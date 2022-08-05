Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Paper Girls & More

San Diego Comic-Con announcements are still having effects on our top ten list! The WAKANDA FOREVER trailer has placed Iron Heart, Nakia, and Okoye on our list, and the news of Cassie Lang has increased interest in her first appearance as Stinger. Among other big announcements was the confirmation of the Thunderbolts, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, propelling the sales of related books. Along with these speculation-based books are comics related to highly-anticipated tv shows, like the well-received Paper Girls and soon-to-debut She-Hulk!

10: INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9 | MARVEL | 2016 | It's finally here! The trailer for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER debuted at SDCC, and we got our first glimpse at Riri Williams in Wakanda. With a series for Disney+ in the making, we're more than excited to see Riri Williams on the big screen for the first time. As Riri makes headlines, fans are again ready for a second wave of collecting. We tracked it at a high sale of $615.43 for a CGC 9.8 with an FMV raw value of $136.

#9: BLACK PANTHER #1 | MARVEL | 1998 | Among the appearance of characters, such as Riri Williams and Namor, fans also were shown footage of Okoye and Nakia. These characters debut in this 1998 issue of Black Panther. It looks like the future of the Black Panther mantle will be passed down to a successor. Many fan theories put Okoye, Nakia, and Shuri at the top of that speculation list. We tracked it at a high sale of $306.87 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $43.

#8: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #449 | MARVEL | 1997 | SDCC confirmed that the Thunderbolts are officially coming to the MCU, and that information continues to propel this book forward! The interest in the Thunderbolts team was enough to bring this book into our top ten list. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,160 for a CGC 9.8* (*note, this was a Heritage sale, where the typical FMV for a 9.8 elsewhere is around $650). The current raw FMV is currently at $137.

#7: THE ASTONISHING ANT-MAN #6 | MARVEL | 2016 | SDCC confirmed many fan theories with trailers and poster reveals! One news that came out of SDCC was the confirmation that Cassie Lang would prominently feature in the ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. This news caused a rise in sales for her first appearance as the Stinger. Keep in mind that her first appearance, as Cassie Lang, is in MARVEL PREMIERE 47. We tracked it at a high sale of $230 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $40.

#6: AVENGERS #267 | MARVEL | 1986 | Based on Feige's reveal of the MCU's Phase 6, this first appearance of THE COUNCIL OF KANGS seems essential moving forward. Kang has been set up to be quite the adversary over the next two phases of the MCU, and the fan base is gearing up for it. It trended at a high sale of $299 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $50.

#5: AVENGERS #268 | MARVEL | 1986 | While some collectors may want AVENGERS #267 for the key appearance, many fans want to read the story all the way through. This issue is the second part of the Kang Dynasty storyline and has recently seen an uptick after the SDCC news on the next Avengers movie! We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $25.

#4: THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1 | MARVEL | 1980 | With more footage of the SHE-HULK series, this book is seeing yet another spike since the last trailer debuted. With two weeks away from the first episode, it is likely we will be seeing She-Hulk on the top ten or runner-up list once more. We tracked a high sale of $968.99 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $151.

#3: PAPER GIRLS #1 | IMAGE | 2015 | The first season of Paper Girls was released on Amazon last Friday, receiving positive feedback from fans and critics alike. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies trending at an FMV of $23. However, what is interesting about the sales is that many sellers are reporting their listings as sitting at a standstill. For the time being, it seems that the supply of this issue outweighs the current demand. It has only been a couple of days since the release of the series, so there are chances that this may change.

#2: X-MEN #200 | MARVEL | 1985 | Here is another book placed at the top of our lists because of SDCC announcements. The exclusive first look into the next saga of the X-Men Animated Series showed off a new version of Magneto. In the preview, Magneto dawned the same costume displayed on this issue's cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $189 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $29.

#1: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #1 | MARVEL | 1984 | Rising from #8 last week to #1, Marvel recently announced the next 2 Avengers movies, the second of which had the title SECRET WARS. A dead giveaway, but the potential behind that ambitious undertaking could bring us the likes of the X-Men and more sooner than we anticipated. We tracked it at a high sale of $1050 for a CGC 9.8 and raws trending at an FMV of $66.

