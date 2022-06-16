Tim Sale, Eisner Winning Comics Artist, Dead at 66

Eisner-winning comics artist Tim Sale has passed away, just days after being admitted to the hospital with reportedly serious health issues. The artist behind Batman: The Long Halloween and Daredevil: Yellow was 66 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but two different sources said that he passed away last night with his wife by his side. The artist, best known for his numerous collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb, has been working in comics since 1983, and became a household name for comic book fans following the release of Batman: The Long Halloween #1 in 1996.

Sale has worked with Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Harris Comics, and Oni Press during his career, and his work has graced characters including Batan, Superman, Harley Quinn, and the Justice Society of America. With Loeb, he created The Long Halloween, Challengers of the Unknown Must Die!, Superman for All Seasons, Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Catwoman: When in Rome, Captain America: White, and did the first issue of the DC anthology series Solo.

"It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today," wrote the artist's official Twitter account. "He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community.Sale was born on May 1, 1956 in Ithaca, New York, but spent most of his early life in Seattle, Washington,. He attended the University of Washington for two years, before moving to New York City to attend the School of Visual Arts, and to enroll in the comics workshop run by legendary Marvel artist John Buscema."

In addition to working with Loeb in the comics space, he also collaborated with Loeb on TV, where the two both worked on Heroes for NBC. There, he collaborated with indie cartoonist Eric Powell to create the on-camera work of the precognitive artist Isaac Mendez, as well as other artists on the show. Sale also created the font used for the series' captions and transitions.

In 1999, Sale earned an Eisner Award for Best Short Story for "Devil's Advocate," wither writer Matt Wagner in Grendel: Black, White, and Red #1. He also got Eisners for Best Graphic Album – Reprint for Batman: The Long Halloween and Best Penciller/Inker for Superman for All Seasons and Grendel Black, White, and Red.

Our condolences go out to Mr. Sale's family, friends, fans, and collaborators during this difficult time.