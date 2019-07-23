The Weekly Pull: House of X, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, The Wicked + The Divine, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week

Archie #706

Written by Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Jenn St-Onge

Published by Archie Comics

Multiple issues after their surprising relationship was first revealed, Archie #706 finally gives us the origins of how Sabrina and Archie got together. Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki combine the drama-filled events of Archie’s recent relaunch with a pretty sappy love story, one that those with even a passing understanding of Archie lore can enjoy. And Jenn St-Onge, who previously lent her talents to last year’s criminally-underrated Nancy Drew series – is a pitch-perfect choice for this issue’s art. Even if you haven’t been following the events of Archie right now, this is shaping up to be a genuinely adorable read and is as good of a reason as any to go back and check out the previous issues of the Archie and Sabrina series. — Jenna Anderson

Batgirl #37

Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Carmine Digiangomencio

Published by DC Comics

A thirty-seventh issue might seem like a bizarre jumping-off point for new readers to enter a series, but there’s a lot to look forward to with regards to this week’s Batgirl issue. Cecil Castellucci, who has already brought a fantastic perspective to Shade: The Changing Girl and Female Furies, feels like an inspired choice to tell Barbara Gordon’s story. It looks as if this story will provide an interesting twist on Barbara’s narrative — both with villains she’s recently faced and with elements and iconography that are a core part of her lore. It will also really be interesting to see how Carmine Digiangomenico’s art brings the world of this series to life, particularly with regards to Barbara’s new-ish costume. Overall, this issue has a lot of potential, and looks to be a good gateway to those wanting to read Batgirl. — Jenna Anderson

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1

Written by Sean Murphy

Art by Sean Murphy

Published by DC Comics

Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth finally bring fans the much-awaited sequel to Batman: White Knight, where the Joker regained sanity for a time and became Jack Napier once again. After his heroic deeds in White Knight though the Joker has reclaimed control, and he seeks to undo everything Napier worked so hard to achieve. Thing is, Batman learned a few things from Napier as well, and he isn’t about to let that happen. Sean Murphy and Hollingsworth combine for an absolutely gorgeous alternate take on this age-old feud, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned. — Matthew Aguilar

Guardians of the Galaxy #7

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Cory Smith

Published by Marvel Comics

The second arc the latest Guardians of the Galaxy starts now and finally, we get to find out where Rocket’s been since the events of Infinity Wars. With the arc being teased as “The Death of Rocket,” things aren’t looking too bright for our gun-toting raccoon buddy and if I’ve learned one thing from Donny Cates, he certainly isn’t afraid to kill out cute and cuddly animals. — Adam Barnhardt

History of the Marvel Universe #1

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Javier Rodriguez

Published by Marvel

Anyone who has seen Javier Rodriguez’s gorgeous work on titles like Daredevil, Amazing Spider-Man and Exiles has likely though at least once, “Wouldn’t it be great if he could just draw everything in he Marvel Universe?” Well, good news. Rodriguez is about to attempt such a feat in the pages of History of the Marvel Universe. The preview pages for this book have been breathtaking. With the series being written by Mark Waid, for whom Marvel history comes naturally, this series looks like a dazzling tour through the Marvel Universe that fans of Marvel or just great comic book art should not miss out on. — Jamie Lovett

House of X #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Pepe Larraz

Published by Marvel

It is fair to say that House of X #1, the first issue of Jonathan Hickman’s time running Marvel’s X-Men line, is the most highly-anticipated superhero comic of the year. For years, the X-Men have been perceived — rightly or wrongly — as an afterthought while the House of Ideas focused on characters whose multimedia rights were still with the House of Mouse. If that was ever true, luring Hickman back to superhero comics after years of writing only creator-owned titles should prove that’s no longer the case. Marvel and Hickman have been bold in marketing this new run, comparing it to “seminal moments” from X-Men history, including Giant-Size X-Men #1 and Grant Morrison’s New X-Men run. That may sound like he’s calling his shot, but with era-defining runs on Fantastic Four and Avengers under his belt and rising star Pepe Larraz on art with the always excellent Marte Gracia coloring, the confidence is justified. — Jamie Lovett

Marvels Epilogue #1

Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by Alex Ross

Published by Marvel Comics

Even 25 years after its initial publication, Marvels reads like the sort of comic that could have been created to astonish yesterday. Its commentary, both on the superhero genre and American societal conflicts, seems as evergreen as its best inspirations from the 1960s. This epilogue serves as a fifth, truncated chapter to a modern comics masterpiece. The plot this time focuses on a conflict between the X-Men and Sentinels, oppressed Americans facing off against a domestic military. The connections to current affairs are difficult not to infer. What makes this new segment even more exciting is that both of its creators, Busiek and Ross, are still on top of their game. Many returns from famous comics creators fail to capture the original spark from decades before, but in the case of Marvels it looks like we might just be receiving 16 new pages of absolutely essential superhero reading. – Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41

Written by Ryan Parrott

Drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Published by BOOM! Studios

Some big questions presented themselves after last issue’s big launch of “Necessary Evil,” and some of those are bound to get answers here. Not only should we find out more about the post-“Shattered Grid” world but we will also hopefully get answers about the Omega Rangers, including why they were formed in the first place, what they’re doing off the grid, and why Zordon is keeping their existence a secret from the other Rangers. Throw in some sick art and you’ve got a recipe for greatness. — Matthew Aguilar

The Wicked + The Divine #44

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Jamie McKelvie

Published by Image Comics

This is almost it, the penultimate issue to one of the biggest creator-owned success stories of the decade. The Wicked + The Divine reaffirmed Image Comics’ status as the premier publisher for new ideas and established one of the most dedicated fandoms in comics today. Now it is ready to deliver its climax, saving its final issue primarily for wrapping up loose ends and epilogue like most long-running series. There are no more secrets, just hard decisions and consequences here, all of which are likely to leave fans reeling. From its very first arc, this series has not shied away from killing characters and shocking readers, and that doesn’t look likely to change at the end. This is the point in the sprawling epic of entertainment and fame where no one should wait for collections as the big moments won’t be preserved for long. – Chase Magnett

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Cafu

Published by Marvel

Jason Aaron’s Thor run has been as much about Jane Foster as it has been about the Odinson. After the tear-jerking end of Jane’s time as Thor, it seemed like her journey may be over. Then she picked up a hammer once more for War of the Realms. The story continues now as Jane goes from Thor to Valkryie and Al Ewing comes aboard to help Aaron tell the tale. With Cafu on art. This look to be a satisfying next chapter in the heroic journey of Jane Foster. — Jamie Lovett