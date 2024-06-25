The Weekly Pull: Green Arrow, The Department of Truth, Doctor Who, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Green Arrow begins its next arc, The Department of Truth returns and Doctor Who's Fifteenth Doctor comes to comics. Plus, Zatanna gets a DC Black Label series, Marvel reprints its first Godzilla comic book, Rare Flavours comes to its end, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Anansi Boys #1 (Photo: David Mack, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Neil Gaiman and Marc Bernardin

Art by Shawn Martinbrough

Colors by Christopher Sotomayor

Letters by Jim Campbell

Published by Dark Horse Comics Readers of Neil Gaiman, in comics or prose, will know that the beloved fantasy author's stories are filled with rabbit holes every bit as worthy of exploration as their sources. That's the origin of Anansi Boys, a sequel to American Gods following the sons of Mr. Nancy following the Western African trickster god's death. It's impossible to find any consensus amongst readership as to which novel is better as they explore such diverse tones, settings, and themes within a richly shared fabric. Whether you are already a fan of the novel or arriving at the story with fresh eyes, Dark Horse Comics' adaptations of Gaiman's written work have been consistently excellent and the arrival of Anansi Boys #1 is cause for celebration. Artist Shawn Martinbrough's dynamic style is a perfect fit, capable of delivering tense heists, violent brawls, and old-fashioned familial drama in a dynamic fashion. The addition of Marc Bernardin in adapting the novel to comics promises a complete work that functions in the medium, even amidst Gaiman's busy writing schedule. So more than a decade after first discovering Anansi Boys, the debut of Dark Horse's newest comics adaptation this week is all the cause I need to rediscover the wonders of this exceedingly imaginative tale. -- Chase Magnett

Dark Ride Vol. 3: The Devil's Due (Photo: Dark Ride Vol. 3: The Devil's Due TP cover - Andrei BRessan, Adriano Lucas, Image Comics) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Andrei Bressan and Adriano Lucas

Published by Image Comics A family-driven horror by way of Disney Parks lore, Dark Ride has been a consistent and fun journey month-to-month. This final volume of the series takes the Dante family's quest for power, both in their horror-themed amusement park and beyond, into some gruesome and unexpected new territory. This book will surprise theme park fans and horror buffs in equal measure, and you'll definitely want to see how it sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson

The Department of Truth #23 (Photo: Martin Simmonds, Image Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Martin Simmonds

Colors by Martin Simmonds

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by Image Comics Writer James Tynion IV has made himself the modern master of horror comics with a current bibliography long enough to fill this entire article with recommendations. While readers haven't lacked for Tynion-led tales of terror, the return of The Department of Truth this week after a nearly two-year hiatus is still cause for celebration. The dense examination of conspiratorial beliefs and (re)shaping of reality delves into the very heart of Tynion's fascination with the genre. Readers already familiar with the series will know how richly woven its own characters and concepts are before they even delve into centuries of existing lore. The wait will have been worth it, though, as no artist can replace Tynion's collaborator on the series, Martin Simmonds. Simmonds and Tynion recently reminded readers why they are an unstoppable duo in the pages of Universal Monsters: Dracula, a new nightmare of the classic film painted in resplendent shadows and blood-stained splashes. Neither creator has lost a step during the hiatus, arguably improving their craft on other projects before returning to the heart of Tynion's nightmarish visions this Wednesday. Even if I find myself trembling at the thought, I still cannot wait for The Department of Truth #23 to arrive. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow #13 (Photo: Green Arrow #13 cover. - Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Ryan Cody, DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Lettering by Troy Peteri

Published by DC We're officially over a year into DC's Green Arrow relaunch, and it absolutely feels like the series has been reborn anew. With Absolute Power on the horizon, this week's issue presents a conflict that is going to take the combined efforts of the ArrowFam to fight. Green Arrow #13 is not only the perfect jumping-on point for newer readers, it is simply the best and most entertaining the already-great series has been thus far. Don't miss it. — Jenna Anderson

Godzilla: King of the Monsters #1 (Photo: Godzilla: King of the Monsters #1 cover. - Herb Trimpe, Marvel Comics) Written by Doug Moench

Art by Herb Trimpe and Jim Mooney

Colors by Janice Cohen

Lettering by Joe Rosen

Published by Marvel Comics With a rising cultural presence, and even an Oscar under his belt, the impact of Godzilla is only continuing to grow. That makes the timing of Marvel's reprints of Godzilla, including this week's facsimile of his first appearance in the publisher's comics, all the more special. I am absolutely looking forward to adding this issue to my collection, as a unique time capsule of Zilla's greatness in the 1970s. — Jenna Anderson

Rare Flavours #6 (Photo: Filipe Andrade, Boom Studios) Written by Ram V

Art by Felipe Andrade

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by Boom Studios If you haven't been reading Rare Flavours, you've missed one of the most enchanting comics on the shelves for the last six months. From the reunited The Many Deaths of Laila Starr team of writer Ram V and artist Filipe Andrade, Rare Flavours has followed the journey of a demon with an insatiable appetite for food and life as he and his, at first, unwitting documentarian chronicle the finest foods, and people, the creature has ever sampled. Tuning in to the cultural and personal resonance found in food and, more broadly, art and the importance of consuming each actively and with meaning, Rare Flavours has read like a Gaimanesque take on an Anthony Bourdain travelogue. Rare Flavours #6 is the series' finale. Yes, you could wait for the inevitable collected edition, but why rein in your appetite that way? Get all six issues (or however many you missed) and binge on this singular delight. -- Jamie Lovett

Resident Alien: The Book of Life #1 (Photo: Resident Alien: The Book of Life #1 cover. - Steve Parkhouse, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Peter Hogan

Art by Steve Parkhouse

Colors by Steve Parkhouse

Letters by Steve Parkhouse

Published by Dark Horse Comics Every new Resident Alien miniseries arrives like a warm hug from a favored relative who lives in a distant state. The story is filled with familiar and (sometimes oddly) human characters who reflect many mundane conflicts through the elevated lens of magical realism, even if having an alien doctor in your small town sounds more like sci-fi. Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here promised to conclude the series before providing a few final twists to allow for its return in Resident Alien: The Book of Life #1 this week. While much of the series so far has focused on Harry's establishment of an Earth-bound life and escaping notice by government authorities, The Book of Life promises to open a new chapter as Harry begins his own family. As much as things are about to change, Peter Hogan's low-key humor, Steve Parkhouse's richly animated characters, and their combined appreciation for humanity's subtleties are set to provide readers with what they've always loved. Whether you're already a fan or just arriving from Syfy's television adaptation, The Book of Life is bound to be one of the most satisfying comics you'll find on the stands this week. -- Chase Magnett