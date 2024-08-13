Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Deadpool, Secret Wars, and The Power Fantasy

We’re in the Endgame now. By that, we mean the end of the major conventions of the year, where juggernauts of the industry like Disney (Marvel) debut some of their coolest stuff to come. Fresh off SDCC, we have another event in D23. So far, the information filtering out is just starting to shake the market, with the full effects playing out this week. Next week’s list will show the full impact of Disney and Marvel’s big day, but until then, check out what’s shaking the market on this week’s Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 08/12/24

1: UNCANNY X-MEN #1 – JIM LEE – HIDDEN GEM (1:50) | MARVEL | AUGUST 2024 : New X-Men run, new X-Men! That’s right; we have a new team of sorts in the Outliers, consisting of teenage mutants Deathdream, Ransom, Jitter, and Calico. Led by Rogue, this variant cover from Jim Lee is quite fitting! The fandom loves Lee’s work, especially thanks to the nostalgia factor from his fantastic work on the 90’s X-Men run. When he delivers a rendition of Rogue like this, fans line up in a hurry to secure a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $133 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $83.

2: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL.1 #251 | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 1989 : *POTENTIAL SPOILERS* : If you know, you know. Of course, this classic Mark Silvestri cover was brought back to the forefront thanks to that scene in Deadpool and Wolverine. Despite the push that brought on, this book was heating up for weeks before it was released. Part of that was the rumors swirling regarding its association with the film, but the flip side was the sheer mass of people discovering it for the first time. It has a “got to have it” effect on fans, as it’s just that good! We tracked it at a high sale of $314 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current FN raw of $35.

3: THE POWER FANTASY #1 – CASPAR WIJNGAARD – CHASE | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024 : It wasn’t long before word got out about this highly anticipated new series receiving a Chase variant. Chase variants typically urge collectors to “chase” after a rarer version of the original release. Think of it as a ratio variant without the ratio. Most are familiar with Funko, who creates a line of Spider-Man Funko pops that all look similar. However, they quietly release a variant or chase version that may have a different coloring, an extra accessory, pose, or something to differentiate it from the original or normal version. Naturally, being a “rarer” version causes those on the hunt for it to either pay up to secure it or keep on hunting even harder. In comics, it’s not a regular occurrence, so when word began to spread, fans took notice and kept their eyes peeled. Some who succeeded at finding a copy were quick to list it online, causing an aftermarket surge and letting those who missed out get a shot. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $16.

4: HULK #1 – ED MCGUINNESS – REGULAR | MARVEL | MARCH 2008 : We got our first hint of Red Hulk a few weeks ago when the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World finally dropped. Well, those who attended D23 got another sneak peek at Red Hulk in action. The videos quickly leaked online, and for those who saw them before, they were scrubbed from the internet and online was awash with conversation. If the market is any indication, it’s good conversation, as the first appearance of Red Hulk has been changing hands in droves. We tracked it at a high sale of $305 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $90.

5: THE AVENGERS VOL.1 #25 | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 1966 : We don’t know what capacity Robert Downey Jr. will be in the Doom role he was recently announced to be playing. There are just too many variables that make it difficult to predict. But, some information has helped fans formulate strong opinions. One is that the Russo brothers will be returning to direct future Avengers films. Considering they directed the highest-grossing and most beloved Avengers films to date, it makes some believe we have an Avengers VS Doom battle in store. That may come to pass, or it may not, but that hasn’t stopped fans from securing the first battle between the two entities in comics. And for a 12-cent early Avengers book, pricing isn’t half bad! We tracked it at a high sale of $796 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a current VG raw of $85.

6: DEADPOOL #31 | MARVEL | JULY 2014 : Ellie Camacho isn’t a household name, but she’s getting there. As the daughter of Deadpool, she has big shoes to fill. She will be getting her chance in October when she is set to become the new Deadpool in issue #7. As the product of a one-night stand, which was later abandoned by the goofball Wade Wilson, there are bound to be some major moments coming up for the character. With her new role on the horizon, fans were quick to secure her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $23.

7: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS VOL.1 #10 – DIRECT | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 1985 : Doom. Doom. Doom. We can hardly escape the iconic villain, but that’s the point. Doom plays heavily into future Disney/Marvel plans, considering the fact the actor they attached to the character is Robert Downey Jr. His iconic covers have been on a tear, and this book is no different. One of Dr. Doom’s most iconic covers hails from Mike Zeck and has been a fan favorite for years. However, some who attended D23 believe that the plan Marvel is enacting may involve Doom, Battleworld, and the Future Foundation. Things will be clarified over time as more information is released. But, the current unsubstantiated “evidence” is starting to narrow the path for collectors in a big way. We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current VF raw of $26.

8: IRON MAN VOL. 2 #11 | Marvel | September 1997 : A classic cover from Whilce Portacio put this book on the map recently. Thanks to the events at Hall H, Dr. Doom/Iron Man covers have been on fire. Outside of that, this book has a ton going on within! It’s a ton of timey wimey wibbly wobbly stuff, but it has Iron Man and Dr. Doom working together before finding all new respect for each other. Still, it’s a cheap 90’s book that’s plentiful and scratching the itch for collectors until more information is known. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $3.

9: THE POWER FANTASY #1 – CASPAR WIJNGAARD – THANK YOU | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024 : Thank You variants have seen an uptick in frequency in the past few years, typically enjoying a healthy aftermarket when they do drop. The hype for the series was already building before it was released. Some fans were after the “chase” variant, while others were in search of this one. It quickly separated itself from the rest of the pack as the variant to secure! We tracked it at a high sale of $118 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $86.

10: TRANSFORMERS #11 – JAMES HARREN – THANK YOU | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024 : This book hasn’t even dropped yet but is already experiencing some heat! It’s a major Transformers issue that already has tons of fans interested. Then, Image delivered a “Thank You” variant from the incredible James Harren cover, swiping (or homaging) his amazing work on Ultramega #1. On top of that, Ultramega is returning later this year, which fans have been dying for. This book scratches all the itches but will be difficult to find with a substantial price tag. Good luck, collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $93.