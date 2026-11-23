Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular character and has been for a very long time. If Peter Parker were created across the street at the House of Ideas’ distinguished competition, he would have been a sidekick, but Marvel was willing to take a chance with a teen hero as a headliner and it was perfect. The Marvel Universe was already popular but Spider-Man made it even more popular, becoming a household name. The Wall-Crawler wasn’t the most powerful hero in the world, but he was tenacious, and that made all the difference. While he couldn’t punch it out with the strongest foes out there, he was smart, fast, and skilled, which has allowed him to punch way over his weight class.

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Spider-Man pretty routinely faces off against some of the most dangerous villains and skilled heroes out there. More often than not, he wins. That’s the thing about Spidey, he often holds back because he doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but when he cuts loose, everyone better watch out. Spider-Man is practically Holdsback-Man, but these five formidable Marvel characters still cannot beat him.

5) Wolverine

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Wolverine may not have amazing powers, but let’s be real – he’s a powerhouse. Wolverine has survived the most brutal battles imaginable and fights at the highest possible level of the superhero community. This is a guy who fights Hulk for fun and even wins sometimes. He’s thrown himself at gods and cosmic entities and has been able to not only hold his own, but help get the win. He calls himself the best there is at what he does and he’s one hundred percent. Logan has beaten a who’s who of the most dangerous fighters out there.

However, one person who he has never been able to get a decisive victory over is Spider-Man. Their early fights saw Spidey win, but just barely, only able to keep a second ahead of the ol’Canucklehead. Since then, as Wolvie has gotten more popular, their fights have gotten closer, with Logan sometimes almost taking down Spidey, but the Wall-Crawler is always able to stay ahead of the mutant berserker. They’re best friends now, so they barely fight, but maybe one day Logan will be able to take down Peter.

4) Colossus

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Colossus is one of the strongest mutants of them all. Piotr Rasputin was born on a Soviet collective farm (although Marvel’s sliding timescale probably means that no longer happened), discovering his mutant power to transform into organic steel when saving his sister Illyana from a runaway tractor. He was recruited to the X-Men and soon became the group’s heaviest hitter. He’s been able to fight it out with foes like Juggernaut and has been able to go toe to toe with the Hulk, Thing, Thor, and Red Hulk. Colossus’s strength level is quite high and he’s basically indestructible.

However, as tough as Pitor is, he can’t beat Peter. In fact, he can’t even beat Peter when he has back-up. The first time the two fought was in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, where Spidey whipped the entire team of X-Men by himself. During Avengers vs. X-Men, Spidey volunteered to stay behind to slow down Phoenix Colossus and Magik. He took a hellacious beating, but was able to turn the two of them against each other, leading to them taking each other. Parker almost died and barely landed a punch, but he was still able to beat Colossus, using the mutant’s sister as his weapon.

3) Juggernaut

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Juggernaut’s grudge with his stepbrother Charles Xavier led to him finding the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak and becoming the unstoppable Juggernaut. Marko had always felt inadequate standing next to Charles the genius, so he bullied him, starting an antagonistic relationship that would define the two of them for ages. As Juggernaut, Cain battled the X-Men often, but would eventually become a hired gun alongside Black Tom Cassidy, fighting heroes all over the world as they did their best to make a living as supervillains. Sometimes, Juggs would find himself in New York City and that meant he’d end up tangling with Spider-Man.

Juggernaut is a Hulk-level powerhouse – in fact, he’s been able to defeat the Green Goliath several times over the years – but he doesn’t have anything on Spidey. The Wall-Crawler is smarter and faster, and has used that to take down his foe. Juggs often leapt before he looked and this tendency allowed Spidey to beat him every time. He once got buried in concrete for months, something that he’s never forgotten.

2) Iron Man

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Iron Man is one of the most formidable heroes on the planet. Tony Stark’s genius allowed him to grow his family fortune, but eventually his sins would catch up with him, as one of his own munitions injured him. He built the Iron Man chest plate to save his life, and the rest of his armor to escape. Since then, he’s been obsessed with making the world a better place, fighting against the greatest threats both on his own and with the Avengers. Iron Man is a icon, one of the leaders of the superhero community, and has worked with Spider-Man many times over the years. However, because this is the Marvel Universe, they’ve also fought many times as well.

Iron Man is definitely more powerful and better equipped than Spidey, but here’s the thing – for most of the last 63 years, the amount of time Peter’s been wearing the webs, the Wall-Crawler was more popular than Iron Man. That means that usually Spidey would either win the fight, or it would come out in a draw. I’m sure if Iron Man put his mind to it, he could create something that would allow him to beat Parker, but just because he can build it doesn’t mean that he could use it successfully.

1) Hulk

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The Hulk is the strongest one there is and has been since the day that the Green Door opened. Bruce Banner was a nuclear physicist with the worst possible childhood, and the day of his greatest triumph became the worst day of his life, as young Rick Jones snuck out to the bombing range to honk on his bobo (I swear that is not dirty). Bruce went to save him, the One Below All opened the Green Door, and the Hulk was born. The Green Goliath was empowered with the energy of entropy, gaining infinite strength, invulnerability, and a healing factor, becoming the most powerful human in existence.

The Hulk has basically fought every major (and a lot of minor) characters and has beaten nearly all of them, but Spider-Man has always been able to stay ahead of him. Technically, Spidey has never won one of their fights; he’s strong but he can’t hurt the Hulk at all. However, he has been able to calm the Jade Giant down or escape him. Basically the best the Hulk has ever gotten out of Spidey is a draw (and no, I’m not counting the recent Infernal Hulk fight; I would have named this entry “Infernal Hulk” if I did).

What other heroes have never been able to beat Spider-Man? Sound off in the comment section below.