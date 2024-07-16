The Weekly Pull: Phoenix, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, Star Trek Annual, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Jean Grey takes center stage in the second X-Men: From the Ashes launch, Phoenix, while DC returns to the Dark Knights of Steel universe for Allwinter, and Data gets the spotlight in the Star Trek Annual 2024. Plus, a new Powerpuff Girls series launches at Dynamite, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well.

Absolute Batman and Son by Grant Morrison

Absolute Batman and Son by Grant Morrison cover

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Andy Kubert, J.H. Williams III, Tony S. Daniel, et al.

Published by DC

It has been a year and a half since the DC Studios slate was first announced, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing the movies and television shows that are on the horizon. No singular creator seems to be inspiring these first ten projects quite like Grant Morrison, especially with the Batman-centric The Brave and the Bold movie. While we wait for that project to come to fruition, a new omnibus gives fans the best opportunity yet to read, or revisit, Morrison’s work on Damian and Bruce Wayne. This definitely deserves a spot in your collection, if it doesn’t already have one. — Jenna Anderson

Captain America by Mark Gruenwald Omnibus Vol. 1

Captain America by Mark Gruenwald Omnibus Vol. 1 cover

Written by Mark Gruenwald

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

I will forever evangelize about the works of Mark Gruenwald, the Marvel writer, artist, and editor who made massive strides to celebrate and preserve comic book canon and history. One of Gruenwald’s most storied runs was easily on Captain America, which he revolutionized by introducing new allies and adversaries into Steve Rogers’ politically charged world. This week’s omnibus reprinting of the first few years of his run is an absolute must-buy for me. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1 cover

Written by Jay Kristoff

Art by Tirso

Colors by Tirso

Letters by Wes Abbott

Published by DC

Dark Knights of Steel stands as one of the most exciting Elseworlds spins on DC Comics characters in the past decade. The original series from writer Tom Taylor and artist Yasmine Putri reestablished DC icons (and plenty of beloved B-listers) in the Middle Ages albeit with much more magic and mayhem. It delivered a thrilling saga that managed to make the essence of each character recognizable while placing them in radically different circumstances. That’s why it’s so exciting to see the Elseworlds concept continued by other creators starting with Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1 this week from writer Jay Kristoff and artist Tirso. Whereas the original series emphasized DC’s most recognizable superheroes in a cross-continental war, Allwinter promises to focus on new figures in a more intimate setting beginning with the introduction of Deathstroke as a savage northman. The addition of Viking lore and aesthetics not only feels like a natural extension of what came before, but it provides a perfect canvas for Tirso’s sharp linework, devilish designs, and splendid use of black-and-white composition. Deathstroke as a murderous mercenary already resembles a man built for a more brutal time and Allwinter promises to deliver just that before providing a new spin on the classic anti-hero. The combination of Vikings, Deathstroke, and Elseworlds with two ambitious young creators should excite any fan of Dark Knights of Steel. — Chase Magnett

Elric the Necromancer #1

Elric the Necromancer #1 cover

Written by Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano

Art by Valentin Secher

Letters by Jessica Burton

Published by Titan Comics

Fans of classic fantasy fiction know Elric of Melnibone as one of the most iconic characters in the genre, though he’s relatively underexposed in North America. The brooding anti-hero, created by prolific author Michael Moorcock, is a dour protagonist, and almost an anti-Conan the Barbarian, with his apparent physical frailty hiding his magic abilities, the thirst of his sentient sword, and the power of patron, the Lord of Chaos called Arioch. Titan Comics has translated into English and published the French adaptation of Moorcok’s Elric stories by Julien Blondel and Jean-Luc. Having completed their original quadriology of Elric adaptation, the duo begin their next, adapting the back half of Elric’s original adventures. It kicks off in Elric the Necromancer #1, the first installment of an adaptation of the Elric tale The Weird of the White Wolf. Featuring impressive artwork by Valentin Secher, and marking the beginning of a new chapter in Elric’s life, Elric the Necromancer #1 should serve as a great jumping-on point for this adaptation of an essential work of fantasy fiction. — Jamie Lovett

Phoenix #1

Phoenix #1 cover

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Alessandro Miracolo

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

As readers repeatedly witnessed throughout “Fall of X,” Phoenix breaks the Earthbound superhero game as a godlike force seemingly capable of overcoming any entity. Rather than stick her back into the X-Men, Phoenix #1 is embracing the character by sending her into space where the question changes from how powerful she is to how she utilizes that power on a cosmic scale. It’s a brilliant shift in perspective and one that aligns splendidly with the work of writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Alessandro Miracolo. Phillips excels at composing internal conflicts and challenging situations that reveal character; the first issue’s solicit offers some tantalizing hints as to how difficult her journey for Jean Grey will be. Miracolo has already shown how well they can tackle the space opera genre with some of the best-drawn Star Wars comics of the past couple of years; outstanding and expressive characters in well-designed and varied outfits make for immersive pages in their work. Together they’re set to provide readers with a story that focuses on Phoenix as a character, rather than a deus ex machina, which should provide fans of X-comics and Jean Grey alike plenty to anticipate. — Chase Magnett

The Powerpuff Girls #1

The Powerpuff Girls #1 cover

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Paulina Ganucheau

Letters by Jeff Eckleberry

Published by Dynamite Entertainment

It’s difficult to pinpoint which element of this Powerpuff Girls relaunch I am most excited for — the franchise itself, Birds of Prey‘s Kelly Thompson writing, or Zodiac Starforce‘s Paulina Ganucheau illustrating. This combination of elements feels too perfect to be true and is sure to bring Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup’s unique superhero world into a whole new era. I have a feeling this run, and this week’s debut issue, are going to be something special. — Jenna Anderson

Star Trek Annual 2024

Written by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art by Rachael Stott

Colors by Charlie Kirchoff

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by IDW Publsihing

One reason that Star Trek: The Next Generation became and remains beloved is the format of the era – 20+ episodes per television season – allowing for experimentation and quirky episodes such as those where Data would take on Sherlock Holmes’ persona. These adventures included one where he went head-to-head with a holodeck-produced recreation of Sherlock’s archenemy, James Moriarty. Star Trek Annual 2024 is somewhat in that spirit, with Data tapping into his love of mysteries in his pursuit of his renegade brother Lore, attempting to track the rogue android down after allowing him to escape during the climax of the “Day of Blood” event. The circumstances around Data’s involvement in that story and Lore’s eventual return to fugitive status were surprisingly emotional, given the characters involved. We anticipate the creators behind the current Star Trek ongoing series (which remains excellent) pushing the subplot forward here. — Jamie Lovett