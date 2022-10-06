The Ones: First Look at Brian Michael Bendis' Next Super Team Comic (Exclusive)

Brian Michael Bendis will soon return to the world of superheroes with his next offering from Dark Horse Comics: The Ones, a comedic take on the fabled "one savior" from each mythology. Bendis is joined by rising star Jacob Edgar and ComicBook.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the title's first issue.

"Jacob is an amazing artist and creating this brand-new, fun-as-hell world with him has been one of the greatest delights," Bendis said in a press release first announcing the title. "Wilson and the rest of The Ones are among my absolute favorite creations I've ever been a part of and I can't wait to introduce you to all of them."

"I'm beyond thrilled and still geeking out to be teaming with Brian on this project and bringing all these amazing, crazy characters to life," Edgar added. "I've always felt like comedy in comics is tough to do, but I genuinely laugh out loud reading these scripts as they come in. So, I'm excited for the comics world to get to experience what I've been enjoying. Beyond the comedy, we've got plenty of action coming your way as well, this book is a blast to work on."

Keep scrolling to see the first few pages of the comics.