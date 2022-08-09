The Weekly Pull: Jurassic League, Captain America Epic Collection, Love Everlasting, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the next chapter of The Jurassic League arrives, a new Captain America Epic Collection, and Love Everlasting comes to print. Plus, a new collection of Jack Kirby's Kamandi, a Stranger in Paradise spinoff, a Dark Crisis tie-in, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aggretsuko: Out to Lunch #1 (Photo: Andrew Dalhouse, Oni Press) Written by Josh Trujillo

Art by Abigail Starling

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Crank!

I was a big fan of Aggretsuko: Out of Office which in turn put Aggretsuko: Out to Lunch on my must-read list so I'm here to suggest it to you. Aggretsuko and her colleagues go on a company retreat to a theme park where the positive and aspirational messages to follow her dreams push Aggretsuko into a bit of an existential crisis. A huge part of what makes Aggretsuko so interesting is how relatable the character is and that seems to be the case here as well. Definitely, a read to relate to and have a bit of fun with. -- Nicole Drum

Captain America Epic Collection: Sturm Und Drang (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by J.M. DeMatteis, Bill Mantlo, Mike Carlin, Peter B. Gillis, and Christopher Priest

Art by Paul Neary, Mike Zeck, Ron Frenz, Herb Trimpe, and others

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

Marvel Comics' Epic Collections continue to provide readers with an outstanding price and quality to access the classics that inspire so many popular tales today. The newest edition to gather Captain America-related material sets its sights at the start of one of Captain America's most fertile eras. Collecting Captain America #286-301 (along with related issues), it provides the complete "The Death of the Red Skull" story. Writer J.M. DeMatteis and many collaborators staged an ultimate confrontation between Cap and his arch-nemesis that shocked readers in the 1980s and continues to reverberate through modern stories. Additionally, there's the Red Skull's daughter Sin, a crossover with Secret Wars, and a whole lot more. Perhaps what's best about this volume as a jumping-on point for readers interested in Captain America's past is that it's an entry point for, perhaps, the most influential era of Cap comics as it sets the stage for Mike Gruenwald's titanic run. "Sturm Und Drang" is a collection that delivers readers genuinely classic Cap comics and invites them to keep reading for more than 100 issues of the hero at his absolute best. If you consider yourself a fan of Captain America, this is a can't-miss collection. -- Chase Magnett

The Deadliest Bouquet #1 (Photo: Adriana Melo, Image Comics) Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Carola Borelli

Colors by Gab Contreras

Lettering by Erica Schultz

The trope of estranged siblings reuniting after a parents' death has been played out a lot in popular culture, but the twist that The Deadliest Bouquet is bringing to the proceedings has me downright excited. The five-issue miniseries opens in 1998 with the murder of Jasmine Hawthorn, a badass Nazi hunter who passed on her skills of espionage to her three daughters; Rose, Poppy, and Violet. Now, after Jasmine's shocking death, the trio must put aside their differences and try to solve her murder. Just based on this first issue, The Deadliest Bouquet looks to be a snarky, shocking, and earnest look at family and sisterhood, and I'm excited to see what all it has in store. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1 (Photo: Fernando Blanco, DC Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Fernando Blanco

Colors by Jodie Bellaire

Letters by Troy Peteri

Worlds Without a Justice League has provided a welcome opportunity to examine what each of the League's core heroes truly means to their loved ones, their friends, and the world, and now it's Green Lantern's turn in the spotlight in Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern #1 Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jeremy Adams, Fernando Blanco, and Jack Herbert re-envision John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps while also contextualizing the role John plays and how important he is in the greater scheme of things. Those looking for a fresh take on the Lanterns are in for a treat, so don't miss out on all the ring-slinging fun. -- Matthew Aguilar

The Jurassic League #4 (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics) Written by Juan Gedeon, Daniel Warren Johnson

Art by Juan Gedeon, Jon MIkel

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Dinosaurs really do go with anything, don't they? The answer is yes of course they do, and that's part of why DC's Jurassic League has been so delightful. This week Jurassic League #4 hits stores, and with the new issue come several new recruits in the fight against Darkseid's army. Whether they can actually overcome the odds remains to be seen, but who isn't going to lose their mind over the additions of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and the fantastically named Green Torch? Again, the answer is clear, as everyone is going to find something to love in one of the most pleasant surprises of the year. -- Matthew Aguilar

Kamandi by Jack Kirby Vol 1 (Photo: Jack Kirby, DC Comics) Created by Jack Kirby

While Jack Kirby's work in the mainstream comic space was undeniably boundless, no title has endured in the minds of its fans quite like Kamandi. The post-apocalyptic adventures of the last boy on Earth, Kamandi managed to be one of the most compelling and bizarre components of Kirby's bibliography, which allowed his unique aesthetic flair to truly shine. This week's reprint provides a perfect way to revisit the series' first twenty issues — which should be a must-read for any comic fans. — Jenna Anderson

Love Everlasting (Photo: Elsa Charretier, Image Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Elsa Charretier

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

I am a sucker for romance comics. I'm also a sucker for horror comics. I also really like Elsa Charretier as an artist and have been low-key obsessed with Love Everlasting since it launched as a Substack series so now that it's coming to Image Comics I kind of have to make it a recommendation this week. The series follows Joan Patterson, a woman who finds that she's trapped in a terrible cycle of "romance" and every time she falls in love, she's ripped from her world and ends up in another. It's a fascinating premise and again, I just love Charretier's art, but Tom King does a pretty solid job of dealing with various romance tropes and the unsettling dread of Joan's predicament. This one is one you just need to read. -- Nicole Drum

Parker Girls #1 (Photo: Terry Moore, Abstract Studio) Created by Terry Moore

Terry Moore's Strangers in Paradise remains an iconic entry in the self-published comics boom of the 1990s. The raw and tumultuous romance between Katchoo, Francine, and David was touching, and the narrative gracefully flowed between moments of heartbreak and humor. In the years since, Moore has continued to expand his personal universe with series like Echo, Rachel Rising, and Motor Girl. This week, he returns to one of the earliest ideas from Strangers in Paradise with a new limited Parker Girls series, taking a turn for the noir. Moore's cartooning skills and knack for compelling characters has remained strong throughout his career, and seeing him take on yet another new genre is exciting stuff. -- Jamie Lovett

Samurai Doggy #1 (Photo: Santtos, AfterShock Comics) Written by Chris Tex

Art by Santtos

Published by AfterShock Comics What's cooler than a samurai story? A samurai story where the lead character is a dog, perhaps. That's the premise behind Samurai Doggy, from the BlackOut team of Chris Tex and Santtos. The story follows Doggy on his quest to discover what happened to his eight siblings who her kidnapped as pups. There's a long history of great anthropomorphic animal comics, from Usagi Yojimbo to Blacksad. The stylish looking Samurai Doggy could be the next in that line. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext