’s histories. Initially, she wasn’t destined to become a partner or lover of Prince Khufu’s reincarnation. What’s notable is that she’s the first incarnation of Hawkgirl to emerge on her own as a standalone crime-fighting warrior. Without any overarching connection to Hawkman, she became Hawkgirl in her own right, which is why she stands out as one of the most exceptional Hawkgirls.

Kendra Saunders Represents the Ultimate Incarnation of Hawkgirl

Accordingly, the various threads of Hawkgirl’s story converge in Kendra Saunders, resulting in the most compelling version of the hero. First, sharing the soul of her grand-aunt gives Kendra unparalleled insight, both through Shiera’s memories of being the Carter Hall Hawkman’s combat partner, as well as the centuries of experience accumulated by Chay-Ara across her many reincarnations. Second, after the death of her parents, Saunders falls under the care of her grandfather, Cyril. Knowing that his cousin Shiera was the original Hawkgirl, he encouraged her to embrace her heritage. To that end, he helps train her to become the next iteration of Hawkgirl.

But perhaps the most compelling reason Saunders is the best Hawkgirl is that she entered the role as her own woman, unconnected to Hawkman in her early days as a hero. Even after meeting the latest reincarnation of Hawkman, it wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, much of Kendra’s eventual attraction to him stemmed from her psychic link to her aunt, Shiera. Indeed, Kendra Saunders forged her own path as Hawkgirl, creating a version of the hero who marches to the beat of her own drum. She possesses the strength of an ancient warrior, honed to peak effectiveness through the training of a modern-day spy, and tempered by the wisdom of countless past lives. This unique blend of qualities has made Kendra the most compelling incarnation of Hawkgirl to date.