The Weekly Pull: Superman: Son of Kal-El, Moon Knight, Tunnels, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Jon Kent comes out as bisexual in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El, James Tynion IV’s run on Batman comes to a close, and Moon Knight and The Nice House on the Lake get pivotal issues. Plus, new collections of Catwoman, The Other History of the DC Universe, and plenty more good stuff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman #117

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

Batman #117 is here and with it is the end of not only the Fear State arc but James Tynion IV’s run on Batman as well. Whether you have loved Tynion’s run or found it to be lacking, this particular issue is worth picking up this week because it closes a chapter for the Dark Knight as well as sets Gotham up for its next chapter. There will be a fresh canvas for the story from here so finding out where Fear State ends and how that might impact the Bat Family and Gotham going forward is a great way to spend a few minutes this week – and of course, it’s always good to see Miracle Molly, the one new creation Tynion brought to things that I sincerely hope we get to see more of. — Nicole Drum

Catwoman Vol. 5: Valley in the Shadow of Death

Written by Ram V

Art by Fernando Blanco, Evan Cagle, Juan Ferreyra, and Kyle Hotz

Published by DC Comics

One of the highlights of the past few years of DC Comics has easily been the newest Catwoman ongoing title, which recontextualizes the fight of Selina Kyle in a distinctly modern — and incredibly electrifying — context. This newly-released collection captures the latest stretch of issues in that run, which have seen Ram V and a stellar group of artists showcase Selina’s fight to claim Alleytown. Standing in her way is the complicated and compelling Father Valley, as well as an array of new and familiar faces from Gotham City. Ram’s take on Selina continues to reveal fascinating layers to her characterization, and the art and Jordie Bellarie’s coloring is awe-inspiringly top-notch. — Jenna Anderson

Green Lantern #8

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by ChrisCross and Marco Santucci

Published by Marvel Comics

The new status quo for Green Lanterns is far from pretty, as one side of the Corps attempt to understand their new situation in the cosmic landscape while also just trying to stay alive, while the other side looks to get to the bottom of how this all started in the first place. Green Lantern #8 takes one major step towards uniting these two parallel stories, revealing the enemy behind the battery’s destruction, though the Lanterns don’t seem to be in any kind of shape to actually take them down. Things always look darkest before the dawn, and fingers crossed that proves true once more. The cosmic mystery continues to unravel, and it’s making for one of the most intriguing Lantern eras in quite some time — Matthew Aguilar

Moon Knight #5

Written by Jed McKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio



Published by Marvel Comics

Marc Spector has focused all of his attention on the Midnight Mission, but fans finally got to the person underneath the armor a bit thanks to Tigra. Now it seems we’re about to get an even clearer look at the person beneath the mask in Moon Knight #5 courtesy of writer Jed McKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio. Dr. Sterman seems to be getting some of the realest answers from Spector so far, but Spector doesn’t have much time for reflection, as he’ll finally see who has been lurking in the shadows this entire time, and things are only set to get more complicated from there. Moon Knight has been one of the best hero rebirths in years, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

The Nice House on The Lake 6

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by DC Comics

The Nice House On the Lake reaches its midway point and prepares to leave comic book shelves for a five-month hiatus. Even in a series where every issue feels crucial and the stakes escalate in shocking fashion, that makes this specific issue feel particularly significant. After the cliffhanger in issue #5, it’s clear that many secrets are about to spill out about the apocalypse and terrifying, alien beings overseeing it. Bueno and Tynion have constructed a devilishly clever puzzle in the very setting of this story; it has been a thrill for the characters and readers alike to parse out what is significant and comprehend the design of it all. So the mere suggestion of answers and escalation is enough to leave those in the know salivating. However, those who have hesitated to pick up The Nice House On the Lake are also finding a perfect opportunity to catch up on one of 2021’s best new series. Regardless of your familiarity, this idealistic vacation meets a terrifying metaphor for an Earth doomed by humanity has continued to prove its comics bona fides and issue #6 is prepared to raise the stakes and drama once more. Don’t miss it. — Chase Magnett

The Other History of the DC Universe

Written by John Ridley

Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi

Published by DC Comics

Every so often, a title comes along that completely reinvigorates your hope in what superhero comic storytelling is — and what it can be. The Other History of the DC Universe is absolutely that kind of title, offering a stunningly comprehensive look at some of the most fascinating characters on the periphery of DC. Writer John Ridley, artist Guiseppe Camuncoli, and company take a well-researched and profoundly emotional approach to characters such as Black Lightning, Katana, Guardian, and Bumblebee, shining a bright, but not always pretty, spotlight on their origins. As someone who unabashedly loves comic history, my only qualm with The Other History of the DC Universe is that we aren’t currently getting more issues about more characters, because I would love to see Ridley’s cinematic, detailed take on so many other heroes and villains. In the meantime, this hardcover edition of the comic can hopefully hold me over. — Jenna Anderson

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by John Timms

Color by Hi-Fi

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Published by DC Comics

There is a lot of hype about Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 because it’s the issue in which Jonathan Kent comes out as bisexual, but that revelation and that hype isn’t why you should check the issue out this week. It’s because it’s actually a great read. The issue does indeed see Jon begin a romantic relationship with his friend Jay, but it also sees him step up as a hero in a new way – as well as learn something very human in the process. This whole series thus far has been fantastic, but this issue is truly special and is an absolute must read for any Superman fan. — Nicole Drum

Tunnels

Created by Rutu Modan

Published by Drawn & Quarterly

Two-time Eisner Award winner Rutu Modan’s third graphic novel, Tunnels, is released this week and I could not be any more excited to discover this new volume from one of the most insightful cartoonists working today. Tunnels investigates the treasure hunt for the Ark of the Covenant – exploring the Israeli and Palestinian factions both laying claim to the land and history that shrouds the holy relic. Modan’s story centers on antiquities collector Mili Broshi and a motley crew of archaeologists who reflect the region’s diverse interests and backgrounds. Their subsequent adventure provides readers with a thrilling story, as well as a potent consideration of the conflicts that deny so many a peaceful life. Simultaneously hilarious and poignant, Tunnels digs into one of the most challenging conflicts in modern history by emphasizing the individual human beings who populate it in a tale that’s about history and the future in equal turns. Don’t miss what’s bound to be one of the most talked about new graphic novels of 2021, and on the short list for 2022’s award season. — Chase Magnett