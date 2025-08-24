Forget Earth, The Justice League’s Best Bases Are in Space (Here’s Why)

The Justice League is one of the most legendary teams in superhero comics. The first major superteam of the Silver Age, the success of the Justice League of America helped birth the modern comic industry. The only reason we have Marvel as we know it at all is because of the Justice League. Since then, the Justice League has become something more than a superteam; they’re a pantheon of gods defending the people of the Earth from the greatest threats ever. We’ve seen the Justice League at its best, and we’ve seen them at their worst. However, there’s always that grandeur to the team and a part of that has been their headquarters. Their first headquarters was an entire mountain, but they soon moved to space, making their home in an orbiting satellite. Like every superteam, they’ve changed homes many times, but there’s just something about space bases and the Justice League. Their current run has seen them return to space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justice League Red #1 is the latest installment in League history. It focuses on a secret black ops Justice League team brought together by Red Tornado to save the Earth from things that may miss the main team’s attention. This being the Justice League, Red Tornado decides to follow the team’s current direction vis-a-vis headquarters, giving the team a space base. The Justice League’s satellites bases are big targets, but there’s really nowhere else that the Justice League should be but space.

The Justice League Belongs in Space

Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League and the Avengers have a lot in common, but they’re also completely different. The Avengers are more approachable, heroes that you could see on the streets of New York City getting a Coke and a slice. The Justice League is very different. Look at the Big Seven — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Flash, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter. They’re basically gods. Their first headquarters was in a hollowed out mountain, which fit them, but didn’t go all the way. The Justice League satellite, though, felt exactly right. If the Justice League are gods, then they should stand above the world. They should sit in a high place, looking down at a world that they are meant to protect, while also watching the void of space for threats. Their first satellite captured the larger than life feel of the Justice League. The satellite would go the way of the dodo eventually, with the team heading back to Earth. If you look at the roster of the new team, known among the fandom as the Detroit League, it makes sense that they would leave the satellite behind. The gods of the League — Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, the Flash, Green Lantern — had left, and Aquaman and Martian Manhunter created a version of the League from humans.

The next incarnation of the team, Justice League International, was the most human of them all, and implemented the embassy system, with bases spread throughout the whole world. The JLI is beloved, but the team is more known for their humor and their relationships with each other than their amazing achievements. There would be a Justice League satellite again for a short time, as a second rate Justice League team tried to capture the grandeur, but the Hyperclan destroyed it. The League then moved to the moon, building the Watchtower base. This League was a return to godhood and putting them in the stars, even on the moon, underlined that. Since then, basically every Justice League base has been in space. The post-Infinite Crisis League had two bases, the Hall of Justice on Earth with a teleport link to a satellite base, and this stayed around until the New 52. The New 52 Justice League didn’t have a space base, and that fits the lack of aura of that version of the team despite having a great roster. The DC Rebirth League returned to space, and that has been the status quo ever since, with the Justice League building their new Watchtower satellite. Now, the team consists of basically every hero from the Earth, and having their space base makes sense. It’s a neutral meeting place away from their homes, where they can act like the gods they truly are. The Justice League is bigger than the Earth, and they should have a base that says that. The best place to make that kind of statement is space.

Space Bases Allow the Justice League to Protect the Earth Better

Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League Red satellite is a very interesting addition to the League’s history of space bases. To begin with, it’s a completely different design from what we’ve seen before. There’s something blade-like about it; it looks like an arrow head, hanging over the moon. Putting it over the moon, instead of in open space, also gives a certain feel to it. The Justice League satellites are usually there, out in the open. However, Simon Baz has to fly around the moon to get to the Justice League Red satellite. Much like the team, it’s hidden, where the team can do the things that no other Justice League team can. It is a great little bit of visual storytelling.

The Justice League is different from every other team in comics. Not only are they more powerful, but they are known for being the main defense from threats outside the solar system, even outside the universe. The best place for that kind of team is space, where they can have a higher vantage than anyone else. The Justice League Red satellites fits that as well, while also underlining the secretive, dangerous nature of the team.

Justice League Red #1 is on sale now.